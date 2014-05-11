Heartland road projects for 8/18

Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland. Drivers are reminded to always slow down and use caution while driving through work zones.

Missouri

Bollinger County

Route 34 will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews make bridge repairs. This bridge is located between County Road 203 and County Road 740 near the Wayne County line. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, July 24 through Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Butler County

Route M will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform chip sealing. This section of road is located between County Road 461 and County Road 441. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Thursday, Aug. 24 through Friday, Sept. 8 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Business 60 will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while contractor crews perform sidewalk improvements. This section of road is located between Business 67 and B Street. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, July 17 through Monday, Sept. 18 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Business 60 will be reduced to one lane while contractor crews perform sidewalk improvements. This section of road is located between Pine Street and Route 53. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, July 17 through Monday, Sept. 18 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Bollinger/Cape Girardeau Counties

Route N will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction while contractor crews perform pull paving. This section of road is located between Route 51 and Route 25. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, Sept. 11 through Friday, Sept. 29 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Cape Girardeau County

Route 61 will be closed as contractor crews replace a bridge. This bridge is located over Poor Creek between County Road 506 and Achillea Lane in Old Appleton, Mo. Work will take place between Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Saturday, Nov. 18, weather permitting. During the closure, southbound traffic will detour to Route KK to southbound I-55 Exit 111 to Route E to Route 61. Northbound traffic will detour to Route E to northbound I-55 Exit 119 to Route 61.

Starting Monday, Aug. 14, sewer main repairs by Cape Girardeau Public Works will close a portion of Aquamsi Street between Good Hope and Fountain streets in Cape Girardeau. Work is expected to take three to four weeks to complete, weather permitting. Detour signage will be placed around the project, directing traffic. Drivers are asked to use caution in this, and all, work zones. For more information, please contact Public Works at 573-339-6351.

Normal Avenue will be closed to all traffic between North Pacific Street and Alta Vista Drive starting July 18 for up to three weeks. Detours will be posted. Work will proceed east as it is completed. This street repair work is part of the Neighborhood Street Repair program approved by voters through the Transportation Trust Fund sales tax.

Route EE in Cape County will be closed as contractor crews perform bridge replacement. This bridge is located between County Road 249 and County Road 264. Weather permitting, the bridge will close Monday, June 5 and re-open Monday, Sept. 11.

Cape County Park South will be temporarily closed for construction of a new playground. You can click here for more information.

According to MoDOT, contractor crews will perform ADA sidewalk improvements along Route 61. This section of road is located between Route 25 and Old Cape Road in Jackson. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 through Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MoDOT says there will be minimal impacts to traffic during the improvements.

Madison/Wayne Counties

Southbound Route 67 will be reduced with a 16-foot width restriction while contractor crews perform erosion work. This section of road is located between Route E and Route F. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, Aug. 28 through Friday, Sept. 15 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Mississippi County

Route C in Mississippi County will be closed as contractor crews replace a bridge. The bridge is located between Route B and County Road 405. Work will take place Monday, Sept. 11 through Sunday, Dec. 3, weather permitting.

Route C will be closed as contractor crews replace a bridge. The bridge is located between Route B and County Road 405. Work will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Sunday, Dec. 3, weather permitting.

New Madrid County

Route U in New Madrid County will be closed as MoDOT crews perform bridge replacement. This section of roadway is located from County Road 725 to County Road 731. Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, July 21 and will re-open Friday, Sept. 22.

Pemiscot County

Route P in Pemiscot County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. This section of roadway is located between Route A and Route K. Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, Aug. 22 through Thursday, Aug. 24 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and will be open to local traffic only.

Southbound I-55 in Pemiscot County will be reduced with a 14-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform bridge maintenance. This section of roadway is located from Route E to Missouri/Arkansas line.Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, July 31 through Saturday, Sept. 9 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Southbound I-55 will be reduced with a 14-foot width restriction while contractor crews perform bridge maintenance. This section of road is located between Route U and Route 164. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, July 24 through Saturday, Sept. 9 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

North and Southbound I-55 in Pemiscot County will be reduced with a 14-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform bridge maintenance. This section of roadway is located between Route 84 and Route 412 interchange. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, July 24 through Saturday, Aug. 26 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Perry County

Route H in Perry County will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews resurface and add shoulders to the roadway. This section of roadway is located from Route 61 to Route 51. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, Aug. 14 through Sunday, Oct. 15 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily.

Reynolds County

Route 34 will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform chip sealing. This section of road is located between Route 21 and the Wayne County line. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Thursday, Aug. 24 through Friday, Sept. 8 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Route 21 in Reynolds County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs. This section of roadway is located from 2nd Street to County Road 348. Weather permitting, work will take place from Monday, Aug. 7 through Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Scott County

Route A in Scott County will be closed as contractor crews perform bridge replacement. This section of roadway is located between County Road 236 and Route 61. Weather permitting, work will start Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 6 a.m. and re-open Tuesday, Oct. 17.

MoDOT announced work to construct the Scott City interchange will start on Monday, July 17, weather permitting. As construction is underway, the Route PP overpass bridge over Interstate 55 will be closed. The Route PP overpass will be replaced with a wider, three-lane bridge to accommodate turning movements for the new interchange. The project includes constructing a new roadway from Route 61 at Kelso to the overpass bridge. Completion is anticipated in January 2019, weather permitting.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission is planning to replace two bridges located on Routes O and U. The Route O project includes replacing the bridge over a drainage ditch located 2.7 miles north of Route 62 and the Route U project includes replacing the bridge over St. John's Ditch located 1.6 miles east of Route 61. Letting for both is anticipated in January 2018. Construction could begin as early as summer 2018. As construction is underway, Routes O and U will be closed to through traffic in the vicinity of the bridges. Maps, plans and other information prepared by MoDOT will be available for public inspection and copying at MoDOT's Sikeston District office, 2675 N. Main Street.

Improvements to the Interstate 55/57/US 60 cloverleaf interchange in Sikeston will start on Monday, June 5, weather permitting. The interchange is located at mile marker 66. While work is underway, drivers should anticipate various lane and ramp closures. The ramp from southbound I-55 onto northbound I-57 will be closed with a signed detour available. The ramp is expected to reopen on Monday, Aug. 7, weather permitting. The ramp from southbound I-57 to southbound I-55 will also be closed, with a signed detour available. The ramp is expected to reopen on Monday, Oct. 2, weather permitting. Lane closures will be in place. Southbound I-55 will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width restriction from mile marker 66.4 to mile marker 60. In addition, westbound U.S. 60/southbound I-57 and eastbound U.S. 60/northbound I-57 will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction below the overpass. Completion date is anticipated by Monday, Oct. 2, weather permitting.

Stoddard County

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission is planning to replace three bridges located on Routes PK and N in Stoddard County, Missouri. The Route P project includes replacing the bridge over Drainage Ditch No. 34, located 2.5 miles south of Route Y. Letting is anticipated in November 2017. The Route K project includes replacing the bridge over Wolf Creek, located 1 mile west of Route BB. Letting is anticipated in February 2018. The Route N project includes replacing the bridge over Drainage Ditch No. 30, located 0.8 miles south of Route Y. Letting is anticipated in February 2018. Construction could begin as early as summer 2018. As construction is underway, Routes PK and N will be closed to through traffic in the vicinity of the bridges.

Washington County

Route 32 in Washington County will be closed as contractor crews perform bridge replacement. This section of roadway is located between the Washington County line to Buford Road 625. Weather permitting, work will be performed on Tuesday, May 30 starting at 6 a.m. and will re-open Friday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m.

Wayne County

The outer road from Route 34 to northbound 67 will be closed while contractor crews perform bridge maintenance. This section of road is located near Silva. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, Aug. 28 and will reopen on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Route 67 in Wayne County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform bridge maintenance. This bridge is located at the junction of County Road 306 to County Road 220. Weather permitting, work will be performed Tuesday, Aug. 8 through Friday, Sept. 1 from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Southbound Route 67 will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction while contractor crews perform bridge maintenance. This bridge is located between County Road 303 and Route K over Bennett Creek. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Friday, July 28 through Friday, Aug. 18 from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Route 49 in Wayne County will be reduced as contractor crews perform bridge replacement. This section of roadway is located south of Route CC over McKenzie Creek. Weather permitting, shoulder work will begin Tuesday, May 30 at 6 a.m. Once a temporary bypass is built the road will be reduced to one lane with signals. Work will continue until Sunday, Oct. 1.

Illinois

Franklin County

The Rend Lake Rest areas on north and southbound I-57 will be closed beginning on Wednesday, May 31 at 2 p.m. for extensive remodeling. They are expected to reopen in the fall of 2017.

Jackson County

IDOT announced an upcoming bridge closure on Old IL 13. Starting at 12 a.m. on June 1, the Big Muddy Bridge on Old IL 13 in Murphysboro will be closed to traffic. This closure is necessary to facilitate repairs to the bridge. The bridge is expected to be reopened by Aug. 18, weather permitting. Traffic is encouraged to follow the marked detour routes.

Jeffrey L. Keirn, Region Five Engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation, announces that there will be a road closure at the railroad crossing on IL 3 north of Gorham, just north of Skeeter Park and Town Creek Roads. Beginning Wednesday, August 23 at 5:00 am, crews from the Union Pacific Railway Company (UPRR) will be performing repairs on the railroad crossing on IL 3. The work will conclude by 8:00 pm the same day. There will be no traffic permitted through the crossing during the repairs. Motorists should follow the marked detour or seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

Union County

IDOT would like to alert drivers of an upcoming road closure on IL 146. Starting on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 7 a.m., IL Route 146 will be closed directly under the bridges at I-57. The on and off ramps to I-57 will stay closed. this work is necessary for the installation of beams on the southbound structure. The road will reopen on Thursday, Aug. 31, weather permitting.

Williamson County

Beginning Aug. 18 at 4 p.m., left turns from southbound Cambria Road to eastbound IL 13 will be restricted. The restriction will remain in place until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Drivers who want to travel eastbound on IL 13 from Cambria Road will need to find an alternate route.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is alerting drivers that travel Interstate 57 that there will be lane closures north of Marion, Ill. The northbound closures will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 23 and will extend through Friday, Aug. 25 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The southbound closures will begin on Monday, Aug. 28 and will extend through Wednesday, Aug. 30 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Maintenance crews will be repairing the structure carrying Cedar Grove Road over Interstate 57 near milepost 56.

Beginning Monday, July 31, at 7 a.m, a small section of Fleming Road will be closed west of the North Briggs Road intersection. The closure is expected to last four weeks.

Beginning Monday, July 31, at 7 a.m., a small section of North Briggs Road will be closed at IL 13. There will be no access off or onto IL 13. The closure is expected to last four weeks.

Beginning July 18 at 7 a.m., the intersections of Samuel Road in the north and southbound directions in Crainville will be open to right-in and right-out turns onto Illinois 13.

Beginning July 18 at 7 a.m., Main Street at the intersection of Illinois 13 in Crainville will be closed to all traffic. This closure affects access to Main Street on the north and south side of Illinois 13. There will be no access from Plaza Drive to Main Street. Plaza Drive will remain open via Division Street and the frontage road system.

Kentucky

Calloway County

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans asphalt paving along KY 464/Backusburg Road and KY 464/Almo Road starting Monday, August 14. Paving along KY 464/Almo Road runs from mile marker 0.0 at the Calloway-Graves County Line extending eastward to Spring Road at mile marker 7.986, a distance of 7.98 miles. Paving along KY 464/Backusburg Road runs from mile marker 11.250 at the US 641 intersection extending eastward to Brooks Champel Road at mile marker 13.702, a distance of 2.45 miles. Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. The work is expected to take about 2 to 3 weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Crittenden-Caldwell Counties

KYTC started the next phase of work along the new U.S. 641 construction corridor. With the completion of base cement stabilization on grade and drain work for the new U.S. 641, the next round of work will begin with placement of base material and base layers of asphalt for a two-lane driving surface. Placement of the base layers along the 6 miles of new highway in the fall is aimed at preventing erosion during the winter months. It will also allow paving of the driving surface and construction of connections to the existing roads to move ahead during the 2017 construction season. Starting on Thursday, drivers should also be alert for trucks hauling gravel and asphalt along existing U.S. 641 as well as along county roads that connect to the new U.S. 641 construction corridor. Initially, much of the truck traffic is expected to access the construction corridor via Crane Cemetery Road. Work on diversions for the construction of connecting points along existing U.S. 641/Marion-Princeton Road at mile point 4.05 in Caldwell County and mile point 5.7 in Crittenden County near the Coleman Road intersection will start as soon as utilities are moved out of the work zone. While the original design included construction of grade and drain for a four-lane highway running from Marion through southern Crittenden County to near Fredonia in Caldwell County, the new road is being completed as a two-lane "Super Two" highway as a cost-saving measure. The target completion date is July 1, 2018.

Fulton-Graves-Hickman Counties

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has started micro-surfacing along a section of the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway through Fulton, Hickman, and Graves Counties. Micro-surfacing along the Purchase Parkway runs from mile point 1.78 near the US 51 Interchange at Fulton extending northward to the 21-mile marker near Mayfield, a distance of 19.2 miles. Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic during daylight hours anytime weather allows. Work zones will generally be set up in short sections. Motorists should be alert for equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. Micro-surfacing is a process that uses asphalt, fine aggregate, emulsion, and cement to seal the roadway driving surface and improve traction. It helps to extend the life of the asphalt driving surface at a cost below traditional paving. It is a specialized industrial-strength version of the asphalt sealing process commonly used to extend the life of driveways. MISSOURI PETROLEUM PRODUCTS COMPANY, LLC, is the prime contractor on this $2,988,596 highway improvement project. The target completion date is Sept. 30, 2017.

Graves County

The the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet closed KY 1485/Bellville Road in Graves County near the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line on Aug. 17 until further notice. KY 1485/Bellville is closed at mile point 0.2 due to a damaged culvert. This is along KY 1485 in the Boydsville community. KY 1485/Bellville Road connects to Boydsville Road in Tennessee. The roadway at this site is expected to remain closed for 3 to 4 weeks while engineers work out a repair or replacement plan for the ailing culvert. We will attempt to provide timely notice when a repair plan has been developed.

At approximately 7 a.m., CDT, Monday, Aug. 7 the northbound ramp from the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway to KY 80 at Exit 22 in Mayfield will again close and remain closed for approximately two weeks to allow additional paving in this area. Closing this ramp will shorten the time needed to complete the required work, as well as improve safety for both construction personnel and motorists traveling through the work zone. During this northbound ramp closure at Exit 22, motorists may detour via the Purchase Parkway KY 121 Exit 24 Interchange to connect to KY 80 through Mayfield. This is part of a larger project to reconstruct the Purchase Parkway at the Exit 21 and Exit 22 Interchanges to allow Interstate 69 to be routed southward along the parkway in the future. The overall work zone extends along the Purchase Parkway from about the 17-mile marker to about the 23-mile marker. The project area includes a 55 mile per hour work zone speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence and double fines for citations. Some ramps within the work zone are restricted to one lane with a 45 mile per hour speed limit. As a reminder, the US 45-Bypass remains closed south of the Purchase Parkway Exit 21 Interchange in this work zone. All motorists traveling the Purchase Parkway at Mayfield seeking to connect to US 45 South in Graves County should follow the marked detour along US 45-Business through Mayfield. Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor on the $24.1 million reconstruction project aimed at bringing the existing interchanges up to current standards for Interstate 69. The total project has a target completion date of July 1, 2018.

KYTC crews planned to add a 13-foot width restriction for southbound traffic at the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway/US 45 Exit 21 interchange at Mayfield, starting on Friday, July 22. The work zone was from about the Purchase Parkway 17 mile marker to about the 23-mile marker and includes a 13-foot maximum load width restriction for southbound traffic from mile point 21.63 to mile point 21.25. This southbound load with restriction is along the Exit 21 ramp that carries through-traffic from Mayfield to southward along the Purchase Parkway toward Fulton and the Kentucky-Tennessee state line. The 13-foot maximum load width restriction is due to the addition of barrier walls to allow work to widen this ramp. The work zone includes a 55-mile-per-hour work zone speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence. The ramp has a 45-mile-per-hour work zone speed limit. It has a target completion date of July 1, 2018.

Marshall County

A contractor is planning a traffic shift with a 14 ft. load width restriction for mainline traffic at the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway/KY 348 Exit 43 Interchange at Benton. The contractor plans to establish two-way traffic with a 14 ft load width restriction running on the southbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway to allow crews to work on the northbound side. Once the traffic shift is completed, the contractor plans to remove the concrete bases of the old toll booths along the median area and increasing clearance under the KY 348 Overpass within the interchange to comply with Federal Standards for Interstate 69. Motorists traveling the mainline of the Purchase Parkway should be prepared to encounter slowing and merging traffic as they approach the Exit 43 Interchange at Benton. The Purchase Parkway/KY 348 Exit 43 Interchange is at Purchase Parkway mile point 42.555 and KY 348 mile point 7.439 at the west edge of Benton in Marshall County. The new design is a modern diamond interchange that provides additional space for acceleration and deceleration of traffic entering and leaving the main line of the 4-lane parkway. Traffic has been running on base courses of asphalt during the winter months. Once this work along the main line of the Parkway is completed, the contractor will finish out the new ramps. As a reminder, work zones along the Purchase Parkway at the I-24 Exit 25 Interchange at Calvert City and at the US 45-Bypass Exit 21 Interchange in Mayfield continue to be active. Both of those projects, also aimed at allowing I-69 to be extended southward along the parkway in the future, have a July 1, 2018, target completion date.

KYTC closed a ramp in the Interstate 24/Purchase Parkway Exit 25 Interchange in Marshall County starting Monday, July 24. The NORTHBOUND Purchase Parkway RAMP to I-24 EASTB97HD (Purchase Parkway Exit 52-A Ramp) will be closed to traffic. Northbound parkway traffic seeking to travel east on I-24 will follow a marked detour to US 62 at Calvert City, then east on US 62 to connect with the I-24 eastbound lanes via the US 62 Calvert City Exit 27 interchange. This closure of the northbound Purchase Parkway ramp to Interstate 24 eastbound lanes is to allow earth work to finish out the connection for the new Interstate 69 northbound ramp to I-24 westbound and to US 62 in Calvert City. This closure of the northbound Purchase Parkway ramp to I-24 eastbound is expected to be in place for about 2 to 3 months. This construction corridor has a high level of ongoing construction activity. Appropriate caution is required. The new I-24/I-69 interchange at Calvert City has a target completion date of July 1, 2018.

McCracken County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to restrict traffic to one lane along a section of KY 994/Old Mayfield Road in Paducah on Friday, August 18. Short work zone lane restrictions along KY 994/Old Mayfield Road will be between mile-point 9.15 at the Division Street intersection extending northward to the US 60/Irvin Cobb Drive intersection. These work zone lane restrictions are to allow test drilling to help determine the cause of roadway deterioration in this area. Short lane restrictions at various locations along this section will be in place from about 9 a.m., CDT, to about 2 p.m., on Friday. Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers.

Trigg County

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shifted traffic along the US 68/KY 80 construction corridor at the east edge of Cadiz in Trigg County starting early the week of Sunday, April 23. As part of the construction of two additional lanes along US 68/KY 80 around Cadiz, the contractor plans a traffic shift immediately west of the US 68 intersection with US 68-Business at the east edge of Cadiz. This intersection is at US 68 mile point 20.745 and US 68-Business mile point 4.519. As part of this traffic shift, two-way traffic will be established on the westbound lanes. Moving traffic off the eastbound lanes will allow dirt work for construction of new eastbound lanes at the site. Once traffic is shifted, traffic is expected to run in this temporary configuration for about 6 to 8 weeks until the required grade and drain work is completed. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. The contractor also anticipates ramping up work on a new bridge for the eastbound lanes of US 68 over Little River at mile point 19.1. The project started in May 2015 and is about 35 percent complete. The target completion date for this section is Nov. 30, 2019.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to make the first concrete pour on the deck of the New 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton on Tuesday, June 6. The bridge is located at US 68 mile point 8.596 in Trigg County at the eastern entrance to Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area. The new bridge is at Cumberland River navigational mile point 63.1, is just downstream from the existing US 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton. PCL Civil Construction of Denver is the prime contractor on the $128.3 million project to construct a new Lake Barkley Bridge. The new bridge is expected to be ready for 2-lane traffic sometime in the spring of 2018 with finish work on the new bridge continuing through 2018.

