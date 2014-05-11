Heartland road projects for 6/15

Missouri

Bollinger County

According to MoDOT, Route 51 in Bollinger County will be closed on May 14 as contractor crews replace two bridges located over Cane Creek and Dry Creek. Work will begin at 6:30 a.m. and is expected to be complete by Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. The Route 51 bridge over Cane Creek is located between County Road 524 and County Road 601 near Dongola, Mo. The Route 51 bridge over Dry Creek is located between Route N and County Road 522, south of Marble Hill, Mo. Construction of the bridges will be underway simultaneously, with closures at both bridge locations.

Route NN in Bollinger County will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform pavement repairs. This section of roadway is located from Route 51 to the end of state maintenance. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, June 18 through Thursday, June 21 from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

Cape Girardeau County

Route B will be reduced to one lane as MoDOT crews perform bridge repairs. This bridge is located between Route KK and County Road 630 over Apple Creek. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, June 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The uptown Jackson sequence for the upcoming movie “All Nite Skate” will be filmed June 8, which means that some streets are scheduled to be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The streets include

Court St. (Main to Washington)

Main St. (Missouri to Barton)

S. High St. (Main to Adams)

W. Washington St. (N. Missouri to Court)

W. Adams St. (S. Missouri to S. Hope)

Police will be posting temporary signs late on June 7 to prevent vehicles from parking on the streets overnight and on Friday. While these roadways are closed to vehicular traffic during the filming, uptown businesses will remain open for pedestrian traffic in between shots.

City contractors will begin to install new street lighting in Cape Girardeau beginning June 11 on Broadway between Pacific St. and Spanish St. Contractors will begin in the 800 block of Broadway and work their way east. Westbound traffic will be detoured daily around their work zone at each block while workers are present. Work is expected to last 1-2 weeks depending on weather and work. Please note that eastbound travel and parking will not be affected.

The City of Cape Girardeau will close the westbound lane of Bloomfield between Golden St. and S. Broadview St. on Monday, June 4. Crews will be performing street repairs and work is expected to last one week, weather permitting. Detours will be available and drivers are urged to use caution in all work zones.

Route 74 will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs. This section of road is located between Route 25 and just east of I-55 northbound. Weather permitting, crews will be working from Monday, April 23 through Saturday, June 23 from 6 a.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

Emergency street repairs are being conducted on East Main Street between I-55 and Old Orchard Road in Jackson. Westbound traffic will be reduced to the use of a single lane until further notice. As always, drivers are reminded to slow down and use extreme caution while traveling near or through any work zone. Any questions regarding this notice should be directed to Public Works at 573-243-2300.

MoDOT plans to replace bridges on Rte. V and Rte. KK. The Rte. V project involves replacing the bridge over Little Indian Creek, located 1.8 miles south of the intersection of Routes V and 177 east of Fruitland, Mo. The Route KK project involves replacing the bridge over Little Apple Creek, located .8 miles west of the intersection of Routes V and I-55 near Friedheim, Mo. The Rte. V project is expected to begin in February 2018 and the Rte. KK project is expected to begin in May 2018. Construction could begin as early as summer 2018. As construction is underway, Rte. V and Rte. KK will be closed to through traffic in the vicinity of the bridges.

Dunklin County

Route M will be closed as the MoDOT crews perform pavement repairs. This section of road is located between Route U and County Road 102. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, June 18 through Wednesday, June 20 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Route O in Dunklin County will be closed as contractor crews replace the bridge over Snipe Slough Ditch in Kennett, Missouri. This bridge is located between Route VV and Providence Road. Weather permitting, work will begin Tuesday, May 29 and will re-open Friday, August 24.

Madison County

North and southbound Route 67 will be reduced with a 14-foot width restriction while contractor crews perform roadside work. This section of road is located between Route 72 and Route 34. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, June 18 through Friday, July 27 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Mississippi County

Route D in Mississippi County will be closed as contractor crews replace the bridge deck. The bridge is located between Route 77 and County Road 325. Weather permitting, the bridge will close Monday, June 18 and will re-open Monday, July 30.

Pemiscot County

Route O in Pemiscot County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement improvements. This section of roadway is located from I-55 to the end of state maintenance. Weather permitting, work will take place Thursday, June 21 through Friday, July 6 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., including weekends as necessary. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling in the area.

Route F in Pemiscot County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement improvements. This section of roadway is located from Route 164 to Route 61. Weather permitting, work will take place Friday, June 22 through Friday, July 6 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., including weekends as necessary.

Route J in Pemiscot County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement improvements. This section of roadway is located from Route 84 to Route Z. Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, June 26 through Friday, July 20 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., including weekends as necessary. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling in the area.

Route EZ in Pemiscot County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement improvements. This section of roadway is located from Route 412 to Route 164. Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, July 10 through Friday, July 20 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., including weekends as necessary. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling in the area.

Perry County

Route K will be reduced to one lane while MoDOT crews perform bridge maintenance. This bridge is located between County Road 616 and Route O over Apple Creek. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Tuesday, June 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 51 in Perry County will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform bridge repairs. This is the Chester Bridge which goes over the Mississippi River into Illinois. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, June 4 through Thursday, Nov 1 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

Scott County

Route Y will be closed as MoDOT crews replace a pipe under the roadway. This section of road is located between Route DD and south Route P. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Tuesday, June 19 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Improvements to I-55/57/US 60 cloverleaf interchange in Sikeston, Mo. will start on Monday, June 4, weather permitting. The interchange is located at mile marker 66. As work is underway, drivers should anticipate lane and ramp closures. The ramp from northbound I-55 onto westbound 60 will be closed with a signed detour available. The ramp is expected to reopen on Friday, Aug. 17, weather permitting. The ramp from northbound I-57/eastbound 60 to northbound I-55 will also be closed with a signed detour available. The ramp is expected to reopen on Monday, Oct. 1, weather permitting. Lane closures will also be in place. Northbound I-55 will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction from mile marker 64 to mile marker 67. In addition, westbound US 60/southbound I-57 and eastbound US 60/northbound I-57 will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction below the overpass. Completion is anticipated by Monday, Oct. 1, weather permitting.

MoDOT announced work to construct the Scott City interchange will start on Monday, July 17, weather permitting. As construction is underway, the Route PP overpass bridge over Interstate 55 will be closed. The Route PP overpass will be replaced with a wider, three-lane bridge to accommodate turning movements for the new interchange. The project includes constructing a new roadway from Route 61 at Kelso to the overpass bridge. Completion is anticipated in January 2019, weather permitting.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission is planning to replace two bridges located on Routes O and U. The Route O project includes replacing the bridge over a drainage ditch located 2.7 miles north of Route 62 and the Route U project includes replacing the bridge over St. John's Ditch located 1.6 miles east of Route 61. Letting for both is anticipated in January 2018. Construction could begin as early as summer 2018. As construction is underway, Routes O and U will be closed to through traffic in the vicinity of the bridges. Maps, plans and other information prepared by MoDOT will be available for public inspection and copying at MoDOT's Sikeston District office, 2675 N. Main Street.

Stoddard County

Route K in Stoddard County will be closed as contractor crews replace a bridge over Wolf Creek. This bridge is located between north Route BB and south Route BB. Weather permitting, work will begin Wednesday, June 13 and re-open Friday, Aug. 31. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission is planning to replace three bridges located on Routes PK and N in Stoddard County, Missouri. The Route P project includes replacing the bridge over Drainage Ditch No. 34, located 2.5 miles south of Route Y. Letting is anticipated in November 2017. The Route K project includes replacing the bridge over Wolf Creek, located 1 mile west of Route BB. Letting is anticipated in February 2018. The Route N project includes replacing the bridge over Drainage Ditch No. 30, located 0.8 miles south of Route Y. Letting is anticipated in February 2018. Construction could begin as early as summer 2018. As construction is underway, Routes P, K and N will be closed to through traffic in the vicinity of the bridges.

Wayne County

North and southbound Route 67 will be reduced with a 14-foot width restriction while contractor crews perform roadside work. This section of road is located between Route 72 and Route 34. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, June 18 through Friday, July 27 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

MoDOT crews said Route 49 in Wayne County will be closed as contractor crews replace the deck of the bridge over Black River, located approximately .25 miles south of Mill Spring, Mo. The closure will extend from Birch Street in Mill Spring, Mo., to County Road 446. Weather permitting, work will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 29, with completion anticipated at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 30.

Illinois

Jackson County

IDOT says starting on Tuesday, May 29, weather permitting, traffic on Illinois 13 west of Carbondale will be shifted into the westbound lanes in a head-to-head configuration with one lane for each direction of travel. This traffic configuration will be in place until early fall 2018.

Franklin County

State Highway 148 at Maple St. in Zeigler is closed due to fire operations. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

Saline County

Beginning April 2, traffic at the intersections of IL 13 and Old IL 13 (West Poplar) will be closed for construction. Daytime lane reductions will take place over the next three months.

Union County

Beginning on Wednesday, Aprill 11, at 3 p.m., weather permitting, northbound traffic on I-57 from just south of the Illinois 146 interchange (MP 30) will be shifted to the southbound lanes via cross-over. Traffic will be in a head-to-head configuration with one lane for each direction of travel. This traffic configuration will be in place until November 15, 2018, to facilitate construction of a new bridge in the northbound lanes. Motorists should use extreme caution through this work zone and be aware of speed reductions and traffic control devices.

Williamson County

IDOT would like to alert drivers on Illinois 37 of upcoming lane reductions. Starting on Monday, March 19, traffic signals will be installed about 1 mile south of Marion to reduce traffic to one lane in both directions for a box culvert replacement. This is expected to last until September 2018, weather permitting.

Kentucky

The KYTC will re-painting traffic lines in the region. The painting will take place during daytime hours when weather permits.

Caldwell County

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to ramp up construction work along Interstate 69 in Caldwell County starting June 2. The contractor has initially been working along the right of way with lane and shoulder restrictions for drainage work, guardrail upgrades, and other prep work leading up to pavement repairs and an asphalt overlay. This work zone is along I-69 at Princeton from mile point 79.35 near the KY 2617/Old Fredonia Road Overpass extending through the KY 91 Exit 79 Princeton-Marion Interchange to mile point 82.934 about a mile north of the KY 293 Interchange, a distance of 3.58 miles. Pavement repairs are expected to start June 2, to be followed by milling on June 7 and asphalt paving starting around June 11. This next phase of work will increase construction activity along this work zone. Some traffic shifts will be required from time to time to facilitate the work. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. This work zone includes a strictly enforced 55 mile per hour work zone speed limit with enhanced enforcement. Rogers Group, LLC, is the prime contractor on this $3.7 million rehabilitation project. The project has a target completion date of August 1.

Crittenden-Caldwell Counties

Daytime closures planned along a section of KY 135 in northwestern Crittenden County for this coming week are being postponed. Engineers will require some additional planning time for the work to continue.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is providing emergency assistance for the repair of a washout along Axel Creek Road in southern Crittenden County. According to Crittenden County Judge Executive Perry Newcom, flash flooding in May washed out the roadway and damaged a culvert. The county has used the emergency funds to order new culvert pipes to allow the roadway to be repaired.

“Immediately after Axel Creek Road was damaged by the washout, we were able to make temporary repairs to get it open,” Newcom said. “However, to make permanent repairs we needed to replace the damaged culvert. With funding from the Cabinet, we have been able to order three new 54 inch by 60 ft. tiles for this location. Once those tiles arrive, we anticipate being prepared to do the installation work in the next 30 to 60 days as weather allows.” The damaged section of Axel Creek Road is about 2 miles north of KY 70. Axel Creek Road provides a well-traveled connection between the Dycusburg area in southwestern Crittenden County and the Salem community of Livingston County. The Crittenden County Fiscal Court is responsible for completing the project and will provide notice to the public once the culvert replacement on Axel Creek Road is scheduled.

KYTC started the next phase of work along the new U.S. 641 construction corridor on Monday, April 2. With the completion of base cement stabilization on grade and drain work for the new U.S. 641, the next round of work will begin with placement of base material and base layers of asphalt for a two-lane driving surface. Placement of the base layers along the 6 miles of new highway in the fall is aimed at preventing erosion during the winter months. It will also allow paving of the driving surface and construction of connections to the existing roads to move ahead during the 2017 construction season. Starting on Thursday, drivers should also be alert for trucks hauling gravel and asphalt along existing U.S. 641 as well as along county roads that connect to the new U.S. 641 construction corridor. Initially, much of the truck traffic is expected to access the construction corridor via Crane Cemetery Road. Work on diversions for the construction of connecting points along existing U.S. 641/Marion-Princeton Road at mile point 4.05 in Caldwell County and mile point 5.7 in Crittenden County near the Coleman Road intersection will start as soon as utilities are moved out of the work zone. While the original design included construction of grade and drain for a four-lane highway running from Marion through southern Crittenden County to near Fredonia in Caldwell County, the new road is being completed as a two-lane "Super Two" highway as a cost-saving measure. The target completion date is July 1, 2018.

Among planned improvements, the estimated $1.5 million safety project set for bidding in early 2018 will include the addition of a gravel shoulder. It will include some additional high-traction coating and wedging adjustments, removal of cross drain header walls, extending some of the cross drains and culverts, as well as slope improvements and tree removal at some locations along the right of way. In their study of the Rosebud Hill area, traffic engineers found speeding was an ongoing issue, particularly for vehicles traveling downhill eastbound along U.S. 60. KYTC District 1 has a similar HSIP project planned along U.S. 641 in Calloway County between Murray and the Kentucky-Tennessee state line. Work on that project is also expected to start in early 2018. HSIP funding will also be applied to intersections along U.S. 45 in Graves County, McCracken County, as well as intersections in Paducah. Those projects will be announced separately at a later date.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans rehabilitation and right of way prep work along Interstate 69 in Caldwell County starting the week of April 23 as weather allows. The contractor will initially be working along the right of way with shoulder restrictions for drainage work, guardrail upgrades, and other prep work for paving to start at a later date. This work zone is along I-69 at Princeton from mile point 79.35 near the KY 2617/Old Fredonia Road Overpass extending through the KY 91 Exit 79 Princeton-Marion Interchange to mile point 82.934 about a mile north of the KY 293 Interchange, a distance of 3.58 miles. This initial work along the right of way will require some shoulder restrictions with minimal impact on traffic flow. Work will ramp up to prepare for milling and paving expected sometime in June or July. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. This work zone will have a strictly enforced 55 mile per hour work zone speed limit with enhanced enforcement.

Graves County

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans ramp closures at various interchanges along Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway in Graves County and Marshall County starting Monday, June 18, 2018. Ramp closures for milling and full-width asphalt paving at Purchase Parkway Exit 25, Exit 27 and Exit 47 are planned on the following schedule:

Monday & Tuesday, June 18th & 19th starting at 7:30 a.m., CDT RAMPS at the Purchase Parkway/US 45 Interchange at Mayfield Exit 25 will be closed one at a time through the day on Monday & Tuesday morning to allow full-width paving of the ramps.

Tuesday, June 19th starting around Mid-Morning RAMPS at the Purchase Parkway/KY 131 Exit 27 will be closed one at a time. Work at the Purchase Parkway/KY 131 interchange should be completed sometime Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday, June 20th starting at 7:30 a.m., CDT RAMPS at the Purchase Parkway/US 68 Exit 47 Interchange will be closed one at a time. Work at the Purchase Parkway/US 68 Exit 47 Interchange should be completed sometime Wednesday afternoon.

Each ramp will be reopened to traffic as soon as paving is completed. During these ramp closures, portable message boards will be placed at key locations around these interchanges to provide detour information. Once this round of ramp paving is completed, the contractor will return to these interchanges for some finish work along ramps during daylight hours over about a week to 10 days. This final phase of the work will be off on right-of-way and should have little or no impact on ramp traffic.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close a section of KY 131 near Mayfield in Graves County on Monday, June 18, 2018. KY 131 will be closed at milepoint 0.2 to allow a cross drain to be replaced. This is along KY 131 between the KY 58 intersection and the Purchase Parkway Exit 27 Interchange at Mayfield. KY 131 is expected to close at this site at approximately 8:00 a.m., CDT, on Monday. It is expected to reopen to traffic around 3:00 p.m., on Monday. There will be no marked detour. However, motorists may self-detour via KY 58, US 45, and the Purchase Parkway.

West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative has utility crews working on an extended project along KY 303 in southern Graves County starting March 26. Utility crews will be working along KY 303 in Graves County north of the Cuba community for about the next 3 months anytime weather permits. The work will extend along KY 303 from near Cuba in 1-mile sections that will change from time to time. This week the crew is working along KY 303 from the KY 83/Cuba School Road intersection near the 7-mile marker extending northward to Luther Road at mile point 7.75. Crews may be working at several locations along this section. Most of the work can be completed along the right of way without lane restrictions. However, some brief lane restrictions may be required from time to time for movement and positioning of equipment to facilitate the work This WKECC work zone for utility work will continue to move northward in about 1-mile increments along KY 303 over the next 3 months until the project ends near KY 303 mile point 10.75 at the intersection with KY 339 near Sedalia. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and utility personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. Approximately 1200 vehicles travel this section of KY 303 in an average day.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans an extended closure of the KY 80 southbound entry ramp to the Purchase Parkway at Mayfield Exit 22 starting Monday, May 14. The KY 80 entry ramp to the southbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway at Mayfield/Fancy Farm Exit 22 will be closed starting Monday morning to allow reconstruction of the ramp that includes extending the acceleration lane, widening of the ramp, paving, and other required upgrades. The KY 80 Exit 22 southbound entry ramp to the Purchase Parkway is expected to remain closed for approximately 2 weeks to facilitate the work. Drivers traveling KY 80 at Mayfield who seek to access the southbound Purchase Parkway lanes may do so via the KY 121 Mayfield Exit 24 Interchange. The project is estimated to be about 80 percent complete. It has a target completion date of July 1. Reconstruction of the Exit 21 and Exit 22 interchanges is aimed at allowing I-69 to be extended southward along the Purchase Parkway in the future. As a reminder, this work zone has a 55 mile per hour speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence.

Hickman County

Rose Road on the East side of KY 307 South in Hickman County has sustained extensive damage due to heavy truck traffic going to and from a construction site. All Hickman County citizens who travel Rose Road should be aware of the condition of the roadway.

Marshall County

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a traffic shift along the KY 348/5th Street work zone in Benton starting Friday, June 8. As part of a project to widen KY 348/5th Street to 4 lanes between US 641/Main Street at mile point 8.325 and the Purchase Parkway Exit 43 Benton interchange at mile point 7.6, westbound traffic on KY 348 was shifted approximately 8 ft. to the south in April to allow drain pipe installation and other earthwork activities. With that phase of the work completed, traffic in the KY 348/5th Street work zone will be shifted to the north starting Friday to allow more extensive work in the area near the post office, the funeral home, and McDonald’s. Once this traffic shift is initiated on Friday, all lanes, including the middle turn lane, will be restricted to a maximum 10 ft. lane width. Traffic is expected to remain in this configuration for most of the summer construction season this year. Motorists should be aware that utility relocation activities will continue all along the project area. Caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. One lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers may be required at locations along this work zone from time to time to facilitate ongoing work. Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor on this $4.4 million highway improvement project. Due to ongoing utility work along the project area a target completion date has not been established for this project.

Marshall - Livingston County

As a reminder, EASTBOUND traffic continues to be restricted to one lane along Interstate 24 at the Tennessee River Bridge at the 30 mile marker in Kentucky. I-24 eastbound traffic is restricted to one lane at the 30 mile marker due to a defective finger joint on the bridge deck. All traffic is moved to the left-hand or passing lane on the bridge. At this time, it appears a new joint will not be ready for the contractor to start installation until well after the July 4 Holiday. Therefore, this lane restriction will have to remain in place long-term. Eastbound motorists traveling I24 should continue to be alert for slowing and merging traffic as they approach this lane restriction at the 30 mile marker. To aid in traffic flow at this location, motorists should start moving to the left-hand or passing lane after they pass the US 62 Exit 27 Overpass. Some traffic delays have been evident at this site during peak travel periods each Friday afternoon and on weekends. Traffic backups of 2 to 3 miles have occasionally been observed at this site. This will especially be the case for busy July 4th Independence Day Holiday travel period. While lane restrictions will be taken down wherever possible to prepare for the high traffic volume expected over the July 4th Independence Day Holiday, this work zone lane restriction will have to remain in place. To reduce the potential for delays, eastbound motorists on I-24 may choose to self-detour around this lane restriction via US 62 East and KY 453 North between I-24 Exit 27 at Calvert City and I-24 Exit 31 at Grand Rivers or I-24 Exit 40 at Eddyville. The Interstate 24 Tennessee River Bridges are twin tied arch suspension bridges at mile point 29.352 at the Marshall-Livingston County Line.

Livingston County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close a section of KY 917/Tucker Temple Road in Livingston County on Wednesday, June 13. KY 917/Tucker Temple Road will be closed at mile point 4.345 to allow a cross drain to be replaced. This is along KY 917/Tucker Temple Road about ½ mile north of the Iuka community. The roadway at this site is expected to close around 7 a.m., CDT, on Wednesday. It is expected to reopen to traffic around 2:30 p.m., Wednesday. There will be no marked detour. However, motorists may self-detour via KY 866/Paradise Road and KY 70.

Lyon County

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to establish a work zone along KY 93 at the entrance to the Eddyville Riverport in Lyon County starting Monday, Dec.11. This work zone at KY 93 mile point 14.475 in Lyon County is to allow construction of turn lanes at Port Authority Road. This is along KY 93 between US 62 and KY 293 south of Eddyville. Initial work starting Monday and continuing as weather allows will include extending of culverts to facilitate eventual widening of the roadway and other improvements along KY 93 at the Riverport entrance. Improvements at this site are designed to enhance safety while providing better truck access to the river port. Some lane restrictions may be required from time to time as construction ramps up. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and other personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. The project has a target completion date of July 31, 2018.

McCracken County

A contractor with KYTC is planning a traffic shift along the KY 348/5th Street work zone in Benton starting on Friday, June 8. As part of the project to widen KY 348/5th Street to four lanes between US 641/Main Street at mile point 8.325 and the Purchase Parkway Exit 43 Benton interchange at mile point 7.6, westbound traffic on KY 348 was shifted approximately 8 feet to the south in April to allow drain pipe installation and other earthwork activities. With that phase of the work completed, traffic in the KY 348/5th Street work zone will be shifted to the north starting on Friday to allow more extensive work in the area near the post office, the funeral home and McDonald's. Once this traffic shift starts on Friday, all lanes, including the middle turn lane, will be restricted to a maximum of 10-foot lane width. Traffic is expected to remain in this configuration for most of the summer construction season this year. Drivers should be aware that utility relocation activities will continue all along the project area. Due to ongoing utility work along the project area, a target completion date has not been established for this project.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to temporarily close a section of KY 726/McKendree Church Road in western McCracken County starting Friday, April 20. This temporary closure of the south end of KY 726/McKendree Chruch Road is to allow it to be prepared for use as a detour during work to upgrade the intersection of US 62/Blandville Road and KY 1322/Harris Road. The southernmost section of KY 726McKendree Church Road will close at approximately 7 a.m., on Friday, from US 62 at milepoint 0.0 extending northward to KY 286 at milepoint 1.2. This southern section of KY 726/McKendree Church Road is expected to remain closed through the weekend to allow turn radius improvements and other upgrades. Motorists who normally travel KY 1322/Harris Road through the US 62/KY 1322 intersection should self-detour via an alternate route. Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor on this $299,999 Highway Safety Improvement Project (HSIP). The target completion date is July 1, 2018. Motorists should use appropriate caution along the detour.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has closed the south end of Andrew Calhoun Road in Trigg County as part of the ongoing reconstruction of the US 68/KY 80 corridor. Andrew Calhoun Road in Trigg County provided a connection from Apostle James Road to existing US 68/KY 80 at mile point 13.234. This closure of Andrew Calhoun Road to facilitate construction of the New US 68/KY 80 Corridor is permanent. Residents along Andrew Calhoun Road and Apostle James Road will have access to the north via Airport Road from the KY 1489/Blue Springs Road end. While the need for this closure was discussed during a number of public meetings leading up to the US 68/KY 80 reconstruction project, the contractor had not informed KYTC engineers of the closing date. This closure of Andrew Calhoun Road at the New US 68/KY 80 construction corridor is permanent due to the incline required to reach the elevation of the new roadway at the connecting point. Rogers Group is the prime contractor on this $54 million highway improvement project in western Trigg County. It has a November 30, 2019, target completion date.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shifted traffic along the US 68/KY 80 construction corridor at the east edge of Cadiz in Trigg County starting early the week of Sunday, April 23. This intersection is at US 68 mile point 20.745 and US 68-Business mile point 4.519. As part of this traffic shift, two-way traffic will be established on the westbound lanes. Moving traffic off the eastbound lanes will allow dirt work for construction of new eastbound lanes at the site. The contractor also anticipates ramping up work on a new bridge for the eastbound lanes of US 68 over Little River at mile point 19.1. The project started in May 2015. The target completion date for this section is Nov. 30, 2019.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to make the first concrete pour on the deck of the New 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton on Tuesday, June 6. The bridge is located at US 68 mile point 8.596 in Trigg County at the eastern entrance to Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area. The new bridge is at Cumberland River navigational mile point 63.1, is just downstream from the existing US 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton. The new bridge is expected to be ready for 2-lane traffic sometime in the spring of 2018 with finish work on the new bridge continuing through 2018.

Trigg County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a pothole patching blitz in Trigg County on Friday, June 8. The Trigg County Highway Maintenance Crew plans to put two teams on the road using hot mix to patch potholes on state highways across the county. One team will also make a run along Interstate 24. Due to the mobile nature of the pothole patching operation, it is difficult to predict where a crew will be working at any given time. Motorists are urged to use appropriate caution whenever they encounter one of these mobile pothole patching caravans.

