Heartland road projects for 6/2

Missouri

Bollinger County

According to MoDOT, Route 51 in Bollinger County will be closed on May 14 as contractor crews replace two bridges located over Cane Creek and Dry Creek. Work will begin at 6:30 a.m. and is expected to be complete by Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. The Route 51 bridge over Cane Creek is located between County Road 524 and County Road 601 near Dongola, Mo. The Route 51 bridge over Dry Creek is located between Route N and County Road 522, south of Marble Hill, Mo. Construction of the bridges will be underway simultaneously, with closures at both bridge locations.

Butler County

Route FF will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform asphalt overlay of the road. This section of road is located between Route 51 and Route CC. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, May 14 through Friday, June 8 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Cape Girardeau County

The City of Cape Girardeau will close the westbound lane of Bloomfield between Golden St. and S. Broadview St. on Monday, June 4. Crews will be performing street repairs and work is expected to last one week, weather permitting. Detours will be available and drivers are urged to use caution in all work zones.

A construction advisory will be in effect for the portion of E. Main St. located east of S. Old Orchard Rd. in Jackson starting on Tuesday, June 5 and lasting through Friday, June 8. Crews will be surveying E. Main St. in one-foot cross-section intervals using ground penetrating radar equipment. This work is being performed by Geotechnology, Inc. of St. Louis, Missouri, relative to the East Main Street Geotechnical Survey Project. Motorists should expect frequent and multiple lane closures in this area during the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Signs will be posted notifying motorists of the work area and the designated lane closures. City officials are asking for local traffic only in the work area. Citizens are also encouraged to use alternate routes of travel during this time period. Motorists and pedestrians should also use extreme caution near work zones and are advised to stay back at least 100 feet.

Route 61 ramp in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews performs bridge maintenance. This section of roadway is the Route 61 southbound ramp to I-55 south at MM 93. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, June 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

The City of Jackson has plans underway to reconstruct a portion of South Orchard Road. The portion of the road to be reconstructed is located between the East Jackson Fire Station and County Road 306. The construction is set to begin on Wednesday, May 2, weather pending. This portion of the road will be CLOSED starting May 2. The tentative date of re-opening will be on or around Monday, June 4.

Route 74 will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs. This section of road is located between Route 25 and just east of I-55 northbound. Weather permitting, crews will be working from Monday, April 23 through Saturday, June 23 from 6 a.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

Emergency street repairs are being conducted on East Main Street between I-55 and Old Orchard Road in Jackson. Westbound traffic will be reduced to the use of a single lane until further notice. As always, drivers are reminded to slow down and use extreme caution while traveling near or through any work zone. Any questions regarding this notice should be directed to Public Works at 573-243-2300.

MoDOT plans to replace bridges on Rte. V and Rte. KK. The Rte. V project involves replacing the bridge over Little Indian Creek, located 1.8 miles south of the intersection of Routes V and 177 east of Fruitland, Mo. The Route KK project involves replacing the bridge over Little Apple Creek, located .8 miles west of the intersection of Routes V and I-55 near Friedheim, Mo. The Rte. V project is expected to be let in February 2018 and the Rte. KK project is expected to be let in May 2018. Construction could begin as early as summer 2018. As construction is underway, Rte. V and Rte. KK will be closed to through traffic in the vicinity of the bridges.

Carter/Reynolds County

Route 21 in Carter and Reynolds Counties will be reduced to one lane while Missouri Department of Transportation crews seal the roadway with a mixture of rock and oil. The section of roadway is located from US 60 in Carter County to Route K in Reynolds County at Ellington. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, June 4 through Thursday, June 7 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The work zone will be marked with signs and message boards. Traffic will be shifted around the work using flaggers and pilot cars. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

Dunklin County

Route B in Dunklin County will be closed as the Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs This section of roadway is located between Route BB and County Road 322. Weather permitting, work will take place Wednesday, June 6 and Thursday, June 7 from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area

Route O in Dunklin County will be closed as contractor crews replace the bridge over Snipe Slough Ditch in Kennett, Missouri. This bridge is located between Route VV and Providence Road. Weather permitting, work will begin Tuesday, May 29 and will re-open Friday, August 24.

Madison County

Route C in Madison County will be reduced while Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. This section of road is located from to Route N to Route CC. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, June 4 through Thursday, June 7 from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

New Madrid County

Northbound and southbound I-55 in Scott and New Madrid Counties will be reduced with a 14-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs. This section of road is located between mile marker 66 to mile marker 49. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, May 21 through Saturday, June 2 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Perry County

Route 51 in Perry County will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform bridge repairs. This is the Chester Bridge which goes over the Mississippi River into Illinois. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, June 4 through Thursday, Nov 1 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

Scott County

Improvements to I-55/57/US 60 cloverleaf interchange in Sikeston, Mo. will start on Monday, June 4, weather permitting. The interchange is located at mile marker 66. As work is underway, drivers should anticipate lane and ramp closures. The ramp from northbound I-55 onto westbound 60 will be closed with a signed detour available. The ramp is expected to reopen on Friday, Aug. 17, weather permitting. The ramp from northbound I-57/eastbound 60 to northbound I-55 will also be closed with a signed detour available. The ramp is expected to reopen on Monday, Oct. 1, weather permitting. Lane closures will also be in place. Northbound I-55 will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction from mile marker 64 to mile marker 67. In addition, westbound US 60/southbound I-57 and eastbound US 60/northbound I-57 will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction below the overpass. Completion is anticipated by Monday, Oct. 1, weather permitting.

Northbound and southbound I-55 in Scott and New Madrid Counties will be reduced with a 14-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs. This section of road is located between mile marker 66 to mile marker 49. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, May 21 through Saturday, June 2 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Route O in Scott County will be closed as contractor crews perform bridge replacement. This section of roadway is located between County Road 530 and County Road 532. Weather permitting, work will start Monday, April 16 at 6 a.m. and will re-open Friday, July 13 at 5 p.m.

MoDOT announced work to construct the Scott City interchange will start on Monday, July 17, weather permitting. As construction is underway, the Route PP overpass bridge over Interstate 55 will be closed. The Route PP overpass will be replaced with a wider, three-lane bridge to accommodate turning movements for the new interchange. The project includes constructing a new roadway from Route 61 at Kelso to the overpass bridge. Completion is anticipated in January 2019, weather permitting.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission is planning to replace two bridges located on Routes O and U. The Route O project includes replacing the bridge over a drainage ditch located 2.7 miles north of Route 62 and the Route U project includes replacing the bridge over St. John's Ditch located 1.6 miles east of Route 61. Letting for both is anticipated in January 2018. Construction could begin as early as summer 2018. As construction is underway, Routes O and U will be closed to through traffic in the vicinity of the bridges. Maps, plans and other information prepared by MoDOT will be available for public inspection and copying at MoDOT's Sikeston District office, 2675 N. Main Street.

Stoddard County

Route K in Stoddard County will be closed as contractor crews replace a bridge over Wolf Creek. This bridge is located between north Route BB and south Route BB. Weather permitting, work will begin Wednesday, June 13 and re-open Friday, Aug. 31. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission is planning to replace three bridges located on Routes PK and N in Stoddard County, Missouri. The Route P project includes replacing the bridge over Drainage Ditch No. 34, located 2.5 miles south of Route Y. Letting is anticipated in November 2017. The Route K project includes replacing the bridge over Wolf Creek, located 1 mile west of Route BB. Letting is anticipated in February 2018. The Route N project includes replacing the bridge over Drainage Ditch No. 30, located 0.8 miles south of Route Y. Letting is anticipated in February 2018. Construction could begin as early as summer 2018. As construction is underway, Routes P, K and N will be closed to through traffic in the vicinity of the bridges.

Wayne County

Route 34 in Wayne County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. This section of roadway is located between First Street and Hazel Street. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, June 4. There will be a temporary stop sign in place and will be taken down Tuesday morning on June 5.

MoDOT crews said Route 49 in Wayne County will be closed as contractor crews replace the deck of the bridge over Black River, located approximately .25 miles south of Mill Spring, Mo. The closure will extend from Birch Street in Mill Spring, Mo., to County Road 446. Weather permitting, work will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 29, with completion anticipated at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 30.

Illinois

Jackson County

IDOT says starting on Tuesday, May 29, weather permitting, traffic on Illinois 13 west of Carbondale will be shifted into the westbound lanes in a head-to-head configuration with one lane for each direction of travel. This traffic configuration will be in place until early fall 2018.

Saline County

Beginning April 2, traffic at the intersections of IL 13 and Old IL 13 (West Poplar) will be closed for construction. Daytime lane reductions will take place over the next three months.

Union County

Beginning on Wednesday, Aprill 11, at 3 p.m., weather permitting, northbound traffic on I-57 from just south of the Illinois 146 interchange (MP 30) will be shifted to the southbound lanes via cross-over. Traffic will be in a head-to-head configuration with one lane for each direction of travel. This traffic configuration will be in place until November 15, 2018, to facilitate construction of a new bridge in the northbound lanes. Motorists should use extreme caution through this work zone and be aware of speed reductions and traffic control devices.

Williamson County

IDOT would like to alert drivers on Illinois 37 of upcoming lane reductions. Starting on Monday, March 19, traffic signals will be installed about 1 mile south of Marion to reduce traffic to one lane in both directions for a box culvert replacement. This is expected to last until September 2018, weather permitting.

Kentucky

The KYTC will re-painting traffic lines in the region. The painting will take place during daytime hours when weather permits.

Caldwell County

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to ramp up construction work along Interstate 69 in Caldwell County starting June 2. The contractor has initially been working along the right of way with lane and shoulder restrictions for drainage work, guardrail upgrades, and other prep work leading up to pavement repairs and an asphalt overlay. This work zone is along I-69 at Princeton from mile point 79.35 near the KY 2617/Old Fredonia Road Overpass extending through the KY 91 Exit 79 Princeton-Marion Interchange to mile point 82.934 about a mile north of the KY 293 Interchange, a distance of 3.58 miles. Pavement repairs are expected to start June 2, to be followed by milling on June 7 and asphalt paving starting around June 11. This next phase of work will increase construction activity along this work zone. Some traffic shifts will be required from time to time to facilitate the work. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. This work zone includes a strictly enforced 55 mile per hour work zone speed limit with enhanced enforcement. Rogers Group, LLC, is the prime contractor on this $3.7 million rehabilitation project. The project has a target completion date of August 1.

Crittenden-Caldwell Counties

Daytime closures planned along a section of KY 135 in northwestern Crittenden County for this coming week are being postponed. Engineers will require some additional planning time for the work to continue.

KYTC started the next phase of work along the new U.S. 641 construction corridor on Monday, April 2. With the completion of base cement stabilization on grade and drain work for the new U.S. 641, the next round of work will begin with placement of base material and base layers of asphalt for a two-lane driving surface. Placement of the base layers along the 6 miles of new highway in the fall is aimed at preventing erosion during the winter months. It will also allow paving of the driving surface and construction of connections to the existing roads to move ahead during the 2017 construction season. Starting on Thursday, drivers should also be alert for trucks hauling gravel and asphalt along existing U.S. 641 as well as along county roads that connect to the new U.S. 641 construction corridor. Initially, much of the truck traffic is expected to access the construction corridor via Crane Cemetery Road. Work on diversions for the construction of connecting points along existing U.S. 641/Marion-Princeton Road at mile point 4.05 in Caldwell County and mile point 5.7 in Crittenden County near the Coleman Road intersection will start as soon as utilities are moved out of the work zone. While the original design included construction of grade and drain for a four-lane highway running from Marion through southern Crittenden County to near Fredonia in Caldwell County, the new road is being completed as a two-lane "Super Two" highway as a cost-saving measure. The target completion date is July 1, 2018.

Among planned improvements, the estimated $1.5 million safety project set for bidding in early 2018 will include the addition of a gravel shoulder. It will include some additional high-traction coating and wedging adjustments, removal of cross drain header walls, extending some of the cross drains and culverts, as well as slope improvements and tree removal at some locations along the right of way. In their study of the Rosebud Hill area, traffic engineers found speeding was an ongoing issue, particularly for vehicles traveling downhill eastbound along U.S. 60. KYTC District 1 has a similar HSIP project planned along U.S. 641 in Calloway County between Murray and the Kentucky-Tennessee state line. Work on that project is also expected to start in early 2018. HSIP funding will also be applied to intersections along U.S. 45 in Graves County, McCracken County, as well as intersections in Paducah. Those projects will be announced separately at a later date.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans rehabilitation and right of way prep work along Interstate 69 in Caldwell County starting the week of April 23 as weather allows. The contractor will initially be working along the right of way with shoulder restrictions for drainage work, guardrail upgrades, and other prep work for paving to start at a later date. This work zone is along I-69 at Princeton from mile point 79.35 near the KY 2617/Old Fredonia Road Overpass extending through the KY 91 Exit 79 Princeton-Marion Interchange to mile point 82.934 about a mile north of the KY 293 Interchange, a distance of 3.58 miles. This initial work along the right of way will require some shoulder restrictions with minimal impact on traffic flow. Work will ramp up to prepare for milling and paving expected sometime in June or July. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. This work zone will have a strictly enforced 55 mile per hour work zone speed limit with enhanced enforcement.

Graves County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close a section of KY 1820 in Graves County. KY 1820/County Line Road on Monday, June 4. It will be closed at mile point 3.7 to allow erosion repairs to the Mayfield Creek Branch Bridge. This is along KY 1820 about a mile west of Melber. The crew will be digging out some damaged sheet piling and making other erosion repairs around the bridge. The placement of equipment will require the roadway to be closed at the work site. There will be no marked detour. Drivers may self-detour via KY 339 and KY 2151. Work is expected to be finished sometime late on Monday afternoon with KY 1820 and Mayfield Creek Branch Bridge reopening to traffic at that time.

West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative has utility crews working on an extended project along KY 303 in southern Graves County starting March 26. Utility crews will be working along KY 303 in Graves County north of the Cuba community for about the next 3 months anytime weather permits. The work will extend along KY 303 from near Cuba in 1-mile sections that will change from time to time. This week the crew is working along KY 303 from the KY 83/Cuba School Road intersection near the 7-mile marker extending northward to Luther Road at mile point 7.75. Crews may be working at several locations along this section. Most of the work can be completed along the right of way without lane restrictions. However, some brief lane restrictions may be required from time to time for movement and positioning of equipment to facilitate the work This WKECC work zone for utility work will continue to move northward in about 1-mile increments along KY 303 over the next 3 months until the project ends near KY 303 mile point 10.75 at the intersection with KY 339 near Sedalia. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and utility personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. Approximately 1200 vehicles travel this section of KY 303 in an average day.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans an extended closure of the KY 80 southbound entry ramp to the Purchase Parkway at Mayfield Exit 22 starting Monday, May 14. The KY 80 entry ramp to the southbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway at Mayfield/Fancy Farm Exit 22 will be closed starting Monday morning to allow reconstruction of the ramp that includes extending the acceleration lane, widening of the ramp, paving, and other required upgrades. The KY 80 Exit 22 southbound entry ramp to the Purchase Parkway is expected to remain closed for approximately 2 weeks to facilitate the work. Drivers traveling KY 80 at Mayfield who seek to access the southbound Purchase Parkway lanes may do so via the KY 121 Mayfield Exit 24 Interchange. The project is estimated to be about 80 percent complete. It has a target completion date of July 1. Reconstruction of the Exit 21 and Exit 22 interchanges is aimed at allowing I-69 to be extended southward along the Purchase Parkway in the future. As a reminder, this work zone has a 55 mile per hour speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence.

Hickman County

Rose Road on the East side of KY 307 South in Hickman County has sustained extensive damage due to heavy truck traffic going to and from a construction site. All Hickman County citizens who travel Rose Road should be aware of the condition of the roadway.

Marshall County

A contractor plans a daytime lane restriction for east traffic in the I-24/Purchase Parkway Exit 25 Interchange Work Zone on May 31. Eastbound traffic on I-24 will be restricted to one lane near the 25 mile marker to allow the contractor to place new signage on the truss structures that were recently erected. This work zone lane restriction for Eastbound traffic is expected to be in place from approximately 9 a.m. to about 3:30 p.m., on Thursday. All eastbound traffic will move to the left-hand or passing lane during this sign placement work. Drivers who plan to travel eastbound through the I-24/Purchase Parkway Exit 25 Interchange Work Zone on Thursday should be aware of this daytime lane restriction and use appropriate caution.The I-24/Purchase Parkway Exit 25 work zone runs along I-24 in Marshall County between the 25 and 27 mile marker and along the Purchase Parkway between the 49 and 52 mile marker at the I-24/Purchase Parkway Exit 25 Interchange. Reconstruction of the Exit 25 interchange is aimed at allowing I-69 to be extended southward along the parkway in the future. As a reminder, this work zone includes a 55 mile per hour speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence and double fines for citations.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to change work locations at the Purchase Parkway/US 68 Exit 47 Draffenville Interchange on Friday, May 18. The contractor plans to reopen the Purchase Parkway NB exit ramp at Exit 47 to US 68 at Draffenville around Noon on Friday. The Purchase Parkway NB Exit Ramp to US 68 has been closed to allow widening and other work to bring it up to current traffic standards. The contractor will return at a later date for final paving. Once the Purchase Parkway Exit 47 Northbound Exit ramp is reopened, the contractor will immediately close the SOUTHBOUND ENTRY RAMP from US 68 to the parkway. This closure of the southbound entry ramp from US 68 at Purchase Pkwy Exit 47 is to allow widening of the ramp, lengthening of the acceleration lane, and other upgrades to the ramp. The southbound US 68 entry ramp to the Purchase Parkway at Exit 47 in Draffenville is expected to be closed for about 7 working days. Driver on US 68 seeking to access the southbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway may detour via US 641 southbound to the KY 348 Benton Interchange to reach the parkway.

M&M Contracting is the prime contractor on a $2.4 million ongoing project to upgrade bridges and ramps along the Parkway to allow I-69 to be extended southward along the parkway in the future. Once the ramp widening and upgrade work are completed the contractor will return for finish asphalt paving along ramps at several interchanges in the future.

Eastbound traffic will be restricted to one lane along Interstate 24 at the Tennessee River bridge at the 30-mile marker in Kentucky. This is for a maintenance issue with a finger joint on the bridge deck. All traffic is moved to the left-hand or passing lane on the bridge. According to KYTC, this eastbound lane restriction is expected to be in place for an extended period while a new joint is fabricated and delivered to the site. Drivers may choose to self-detour via US 62 and KY 453 between I-24 Exit 27 at Calvert City and I-24 Exit 31 at Grand Rivers or Exit 40 at Eddyville. During peak travel times on Friday afternoon and Monday after, drivers may consider a self-detour along US 62 from I-24 Exit 16 to Exit 40 or Exit 31.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a traffic shift to facilitate ramping up of work along KY 348/5th Street in Benton starting Monday, April 16. As part of a project to widen KY 348/5th Street to 4 lanes between US 641/Main Street at mile point 8.325 and the Purchase Parkway Exit 43 Benton interchange at mile point 7.6, westbound traffic on KY 348 will be shifted approximately 8 ft. to allow drain pipe installation and other earthwork activities. Once the westbound traffic shift is initiated on Monday, all lanes, including the middle turn lane, will be restricted to a maximum 10 ft. lane width. Traffic will remain in this configuration for most of the summer construction season this year. Motorists should be aware that utility relocation activities will continue all along the project area. Caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. One lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers may be required at locations along this work zone from time to time to facilitate ongoing work. Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor on this $4.4 million highway improvement project. Due to ongoing utility work along the project area a target completion date has not been established for this project.

McCracken County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reminding participants in the US 68 400 Mile Yard Sale and motorists who regularly travel US 68 through Kentucky to use extra caution during the annual event coming up May 31 through June 3. Heavy traffic is expected all along the US 68 Corridor across Kentucky between Paducah and Maysville. Thousands of bargain hunters are expected to take to the road along US 68 to stop at some of the thousands of homes and booths that will be offering just about anything for sale you can imagine— and a few things you might never imagine. Tips for shoppers include: Don’t park along the highway- find a parking spot off the roadway Be alert for low moving traffic and watch for sudden stops Tips for those setting up booths include: Do not set up on highway right-of-way. Pick a site with ample parking for shoppers Do not place Yard Sale signs on state right-of way Do not place signs where they block the view of oncoming traffic

A contractor plans a work zone lane restriction along US 60 in Western McCracken County starting Tuesday, May 29. Central Paving plans to establish a work zone in the median along US 60 at milepoint 6.85 to facilitate construction of a turn lane for the entrance to Jones Steel at 7100 US Highway 60 West. This is along US 60 in the West Paducah area between the KY 305/Cairo Road Intersection and the KY 1556/Mayfield-Metropolis Road intersection. All westbound traffic on US 60 will be moved to the right-hand or driving lane in this work zone. Work in this area is expected to take about a week to complete, weather permitting.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to alter the work zone lane restriction on the US 60 Clarks River Birdge in McCracken County on May 24. Eastbound traffic has been restricted to one lane at US 60 milepoint 18.625 to allow painting on the Clarks River Bridge. Starting the afternoon of May 24, the work zone lane restriction will move to the westbound US 60 Clarks River Bridge at this location. The contractor will be working on the westbound bridge through the day, on May 25. The work zone will then be taken down to allow full traffic flow for the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend. The contractor then plans to return to resume the westbound work zone lane restriction on Wednesday, May 30.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to temporarily reopen the Purchase Parkway/US 68 Exit 47 Draffenville Interchange southbound entry ramp at approximately 12 Noon, CDT, on Thursday, May 24. The southbound entry ramp at the Purchase Parkway/US 68 Exit 47 Draffenville Interchange will remain open to normal traffic flow through the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend travel period. The Purchase Parkway/US 69 Exit 47 southbound entry ramp will close again starting about 8:30 a.m., on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. It is expected to remain closed for another 2 to 3 days to allow a continuation of work to widen the ramp, lengthen the acceleration lane, and complete other upgrades to the ramp.M&M Contracting is the prime contractor on a $2.4 million ongoing project to upgrade bridges and ramps along the Parkway to allow I-69 to be extended southward along the parkway in the future. Once the ramp widening and upgrade work is completed the contractor will return for finish asphalt paving along ramps at several parkway interchanges in the future.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has established a long-term work zone on KY 131/Said Road in McCracken County that includes one lane traffic. Motorists who regularly travel KY 131/Said Road between Symsonia and Reidland should be prepared to encounter a work zone on the East Fork Clarks River Bridge near the 2 mile-marker in McCracken County to allow bridge deck maintenance, joint replacement, and painting of the bridge substructure. This work zone includes one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal. Some minor delays are possible during peak travel periods. Euro Paint, LLC, is the prime contractor on this $1.3 million bridge maintenance project. This is part of a group bridge maintenance project that includes work at several area bridges. Work at this site is expected to take a month or two. We hope to provide a more accurate target completion date once the initial work is completed. Motorists should use appropriate caution where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.

With new full-flow lanes from Interstate 24 westbound to the Purchase Parkway southbound opened on Saturday, there will be additional closures of old ramps and southbound parkway lanes starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 30. As a reminder, motorists traveling I-24 westbound through the Exit 25 Interchange construction zone should be alert for changes in traffic flow that have been created by the new configuration. Westbound motorists on I-24 westbound will now be required to merge left to take the Purchase Parkway south instead of exiting right on the cloverleaf ramp. The new full-flow lanes are designed to eventually allow this westbound to southbound transition at normal interstate speeds.

After the permanent ramp closure and temporary lane closures are executed April 30, the detour route will be as follows to access the Purchase Parkway southbound:

I-24 EASTBOUND to Parkway SOUTHBOUND– Traffic will be detoured via Exit 27 onto US 62 WESTBOUND and then back on to I-24 WESTBOUND at Exit 27 to allow access to the parkway using the new lanes.

I-24 WESTBOUND to Parkway SOUTHBOUND – Traffic will have to use the new southbound split

From US 62 at Calvert City to the Purchase Parkway SOUTHBOUND – Traffic will have to exit on to I-24 eastbound via Exit 52-A, then to US 62 Exit 27 to loop through the interchange and access westbound I-24 to connect to the Parkway southbound gain, the temporary southbound closure of lanes from US 62 to the Purchase Parkway is expected to be in place for about 10 days.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to temporarily close a section of KY 726/McKendree Church Road in western McCracken County starting Friday, April 20. This temporary closure of the south end of KY 726/McKendree Chruch Road is to allow it to be prepared for use as a detour during work to upgrade the intersection of US 62/Blandville Road and KY 1322/Harris Road. The southernmost section of KY 726McKendree Church Road will close at approximately 7 a.m., CDT, on Friday, from US 62 at milepoint 0.0 extending northward to KY 286 at milepoint 1.2. This southern section of KY 726/McKendree Church Road is expected to remain closed through the weekend to allow turn radius improvements and other upgrades. Motorists who normally travel KY 1322/Harris Road through the US 62/KY 1322 intersection should self-detour via an alternate route. Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor on this $299,999 Highway Safety Improvement Project (HSIP). The target completion date is July 1, 2018. Motorists should use appropriate caution along the detour.

Lyon County

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to establish a work zone along KY 93 at the entrance to the Eddyville Riverport in Lyon County starting Monday, Dec.11. This work zone at KY 93 mile point 14.475 in Lyon County is to allow construction of turn lanes at Port Authority Road. This is along KY 93 between US 62 and KY 293 south of Eddyville. Initial work starting Monday and continuing as weather allows will include extending of culverts to facilitate eventual widening of the roadway and other improvements along KY 93 at the Riverport entrance. Improvements at this site are designed to enhance safety while providing better truck access to the river port. Some lane restrictions may be required from time to time as construction ramps up. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and other personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. The project has a target completion date of July 31, 2018.

McCracken County

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans safety improvements to a section of KY 1954/Husbands Road in McCracken County with preliminary work starting the week of March 19. Safety improvements along KY 1954/Husbands Road run from KY 348 at mile point 0.0 extending northward to mile point 3.04 just north of the Clark Line Road intersection. This Highway Safety Improvement Program Project is to improve roadway alignment at the Clark Line Road intersection and the Paducah Floodwall crossing, as well as additional shoulder and cross drain improvements along the remainder of KY 1954/Husbands Road in the project area. Initial prep work will include cutting of trees and brush along this section as weather allows to prepare for future reconstruction work. Construction along this section is expected to ramp up sometime in the month of April as weather allows. The contractor may close KY 1954/Husbands Road from time to time with a marked detour to facilitate specific phases of construction. The contractor and KYTC will attempt to provide timely notice of those limited closures as they are scheduled. Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers at various locations along this work zone. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to install Intersection Conflict Warning Systems (ICWS) to improve safety at two intersections along U.S. 45 between Mayfield and Paducah. An ICWS at the U.S. 45/KY 1241 intersection at Leeder Bottom near the McCracken-Graves county line could be in service in about 90 days. A second system at the U.S. 45/KY 849 intersection near Folsomdale in Graves County is expected to be ready for construction to start in early 2018. Weather during January and February will be a major factor in how quickly the assembly and installation process can be completed.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has closed the south end of Andrew Calhoun Road in Trigg County as part of the ongoing reconstruction of the US 68/KY 80 corridor. Andrew Calhoun Road in Trigg County provided a connection from Apostle James Road to existing US 68/KY 80 at mile point 13.234. This closure of Andrew Calhoun Road to facilitate construction of the New US 68/KY 80 Corridor is permanent. Residents along Andrew Calhoun Road and Apostle James Road will have access to the north via Airport Road from the KY 1489/Blue Springs Road end. While the need for this closure was discussed during a number of public meetings leading up to the US 68/KY 80 reconstruction project, the contractor had not informed KYTC engineers of the closing date. This closure of Andrew Calhoun Road at the New US 68/KY 80 construction corridor is permanent due to the incline required to reach the elevation of the new roadway at the connecting point. Rogers Group is the prime contractor on this $54 million highway improvement project in western Trigg County. It has a November 30, 2019, target completion date.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shifted traffic along the US 68/KY 80 construction corridor at the east edge of Cadiz in Trigg County starting early the week of Sunday, April 23. This intersection is at US 68 mile point 20.745 and US 68-Business mile point 4.519. As part of this traffic shift, two-way traffic will be established on the westbound lanes. Moving traffic off the eastbound lanes will allow dirt work for construction of new eastbound lanes at the site. The contractor also anticipates ramping up work on a new bridge for the eastbound lanes of US 68 over Little River at mile point 19.1. The project started in May 2015. The target completion date for this section is Nov. 30, 2019.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to make the first concrete pour on the deck of the New 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton on Tuesday, June 6. The bridge is located at US 68 mile point 8.596 in Trigg County at the eastern entrance to Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area. The new bridge is at Cumberland River navigational mile point 63.1, is just downstream from the existing US 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton. The new bridge is expected to be ready for 2-lane traffic sometime in the spring of 2018 with finish work on the new bridge continuing through 2018.

Trigg County

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to temporarily halt traffic on the New US 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton on Friday Morning, June 1. Traffic on the New US 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton will be halted for about 5 to 10 minutes to allow explosive demolition of one of the in-water piers on the old bridge. This traffic halt is expected to take place at approximately 10:30 a.m., CDT, on Friday. Since the portion of the old pier being demolished with explosives is under water, there should be no debris to remove from the new bridge, so traffic is expected to be able to resume fairly quickly after the blast. With the blast under water, there will also be little to see for spectators. This single pier from the old bridge is being demolished because it is in the navigation channel for the new bridge. Once it is removed, the contractor will plan explosive demolition of the remaining concrete piers of the old bridge at a later date.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to step up construction activity at intersections along the US 68 work zone at Cadiz in Trigg County starting Tuesday, May 29. Starting Tuesday, the contractor plans asphalt paving and other connecting work at intersections along the US 68 work zone around Cadiz that runs from the US 68-Business western intersection at mile-point 16.35 extending eastward to the US 68-Business eastern intersection at mile-point 20.7, a distance of 4.35 miles. Initial work will focus on connecting points for the US 68 intersection with KY 139/South Road and KY 1175/Old Dove Road, then will likely move to other intersections along the route. Much of the work to construct 2 additional lanes along US 68/KY 80 where it runs south of Cadiz has been off along the right of way with somewhat limited impact on passing traffic as it moves along the existing lanes. Construction of connecting points to what will be the new eastbound lanes of US 68/KY 80 will create some challenges for both the construction crews and motorists. Motorists should use extra caution and be alert for increased construction activity at various connecting points along the project area anytime weather permits for about a week.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans base repairs to be followed by asphalt paving along a section of KY 164/Roaring Springs Road in Trigg County starting Monday, May 14. This project along KY 164/Roaring Springs Road runs from mile-point 23.4 at the KY 525/New Hope Road intersection extending northward to the Trigg-Christian County Line at mile-point 26.64, a distance of about 3.25 miles. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Trigg County Maintenance Crew plans base repairs along this section of KY 164. The repaired areas will then be allowed to settle before a contractor arrives for asphalt paving.

