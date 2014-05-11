Heartland road projects for 4/7

Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland. Drivers are reminded to always slow down and use caution while driving through work zones.

Missouri

Cape Girardeau County

Emergency street repairs are being conducted on East Main Street between I-55 and Old Orchard Road in Jackson. West bound traffic will be reduced to the use of a single lane until further notice. As always, drivers are reminded to slow down and use extreme caution while traveling near or through any work zone. Any questions regarding this notice should be directed to Public Works at 573-243-2300.

Work resumed on westbound Lexington Avenue this week. Detours are back in place. Once work is completed on the westbound side, weather permitting, the closure/detour will switch as work begins on the eastbound side. Anticipated completion in 2018; expect new overlay, patches, and sidewalks from Sherwood Drive to West Cape Rock Drive.

Westbound Lexington Avenue between Cape Rock Drive and Yorktown will be closed again starting Monday, Jan. 22 to continue work, weather permitting. Westbound Lexington from Cape Rock to Yorktown will be closed to through traffic. This detour will remain in place until the contractor completes the sidewalk and curb line of the westbound lane of Lexington, at which time the detour will be changed to accommodate additional work on eastbound lanes. The detour is Cape Rock to Perryville. All motorists must use extreme caution and follow detour and construction signage while in the area. For more information, please contact City of Cape Girardeau Development Services at 573-339-6327. The contractor has until June 15 to complete work and is on schedule.

MoDOT plans to replace bridges on Rte. V and Rte. KK. The Rte. V project involves replacing the bridge over Little Indian Creek, located 1.8 miles south of the intersection of Routes V and 177 east of Fruitland, Mo. The Route KK project involves replacing the bridge over Little Apple Creek, located .8 miles west of the intersection of Routes V and I-55 near Friedheim, Mo. The Rte. V project is expected to be let in February 2018 and the Rte. KK project is expected to be let in May 2018. Construction could begin as early as summer 2018. As construction is underway, Rte. V and Rte. KK will be closed to through traffic in the vicinity of the bridges.

New Madrid County

Route B in New Madrid County will be closed as contractor crews replace the bridge over Drainage Ditch No. 258, west of Portageville. This section of roadway is located between Rte 162 and Rte PP. Weather permitting, the bridge will close at 6 a.m. February 26 and will reopen at 5 p.m. May 31.

Route B in New Madrid County will be closed as contractor crews perform bridge replacement. This section of roadway is located between Route 162 and Route PP. Weather permitting, the bridge will close at 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 26 and will re-open at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 3. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

Pemiscot County

Northbound I-55 in Pemiscot County will be reduced with a 14-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs. This section of roadway is located between Route 164 and Route U interchanges. Weather permitting, work will take place Thursday, April 5 through Saturday, April 21 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Perry County

Route A will be closed as contractor crews perform bridge replacement. This bridge is located between County Road 422 and County Road 424. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, Feb. 12 starting at 6 a.m. and re-open on Friday, June 8 at 5 p.m.

Scott County

Route O in Scott County will be closed as contractor crews perform bridge replacement. This section of roadway is located between County Road 530 and County Road 532. Weather permitting, work will start Monday, April 16 at 6 a.m. and will re-open Friday, July 13 at 5 p.m.

North and southbound I-55 will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform median cross-over work. This section of road is located between mile marker 86 and mile marker 88. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, March 12 through Thursday, May 31 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

MoDOT announced work to construct the Scott City interchange will start on Monday, July 17, weather permitting. As construction is underway, the Route PP overpass bridge over Interstate 55 will be closed. The Route PP overpass will be replaced with a wider, three-lane bridge to accommodate turning movements for the new interchange. The project includes constructing a new roadway from Route 61 at Kelso to the overpass bridge. Completion is anticipated in January 2019, weather permitting.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission is planning to replace two bridges located on Routes O and U. The Route O project includes replacing the bridge over a drainage ditch located 2.7 miles north of Route 62 and the Route U project includes replacing the bridge over St. John's Ditch located 1.6 miles east of Route 61. Letting for both is anticipated in January 2018. Construction could begin as early as summer 2018. As construction is underway, Routes O and U will be closed to through traffic in the vicinity of the bridges. Maps, plans and other information prepared by MoDOT will be available for public inspection and copying at MoDOT's Sikeston District office, 2675 N. Main Street.

Route U in Scott County will be closed as contractor crews perform bridge replacement. This section of roadway is located between Walnut Street and County Road 425. Weather permitting, work will start Monday, March 12 at 6 a.m. and will re-open Friday, May 18 at 5 p.m.

Stoddard County

Route FF will be reduced to one lane as MoDOT crews perform pavement repairs. This section of road is located between Route E and Route 114. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, April 9 and Tuesday, April 10 from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

Route KK will be reduced to one lane as MoDOT crews perform pavement repairs. This section of road is located between Route 114 and County Road 732. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Tuesday, April 10 and Wednesday, April 11 from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission is planning to replace three bridges located on Routes PK and N in Stoddard County, Missouri. The Route P project includes replacing the bridge over Drainage Ditch No. 34, located 2.5 miles south of Route Y. Letting is anticipated in November 2017. The Route K project includes replacing the bridge over Wolf Creek, located 1 mile west of Route BB. Letting is anticipated in February 2018. The Route N project includes replacing the bridge over Drainage Ditch No. 30, located 0.8 miles south of Route Y. Letting is anticipated in February 2018. Construction could begin as early as summer 2018. As construction is underway, Routes P, K and N will be closed to through traffic in the vicinity of the bridges.

Stoddard County

Route 51/B will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform shoulder widening and asphalt overlay. This section of road is located between on/off ramps at Route 51/60 in Stoddard County to Business 60 in Butler County. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, April 2 through Thursday, May 17 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Illinois

Hamilton County

The Illinois Department of Transportation would like to alert motorists traveling on Illinois 14 in McLeansboro, Illinois in Hamilton County of an upcoming ROAD CLOSURE. Beginning Monday, April 9 at 8 a.m., IL 14 will be closed between County Road 1760 E (Hamilton County) and County Road 25 E (White County) just east of McLeansboro, Illinois. This closure is necessary to facilitate the repair of a drainage structure. The road is expected to be open by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 13. Motorists should use the marked detour or seek an alternate route. Message boards and signs will be in place to alert traffic of the closure.

Hardin County

The Illinois Department of Transportation would like to alert motorists traveling on Illinois 34 in Hardin County Illinois of an upcoming road closure. Beginning Monday, April 16 at 8 a.m., IL 34 will be closed 0.4 miles east of Karbers Ridge Road in Hardin County. This closure is necessary to facilitate the repair of a drainage structure. The road is expected to be open by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 20. Motorists should use the marked detour or seek an alternate route. Message boards and signs will be in place to alert traffic of the closure.

Saline County

Beginning April 2, traffic at the intersections of IL 13 and Old IL 13 (West Poplar) will be closed for construction. Daytime lane reductions will take place over the next three months.

Williamson County

IDOT would like to alert drivers on Illinois 37 of upcoming lane reductions. Starting on Monday, March 19, traffic signals will be installed about 1 mile south of Marion to reduce traffic to one lane in both directions for a box culvert replacement. This is expected to last until September 2018, weather permitting.

Kentucky

Crittenden-Caldwell Counties

KYTC started the next phase of work along the new U.S. 641 construction corridor on Monday, April 2. With the completion of base cement stabilization on grade and drain work for the new U.S. 641, the next round of work will begin with placement of base material and base layers of asphalt for a two-lane driving surface. Placement of the base layers along the 6 miles of new highway in the fall is aimed at preventing erosion during the winter months. It will also allow paving of the driving surface and construction of connections to the existing roads to move ahead during the 2017 construction season. Starting on Thursday, drivers should also be alert for trucks hauling gravel and asphalt along existing U.S. 641 as well as along county roads that connect to the new U.S. 641 construction corridor. Initially, much of the truck traffic is expected to access the construction corridor via Crane Cemetery Road. Work on diversions for the construction of connecting points along existing U.S. 641/Marion-Princeton Road at mile point 4.05 in Caldwell County and mile point 5.7 in Crittenden County near the Coleman Road intersection will start as soon as utilities are moved out of the work zone. While the original design included construction of grade and drain for a four-lane highway running from Marion through southern Crittenden County to near Fredonia in Caldwell County, the new road is being completed as a two-lane "Super Two" highway as a cost-saving measure. The target completion date is July 1, 2018.

Among planned improvements, the estimated $1.5 million safety project set for bidding in early 2018 will include the addition of a gravel shoulder. It will include some additional high-traction coating and wedging adjustments, removal of cross drain header walls, extending some of the cross drains and culverts, as well as slope improvements and tree removal at some locations along the right of way. In their study of the Rosebud Hill area, traffic engineers found speeding was an ongoing issue, particularly for vehicles traveling downhill eastbound along U.S. 60. KYTC District 1 has a similar HSIP project planned along U.S. 641 in Calloway County between Murray and the Kentucky-Tennessee state line. Work on that project is also expected to start in early 2018. HSIP funding will also be applied to intersections along U.S. 45 in Graves County, McCracken County, as well as intersections in Paducah. Those projects will be announced separately at a later date.

Graves County

The closure on KY 464/Backusburg Rd in Graves County for Bridge Work has been postponed. This deck repair project on the Mayfield Creek Bridge along KY 464/Backusburg Rd in Graves County has been postponed due to weather conditions. The District 1 Bridge Crew had hoped to complete the work this week during Spring Break. However, the work will have to be rescheduled to sometime after school lets out to avoid interfering with school bus routes. KYTC will attempt to provide timely notice when work is able to resume on this bridge deck repair project. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close a section of KY 464 to through traffic east of Mayfield at milepoint 1.3 to allow deck repairs on the Mayfield Creek Bridge. This is along KY 464/Backusburg Road between KY 121 and KY 940.Local traffic access will be maintained on each side of the closure point. There will be no marked detour. However, motorists may self-detour via KY 121, KY 80 and KY 940. KY 464/Backusburg Road is expected to be closed at this site for approximately 5 working days.

West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative has utility crews working on an extended project along KY 303 in southern Graves County starting March 26. Utility crews will be working along KY 303 in Graves County north of the Cuba community for about the next 3 months anytime weather permits. The work will extend along KY 303 from near Cuba in 1-mile sections that will change from time to time. This week the crew is working along KY 303 from the KY 83/Cuba School Road intersection near the 7-mile marker extending northward to Luther Road at mile point 7.75. Crews may be working at several locations along this section. Most of the work can be completed along the right of way without lane restrictions. However, some brief lane restrictions may be required from time to time for movement and positioning of equipment to facilitate the work This WKECC work zone for utility work will continue to move northward in about 1-mile increments along KY 303 over the next 3 months until the project ends near KY 303 mile piont 10.75 at the intersection with KY 339 near Sedalia. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and utility personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. Approximately 1200 vehicles travel this section of KY 303 in an average day.

Alben Barkley Road (CR 1408) has been closed in Graves County at the Wilson Creek Branch Bridge. This is along Alben Barkley Road at mile point 1.314 about halfway between KY 849 and KY 408 southwest of the Lowes community. The closure notice came after an inspection of the Wilson Creek Bridge found a number of issues with the bridge substructure. The official notice cited, "the critical conditions of the substructure and an increase in scour," as justification for the closure notice. The bridge has been closed and barricaded pending engineering work to develop a repair or replacement plan. While this is a county road, KYTC inspectors are responsible for regular checks of all bridges in Kentucky. There is no marked detour.

KYTC crews planned to add a 13-foot width restriction for southbound traffic at the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway/US 45 Exit 21 interchange at Mayfield, starting on Friday, July 22. The work zone was from about the Purchase Parkway 17 mile marker to about the 23-mile marker and includes a 13-foot maximum load width restriction for southbound traffic from mile point 21.63 to mile point 21.25. This southbound load with restriction is along the Exit 21 ramp that carries through-traffic from Mayfield to southward along the Purchase Parkway toward Fulton and the Kentucky-Tennessee state line. The 13-foot maximum load width restriction is due to the addition of barrier walls to allow work to widen this ramp. The work zone includes a 55-mile-per-hour work zone speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence. The ramp has a 45-mile-per-hour work zone speed limit. It has a target completion date of July 1, 2018.

Hickman County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close a section of KY 2208 in HICKMAN County starting on Monday, April 9. KY 2208 will be closed from milepoint 0.0 to milepoint 2.098 to allow a cross drain to be replaced. This is along KY 2208 between KY 58 and KY 1708. There will be no marked detour. The roadway at this site is expected to reopen to normal traffic flow on Tuesday, April 10th.

Livingston-Marshall Counties

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has restricted eastbound traffic to one lane on I-24 at the Tennessee River Bridge at the 30-mile marker effective April 5. I-24 eastbound traffic is restricted to one lane at the 30-mile marker due to a maintenance issue with a finger joint. This eastbound lane restriction is expected to be in place for an extended period until the joint can be replaced. A contract for replacement of the joint is scheduled for bidding next month. Several bolts have sheared off the joint creating a hazard to vehicles traveling in the right-hand or driving lane. This will require all eastbound traffic to move to the left-hand or passing lane at this site. Eastbound motorists should be alert for slowing and merging traffic as they approach this lane restriction at the 30-mile marker. Some traffic delays are possible during peak travel periods. That’s especially the case on each Friday and weekends during the busy spring break travel period. To reduce the potential for delays, eastbound motorists on I-24 may choose to self-detour around this lane restriction via US 62 and KY 453 between I-24 Exit 27 at Calvert City and I-24 Exit 31 at Grand Rivers. The Interstate 24 Tennessee River Bridges are twin tied arch suspension bridges at mile point 29.352 at the Marshall-Livingston County Line. The 2,017 ft. bridges with a 534 ft. main span is also known as the Luther Draffen Bridge. The bridges opened to traffic in 1974. The structure carries approximately 30,000 vehicles across the Tennessee River in an average day.

Marshall County

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to CLOSE the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in MARSHALL County during the overnight hours of Wednesday, April 11. Westbound traffic on I-24 will be blocked to allow installation of sign truss structures in the I-24/Purchase Parkway Exit 25 Work Zone at Calvert City. Traffic will be halted between the 27 and 25 mile marker sometime between 9:00 p.m., CDT, on Wednesday and 6:00 a.m., on Thursday morning to facilitate the work. Police will assist with detouring westbound traffic off at the I-24/US 62 Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange to US 62 westbound to return to the westbound lanes of I-24 via the Purchase Parkway southbound. Motorists traveling westbound along I-24 through the Exit 25 Interchange Work Zone in Marshall County Wednesday night into Thursday morning should be alert for slowing and exiting traffic due to this planned closure. Again, this westbound closure on I-24 will be in place from approximately 9:00 p.m., CDT, Wednesday to about 6:00 a.m., on Thursday. The I-24/Purchase Parkway Exit 25 Interchange reconstruction project is aimed at allowing Interstate 69 to be extended southward along the Purchase Parkway in the future. It has a target completion date of July 1, 2018.

McCracken County

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to restrict traffic for storm drain box work along US 45/Joe Clifton Drive in Paducah starting Monday, April 9. This storm drain box work will be along US 45/Joe Clifton Drive near the intersections with Broadway and Jefferson Street in Paducah. Motorists should be alert for narrowed lanes to allow space for the construction crew to work along the curb area at these locations. The work is expected to take 2 to 4 days, weather permitting.

Lyon County

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to establish a work zone along KY 93 at the entrance to the Eddyville Riverport in Lyon County starting Monday, Dec.11. This work zone at KY 93 mile point 14.475 in Lyon County is to allow construction of turn lanes at Port Authority Road. This is along KY 93 between US 62 and KY 293 south of Eddyville. Initial work starting Monday and continuing as weather allows will include extending of culverts to facilitate eventual widening of the roadway and other improvements along KY 93 at the Riverport entrance. Improvements at this site are designed to enhance safety while providing better truck access to the river port. Some lane restrictions may be required from time to time as construction ramps up. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and other personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. The project has a target completion date of July 31, 2018.

Marshall County

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to restrict eastbound traffic to one lane on Interstate 24 in the I-24/Purchase Parkway Exit 25 Work Zone on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Motorists traveling eastbound I-24 through the Exit 25 Interchange in Marshall County should be alert a lane restriction between the 24 and 25-mile marker to allow prep work for erection of sign truss structures. This eastbound lane restriction will be in place from approximately 9:00 a.m., CDT, and about 3:00 p.m., on Tuesday. Eastbound motorists should be alert for slowing and merging traffic as they approach this work zone along I-24 between the 24 and 25-mile marker near Calvert City. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.

McCracken County

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans safety improvements to a section of KY 1954/Husbands Road in McCracken County with preliminary work starting the week of March 19. Safety improvements along KY 1954/Husbands Road run from KY 348 at mile point 0.0 extending northward to mile point 3.04 just north of the Clark Line Road intersection. This Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) Project is to improve roadway alignment at the Clark Line Road intersection and the Paducah Floodwall crossing, as well as additional shoulder and cross drain improvements along the remainder of KY 1954/Husbands Road in the project area. Initial prep work will include cutting of trees and brush along this section as weather allows to prepare for future reconstruction work. Construction along this section is expected to ramp up sometime in the month of April as weather allows. The contractor may close KY 1954/Husbands Road from time to time with a marked detour to facilitate specific phases of construction. The contractor and KYTC will attempt to provide timely notice of those limited closures as they are scheduled. Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers at various locations along this work zone. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to install Intersection Conflict Warning Systems (ICWS) to improve safety at two intersections along U.S. 45 between Mayfield and Paducah. An ICWS at the U.S. 45/KY 1241 intersection at Leeder Bottom near the McCracken-Graves county line could be in service in about 90 days. A second system at the U.S. 45/KY 849 intersection near Folsomdale in Graves County is expected to be ready for construction to start in early 2018. Weather during January and February will be a major factor in how quickly the assembly and installation process can be completed.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has closed the south end of Andrew Calhoun Road in Trigg County as part of the ongoing reconstruction of the US 68/KY 80 corridor. Andrew Calhoun Road in Trigg County provided a connection from Apostle James Road to existing US 68/KY 80 at mile point 13.234. This closure of Andrew Calhoun Road to facilitate construction of the New US 68/KY 80 Corridor is permanent. Residents along Andrew Calhoun Road and Apostle James Road will have access to the north via Airport Road from the KY 1489/Blue Springs Road end. While the need for this closure was discussed during a number of public meetings leading up to the US 68/KY 80 reconstruction project, the contractor had not informed KYTC engineers of the closing date. This closure of Andrew Calhoun Road at the New US 68/KY 80 construction corridor is permanent due to the incline required to reach the elevation of the new roadway at the connecting point. Rogers Group is the prime contractor on this $54 million highway improvement project in western Trigg County. It has a November 30, 2019, target completion date.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shifted traffic along the US 68/KY 80 construction corridor at the east edge of Cadiz in Trigg County starting early the week of Sunday, April 23. This intersection is at US 68 mile point 20.745 and US 68-Business mile point 4.519. As part of this traffic shift, two-way traffic will be established on the westbound lanes. Moving traffic off the eastbound lanes will allow dirt work for construction of new eastbound lanes at the site. The contractor also anticipates ramping up work on a new bridge for the eastbound lanes of US 68 over Little River at mile point 19.1. The project started in May 2015. The target completion date for this section is Nov. 30, 2019.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to make the first concrete pour on the deck of the New 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton on Tuesday, June 6. The bridge is located at US 68 mile point 8.596 in Trigg County at the eastern entrance to Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area. The new bridge is at Cumberland River navigational mile point 63.1, is just downstream from the existing US 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton. The new bridge is expected to be ready for 2-lane traffic sometime in the spring of 2018 with finish work on the new bridge continuing through 2018.

