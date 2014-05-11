Heartland road projects for 7/26

Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland. Drivers are reminded to always slow down and use caution while driving through work zones.

Missouri

Bollinger County

Route B in Bollinger County will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pull paving. This section of roadway is located between Route M and Route UU to Route 34. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, July 17 through Wednesday, July 26 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Route B in Bollinger County will be reduced as contractor crews perform pull paving. This section of roadway is located between Route M and Route UU to Route 34. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, July 17 through Wednesday, July 26 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Route 34 will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews make bridge repairs. This bridge is located between County Road 203 and County Road 740 near the Wayne County line. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, July 24 through Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Butler County

Business 60 will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while contractor crews perform sidewalk improvements. This section of road is located between Business 67 and B Street. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, July 17 through Monday, Sept. 18 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Business 60 will be reduced to one lane while contractor crews perform sidewalk improvements. This section of road is located between Pine Street and Route 53. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, July 17 through Monday, Sept. 18 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Route 142 in Ripley and Butler Counties will be reduced to one lane with a 10.5-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs. This section of road is located between Route E and Route H. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Wednesday, May 24 through Monday, July 31 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Cape Girardeau County

Normal Avenue will be closed to all traffic between North Pacific Street and Alta Vista Drive starting July 18 for up to three weeks. Detours will be posted. Work will proceed east as it is completed. This street repair work is part of the Neighborhood Street Repair program approved by voters through the Transportation Trust Fund sales tax.

Route EE in Cape County will be closed as contractor crews perform bridge replacement. This bridge is located between County Road 249 and County Road 264. Weather permitting, the bridge will close Monday, June 5 and re-open Monday, Sept. 11.

Construction is set to begin Monday, May 1 at 6 A.M. on two projects in Uptown Jackson. One of the projects will be to install an 8-inch water main down the 100 block of South High Street and the 100 blocks of East and West Adams Street. Traffic will remain open on S. High St. but Adams St. will be restricted to westbound traffic only during work hours in certain phases. The lighting and power project will include construction at the sidewalks and crosswalks along Court St. and the 100 block of W. Main St. Traffic will remain open but may be restricted to one-lane during certain phases. Construction is scheduled to be complete in mid-July.

Cape County Park South will be temporarily closed for construction of a new playground. You can click here for more information.

According to MoDOT, contractor crews will perform ADA sidewalk improvements along Route 61. This section of road is located between Route 25 and Old Cape Road in Jackson. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 through Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MoDOT says there will be minimal impacts to traffic during the improvements.

Dunklin County

Route ZZ in Dunklin County will be closed as contractor crews perform bridge replacement. This section of roadway is located between Route NN and end of state maintenance. Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, May 30 through Saturday, July 29 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

New Madrid County

Route U in New Madrid County will be closed as MoDOT crews perform bridge replacement. This section of roadway is located from County Road 725 to County Road 731. Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, July 21 and will re-open Friday, Sept. 22.

Pemiscot County

Southbound I-55 in Pemiscot County will be reduced with a 14 foot width restriction as contractor crews perform bridge maintenance. This section of roadway is located from Route E to Missouri/Arkansas line.Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, July 31 through Saturday, Sept. 9 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Southbound I-55 will be reduced with a 14-foot width restriction while contractor crews perform bridge maintenance. This section of road is located between Route U and Route 164. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, July 24 through Saturday, Sept. 9 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

North and Southbound I-55 in Pemiscot County will be reduced with a 14 foot width restriction as contractor crews perform bridge maintenance. This section of roadway is located between Route 84 and Route 412 interchange. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, July 24 through Saturday, Aug. 26 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Perry County

Route P will be reduced to one lane with a 10.5-foot width restriction while contractor crews perform pavement repairs. This section of road is located between Route C and Route 61. Weather permitting, crews will be working Wednesday, March 15 through Monday, July 31 from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily.

Route E in Perry County will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs.This section of roadway is located from Route 61 to County Road 218. Weather permitting, work will be performed Monday, March 27 through Monday, July 31 from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Perryville Public Works closed the 100 block of S Spring St. between E South and Hart St. until further notice as of Tuesday, July 25 due to a low hanging line.

Ripley County

Route 142 in Ripley and Butler Counties will be reduced to one lane with a 10.5-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs. This section of road is located between Route E and Route H. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Wednesday, May 24 through Monday, July 31 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Scott County

Northbound I-55 will be reduced to one lane with a 17-foot width restrition while contractor crews perform shoulder work. This section of road is located between mile marker 86 and mile marker 88. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Thursday, July 27 through Aug. 17 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Route A in Scott County will be closed as contractor crews perform bridge replacement. This section of roadway is located between County Road 236 and Route 61. Weather permitting, work will start Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 6 a.m. and re-open Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Route 91 will be closed while MoDOT crews perform culvert replacement. This section of road is located between Route 61 and County Road 411. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Wednesday, July 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MoDOT announced work to construct the Scott City interchange will start on Monday, July 17, weather permitting. As construction is underway, the Route PP overpass bridge over Interstate 55 will be closed. The Route PP overpass will be replaced with a wider, three-lane bridge to accommodate turning movements for the new interchange. The project includes constructing a new roadway from Route 61 at Kelso to the overpass bridge. Completion is anticipated in January 2019, weather permitting.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission is planning to replace two bridges located on Routes O and U. The Route O project includes replacing the bridge over a drainage ditch located 2.7 miles north of Route 62 and the Route U project includes replacing the bridge over St. John's Ditch located 1.6 miles east of Route 61. Letting for both is anticipated in January 2018. Construction could begin as early as summer 2018. As construction is underway, Routes O and U will be closed to through traffic in the vicinity of the bridges. Maps, plans and other information prepared by MoDOT will be available for public inspection and copying at MoDOT's Sikeston District office, 2675 N. Main Street.

Improvements to the Interstate 55/57/US 60 cloverleaf interchange in Sikeston will start on Monday, June 5, weather permitting. The interchange is located at mile marker 66. While work is underway, drivers should anticipate various lane and ramp closures. The ramp from southbound I-55 onto northbound I-57 will be closed with a signed detour available. The ramp is expected to reopen on Monday, Aug. 7, weather permitting. The ramp from southbound I-57 to southbound I-55 will also be closed, with a signed detour available. The ramp is expected to reopen on Monday, Oct. 2, weather permitting. Lane closures will be in place. Southbound I-55 will be reduced to one lane with an 11-foot width restriction from mile marker 66.4 to mile marker 60. In addition, westbound U.S. 60/southbound I-57 and eastbound U.S. 60/northbound I-57 will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction below the overpass. Completion date is anticipated by Monday, Oct. 2, weather permitting.

Stoddard County

Route KK in Stoddard County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. This section of roadway is located from Route 114 to County Road 732. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, July 24 through Thursday, Aug. 3 from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. The work zone will be open to local traffic only.

Route F in Stoddard County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. This section of roadway is located from Route 60 to Route J. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, July 24 through Wednesday, July 26 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. The work zone will be open to local traffic only.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission is planning to replace three bridges located on Routes PK and N in Stoddard County, Missouri. The Route P project includes replacing the bridge over Drainage Ditch No. 34, located 2.5 miles south of Route Y. Letting is anticipated in November 2017. The Route K project includes replacing the bridge over Wolf Creek, located 1 mile west of Route BB. Letting is anticipated in February 2018. The Route N project includes replacing the bridge over Drainage Ditch No. 30, located 0.8 miles south of Route Y. Letting is anticipated in February 2018. Construction could begin as early as summer 2018. As construction is underway, Routes PK and N will be closed to through traffic in the vicinity of the bridges.

Washington County

Route 32 in Washington County will be closed as contractor crews perform bridge replacement. This section of roadway is located between the Washington County line to Buford Road 625. Weather permitting, work will be performed on Tuesday, May 30 starting at 6 a.m. and will re-open Friday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m.

Wayne County

Southbound Route 67 will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction while contractor crews perform bridge maintenance. This bridge is located between County Road 303 and Route K over Bennett Creek. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Friday, July 28 through Friday, Aug. 18 from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Route 49 in Wayne County will be reduced as contractor crews perform bridge replacement. This section of roadway is located south of Route CC over McKenzie Creek. Weather permitting, shoulder work will begin Tuesday, May 30 at 6 a.m. Once a temporary bypass is built the road will be reduced to one lane with signals. Work will continue until Sunday, Oct. 1.

Illinois

Franklin County

The Rend Lake Rest areas on north and southbound I-57 will be closed beginning on Wednesday, May 31 at 2 p.m. for extensive remodeling. They are expected to reopen in the fall of 2017.

There will be a road closure at the railroad crossing on IL 148 at the north edge of Zeigler. Beginning Wednesday, July 26 at 8 a.m. and concluding on Thursday, July 27 at 5 p.m., crews from the Union Pacific Railway Company will be performing repairs on the railroad crossing on IL 148. There will be no traffic permitted through the crossing during the repairs.

Jackson County

College Street at the west side of Illinois Avenue will be closed from Friday, July 21 through Friday, July 27 for road construction..

IDOT announced an upcoming bridge closure on Old IL 13. Starting at 12 a.m. on June 1, the Big Muddy Bridge on Old IL 13 in Murphysboro will be closed to traffic. This closure is necessary to facilitate repairs to the bridge. The bridge is expected to be reopened by Aug. 18, weather permitting. Traffic is encouraged to follow the marked detour routes.

According to the SIU Carbondale Department of Public Safety, construction is planned to start in front of the Student Center on Monday, July 24, and finish by Friday, July 28. During construction, northbound Lincoln Drive will be closed at Travel Service Drive, while southbound Lincoln Drive will remain open.

Jefferson County

IDOT is alerting drivers of upcoming ramp closures at Ina. Starting at midnight on Sunday, July 23, the southbound exit and entrance ramps on I-57 near mile post 83 will be closed to all traffic. The contractor will be reconstructing the pavement on the ramps. The work is expected to last one week.

IDOT is alerting drivers of a lane closure on Interstate 57 between Exit 103 and Dix, Ill. The closure is scheduled to start on Monday, July 17 and will extend through Wednesday, Aug. 2. Maintenance crews will be repairing the structures carrying I-57 over Dix-Irving Rd. and the structures over the Southern Railroad. Crews will be working either the northbound or southbound lanes. Starting on Monday, July 31 and extending through Wednesday, Aug. 2, the entrance ramp from the Dix-Irving Rd. to northbound I-57 will be closed.

Williamson County

Beginning Thursday, July 20, through Monday, July 24, the IL 148 on ramp to northbound I-57 will be closed to all traffic. Crews will be resurfacing the road. Marked detour routes are available utilizing IL 148 west to IL 13 east to I-57 north, or IL 37 north to IL 13 west to I-57 north.

Beginning July 18 at 7 a.m., the intersections of Samuel Road in the north and southbound directions in Crainville will be open to right-in and right-out turns onto Illinois 13.

Beginning July 18 at 7 a.m., Main Street at the intersection of Illinois 13 in Crainville will be closed to all traffic. This closure affects access to Main Street on the north and south side of Illinois 13. There will be no access from Plaza Drive to Main Street. Plaza Drive will remain open via Division Street and the frontage road system.

The closure of West Grand Avenue in Carterville will begin on Monday, May 8. This is for construction between Greenbriar Road and Lions Driver. The two detour routes include Route 13 and Sycamore Road. The City of Carterville and Carterville Unit 5 School District strongly encourage parents and students leaving the elementary or high school to use the Cambria Road to Sycamore Road detour route to travel east when leaving either campus. The route is recommended because of the uncontrolled left turn across multiple lanes at Cambria Road and Route 13. Construction is expected to be complete in August 2017.

Kentucky

Crittenden-Caldwell Counties

KYTC started the next phase of work along the new U.S. 641 construction corridor on Thursday, Oct. 20. With the completion of base cement stabilization on grade and drain work for the new U.S. 641, the next round of work will begin with placement of base material and base layers of asphalt for a two-lane driving surface. Placement of the base layers along the 6 miles of new highway in the fall is aimed at preventing erosion during the winter months. It will also allow paving of the driving surface and construction of connections to the existing roads to move ahead during the 2017 construction season. Starting on Thursday, drivers should also be alert for trucks hauling gravel and asphalt along existing U.S. 641 as well as along county roads that connect to the new U.S. 641 construction corridor. Initially, much of the truck traffic is expected to access the construction corridor via Crane Cemetery Road. Work on diversions for the construction of connecting points along existing U.S. 641/Marion-Princeton Road at mile point 4.05 in Caldwell County and mile point 5.7 in Crittenden County near the Coleman Road intersection will start as soon as utilities are moved out of the work zone. While the original design included construction of grade and drain for a four-lane highway running from Marion through southern Crittenden County to near Fredonia in Caldwell County, the new road is being completed as a two-lane "Super Two" highway as a cost-saving measure. The target completion date is July 1, 2018.

Fulton-Graves-Hickman Counties

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has started micro-surfacing along a section of the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway through Fulton, Hickman, and Graves Counties. Micro-surfacing along the Purchase Parkway runs from mile point 1.78 near the US 51 Interchange at Fulton extending northward to the 21 mile marker near Mayfield, a distance of 19.2 miles. Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic during daylight hours anytime weather allows. Work zones will generally be set up in short sections. Motorists should be alert for equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. Micro-surfacing is a process that uses asphalt, fine aggregate, emulsion and cement to seal the roadway driving surface and improve traction. It helps to extend the life of the asphalt driving surface at a cost below traditional paving. It is a specialized industrial-strength version of the asphalt sealing process commonly used to extend the life of driveways. MISSOURI PETROLEUM PRODUCTS COMPANY, LLC, is the prime contractor on this $2,988,596 highway improvement project. The target completion date is Sept. 30, 2017.

Graves County

A KYTC contractor plans to close the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway northbound ramp to KY 80 at Exit 22 in Mayfield starting on Monday, June 12. The northbound ramp from the Purchase Parkway to KY 80 at Mayfield Exit 22 will be closed starting at about 7 a.m. on Monday to allow additional grade work where the ramp and new main line of the parkway tie together. The Purchase Parkway northbound ramp to KY 80 at Exit 22 is expected to remain closed for about 2 weeks. Closing this ramp will shorten the time needed to complete the required work. Drivers may detour via the Purchase Parkway KY 121 Exit 24 Interchange to connect KY 80 through Mayfield. This is part of a larger project to reconstruct the Purchase Parkway at the Exit 21 and Exit 22 Interchanges to allow Interstate 69 to be routed southward along the parkway in the future. The total project has a target completion date of July 1, 2018.

KYTC crews planned to add a 13-foot width restriction for southbound traffic at the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway/US 45 Exit 21 interchange at Mayfield, starting on Friday, July 22. The work zone was from about the Purchase Parkway 17 mile marker to about the 23-mile marker and includes a 13-foot maximum load width restriction for southbound traffic from mile point 21.63 to mile point 21.25. This southbound load with restriction is along the Exit 21 ramp that carries through-traffic from Mayfield to southward along the Purchase Parkway toward Fulton and the Kentucky-Tennessee state line. The 13-foot maximum load width restriction is due to the addition of barrier walls to allow work to widen this ramp. The work zone includes a 55-mile-per-hour work zone speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence. The ramp has a 45-mile-per-hour work zone speed limit. It has a target completion date of July 1, 2018.

Livingston County

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans an extended closure on KY 937/Cutoff Road in Livingston County starting Monday, May 22. KY 937/Cutoff Road will be closed at mile point 0.874 to allow construction of a new bridge over Lee Creek.The new Lee Creek Bridge is expected to be ready for traffic in time for the start of school this fall. Flash flooding during July 2016 caused major transportation issues in Livingston County by taking out a culvert and damaging the Lee Creek Bridge along KY 935/Cutoff Road at a time when it was being used as a detour for construction of a new culvert on KY 453 south of Smithland. To get traffic restored on KY 937/Cutoff Road to restore the critical detour and provide access to the nearby elementary school, a temporary construction bridge was placed across Lee Creek. That temporary bridge will now be removed and a new bridge constructed. There will be a marked detour via KY 453 and US 60. Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor on this $513,075 bridge replacement project. The new bridge is expected to be ready for traffic by Aug. 3, in time for the start of school this fall.

Marshall County

A contractor is planning a traffic shift with a 14 ft. load width restriction for mainline traffic at the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway/KY 348 Exit 43 Interchange at Benton starting around 12:30 p.m., on April 24. The contractor plans to establish two-way traffic with a 14 ft load width restriction running on the southbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway to allow crews to work on the northbound side. Once the traffic shift is completed, the contractor plans to remove the concrete bases of the old toll booths along the median area and increasing clearance under the KY 348 Overpass within the interchange to comply with Federal Standards for Interstate 69. Motorists traveling the mainline of the Purchase Parkway should be prepared to encounter slowing and merging traffic as they approach the Exit 43 Interchange at Benton. The shift to two-way traffic on the southbound lanes is expected to be in place for about two weeks. The contractor will then shift two-way to the northbound lanes to allow similar work along the southbound lanes. The Purchase Parkway/KY 348 Exit 43 Interchange is at Purchase Parkway mile point 42.555 and KY 348 mile point 7.439 at the west edge of Benton in Marshall County. This work to bring the Purchase Parkway/KY 348 Benton Exit 43 Interchange up to current FHWA Interstate standards is among several projects aimed at allowing Interstate 69 to eventually be extended southward along the Purchase Parkway to Mayfield. The old cloverleaf at Benton Exit 43 was designed for slow-speed traffic exiting after a stop at the interchange toll both. The new design is a modern diamond interchange that provides additional space for acceleration and deceleration of traffic entering and leaving the main line of the 4-lane parkway. Traffic has been running on base courses of asphalt during the winter months. Once this work along the main line of the Parkway is completed, the contractor will finish out the new ramps. As a reminder, work zones along the Purchase Parkway at the I-24 Exit 25 Interchange at Calvert City and at the US 45-Bypass Exit 21 Interchange in Mayfield continue to be active. Both of those projects, also aimed at allowing I-69 to be extended southward along the parkway in the future, have a July 1, 2018, target completion date.

A KYTC contractor plans to ramp up work along US 62 at the I-24 Exit 27 Interchange in Calvert City starting Monday, March 20. This work is part of ongoing reconstruction of the Interstate 24/Purchase Parkway Exit 25 Interchange. Starting at 7 a.m., CDT, Monday, traffic will be restricted along the eastbound lanes of US 62 between the Campbell Drive/Kennedy Avenue intersection at mile point 8.553 extending eastward to Truck Plaza Lane at mile point 9.101, a distance of about ½ mile. This 4-lane section of US 62 runs through the I-24 Exit 27 Interchange at Calvert City. The contractor plans an extended closure of the outside eastbound lane with all traffic moved to the left-hand or passing lane. There will be a substantial amount of work in this area over the next several months. At this time, the work zone lane restriction will only be for eastbound traffic. The work zone configuration may change from time to time to facilitate this work in coming months.This eastbound lane restriction on US 62 eastbound traffic through the I-24 Exit 27 Calvert City Interchange is part of a larger work zone along I-24 in Marshall County between the 25 and 27 mile marker and along the Purchase Parkway between the 49 and 52 mile marker at the I-24 Exit 25 Interchange. Reconstruction of the Exit 25 interchange is aimed at allowing I-69 to be extended southward along the parkway in the future. The work zone includes a 55 mile per hour speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence and double fines for citations. Some of the crossovers and more restricted sections of the parkway have a 45 mile per hour work zone speed limit for safety. As a reminder, both eastbound and westbound I-24 traffic is running on a diversion through this work zone between I-24 Exit 25 and Exit 27. This construction corridor has a high level of ongoing construction activity. Appropriate caution is required. Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor on the $37.8 million interchange reconstruction project. The new I-24/I-69 interchange at Calvert City has a target completion date of July 1, 2018. Go to GoKy.ky.gov or download the WAZE app for the latest in traffic and travel information in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

KYTC plans to close a ramp in the Interstate 24/Purchase Parkway Exit 25 Interchange in Marshall County starting Monday, July 24. Starting Monday, the NORTHBOUND Purchase Parkway RAMP to I-24 EASTB97HD (Purchase Parkway Exit 52-A Ramp) will be closed to traffic. Northbound parkway traffic seeking to travel east on I-24 will follow a marked detour to US 62 at Calvert City, then east on US 62 to connect with the I-24 eastbound lanes via the US 62 Calvert City Exit 27 interchange. This closure of the northbound Purchase Parkway ramp to Interstate 24 eastbound lanes is to allow earth work to finish out the connection for the new Interstate 69 northbound ramp to I-24 westbound and to US 62 in Calvert City. This closure of the northbound Purchase Parkway ramp to I-24 eastbound is expected to be in place for about 2 to 3 months. This construction corridor has a high level of ongoing construction activity. Appropriate caution is required. Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor on the $37.8 million interchange reconstruction project. The new I-24/I-69 interchange at Calvert City has a target completion date of July 1, 2018.

Marshall-Livingston Counties

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to restrict traffic to one lane along Interstate 24 at the 30-mile marker starting Monday, July 17. I-24 will be restricted to one lane on the Tennessee River Bridge near the 30 mile marker to allow a detailed inspection of the bridge structure. Inspectors have been working underneath the bridge this week completing as much inspection work as possible without traffic restrictions. Starting Monday, July 17, inspectors will start work on the bridge superstructure. Traffic will be restricted to one lane to allow a UBIV- Under Bridge Inspection Vehicle and other lift equipment on the bridge deck to facilitate the inspection process. At this time, the inspection team anticipates having a different lane closed each day next week. The work is expected to take about a week to complete, weather permitting. All Kentucky bridges get a detailed inspection every two years with long-span lake and river bridges getting an extra walk-through inspection annually. Motorists should use appropriate caution where equipment, flaggers, and inspection personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. The Interstate 24 Tennessee River Bridge is actually made up of twin tied arch suspension structures at mile point 29.352 at the Marshall-Livingston County Line. The 2,017 ft. structures with a 534 ft. main span are also known as the Luther Draffen Bridge. The I-24 Tennessee River Bridge opened to traffic in 1974. The structure carries approximately 30,000 vehicles across the Tennessee River in an average day.

McCracken County

A contractor is replacing lenses on existing pavement markers and installing new pavement markers along highways in various District 1 counties starting Monday, July 24. The crew will be working with a rolling work zone starting with KY 1954/John Puryear Drive in McCracken County, then move to other locations from there. All work will be performed during daylight hours with a roving work caravan. When approaching this rolling work zone on 4-lane highways motorists should be prepared to encounter lane restrictions. On 2-lane highways support vehicles will provide notice of the work caravan. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and other personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.

Trigg County

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a traffic shift along the US 68/KY 80 construction corridor at the east edge of Cadiz in Trigg County starting early the week of Sunday, April 23. As part of the construction of two additional lanes along US 68/KY 80 around Cadiz, the contractor plans a traffic shift immediately west of the US 68 intersection with US 68-Business at the east edge of Cadiz. This intersection is at US 68 mile point 20.745 and US 68-Business mile point 4.519. As part of this traffic shift, two-way traffic will be established on the westbound lanes. Moving traffic off the eastbound lanes will allow dirt work for construction of new eastbound lanes at the site. This traffic shift is expected to take place Monday or Tuesday as weather permits to allow dirt work to begin around Wednesday. This traffic shift is highly dependent on the weather. Once traffic is shifted, traffic is expected to run in this temporary configuration for about 6 to 8 weeks until the required grade and drain work is completed. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. The contractor also anticipates ramping up work on a new bridge for the eastbound lanes of US 68 over Little River at mile point 19.1. Motorists should be alert for increased construction activity all along the project area. Rogers Group is the prime contractor on this $25.5 million design-build project to construct additional lanes along a 2-lane section of U.S. 68/KY 80 around the southern edge of Cadiz from mile point 16.355 to mile point 20.745—a distance of about 4.3 miles. The project started in May 2015 and is about 35 percent complete. Rogers Group, LLC, is also the prime contractor on a $54.2 million project to widen US 68/KY 80 to four lanes between Cadiz and Canton. The target completion date for this section is Nov. 30, 2019.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to make the first concrete pour on the deck of the New 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton on Tuesday, June 6. Starting at 6 a.m., CDT, Tuesday, the concrete pour will create increased truck traffic along US 68/KY 80 near the bridge in Trigg County as concrete is delivered to the work site. This first concrete pour on a 150 ft. section of the east approach span will amount to 375 cubic yards of concrete. Motorists should be alert for flaggers stationed along US68/KY 80 near the construction zone to facilitate movement of trucks in and out of the site. Motorists should use appropriate caution. The bridge is located at US 68 mile point 8.596 in Trigg County at the eastern entrance to Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area. The new bridge is at Cumberland River navigational mile point 63.1, is just downstream from the existing US 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton. PCL Civil Construction of Denver is the prime contractor on the $128.3 million project to construct a new Lake Barkley Bridge. The new bridge is expected to be ready for 2-lane traffic sometime in the spring of 2018 with finish work on the new bridge continuing through 2018.

Online: State Road Condition websites: http://www.kfvs12.com/category/153835/state-road-condition-websites

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.