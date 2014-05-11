Heartland road projects for 5/22

Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland. Drivers are reminded to always slow down and use caution while driving through work zones.

Missouri

Southeast MO

MoDOT crews will work to re-stripe various state routes throughout southeast MO, with the focus currently on minor routes. In late May, crews will shift their attention to striping major routes (Interstate 55, Route 60 and Route 67) and state routes in cities and towns. Drivers should be prepared to slow down when coming up behind a slow-moving striping caravan. Striping in cities and towns will be completed overnight to help minimize the impact to travelers. The striping trucks will move between 8 and 12 mph when work is underway.

On multi-lane highways, be prepared to slow down and pull around the striping train by merging carefully into the open lane. Avoid pulling in among the trucks in the work train to keep paint from getting onto your vehicle and to avoid damaging the newly painted stripe.

On two-lane highways, stay behind the last truck in the striping train, placed well behind the striping truck. This will give the new paint the few minutes it needs to dry. If traffic backs up behind the striping train, MoDOT crews will pull out of the way where it is safe to do so and let congestion clear.

If you drive through wet paint, which is water-based, clean your car as quickly as possible with a high-powered water hose, such as those used in car washes.

Butler County

Route 142 in Ripley and Butler Counties will be reduced to one lane with a 10.5 foot-width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs. This section of road is located between Route E and Route H. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Wednesday, May 24 through Monday, July 31 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Cape Girardeau County

North and Southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane as MoDOT crews perform bridge maintenance. This bridge is located over Hubble Creek between mile marker 105 and 106. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, May 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Northbound I-55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane as MoDOT crews perform bridge repairs. The bridge is located between Route AB and Route 74. Due to these repairs, the Northbound I-55 off ramp at exit 93A will be closed during this time. Weather permitting, work will take place Sunday, June 4 at 6:30 a.m. The work zone will be left up overnight and taken down the following morning, Monday, June 5.

Construction is set to begin Monday, May 1 at 6 A.M. on two projects in Uptown Jackson. One of the projects will be to install an 8-inch water main down the 100 block of South High Street and the 100 blocks of East and West Adams Street. Traffic will remain open on S. High St. but Adams St. will be restricted to westbound traffic only during work hours in certain phases. The lighting and power project will include construction at the sidewalks and crosswalks along Court St. and the 100 block of W. Main St. Traffic will remain open but may be restricted to one-lane during certain phases. Construction is scheduled to be complete in mid-July.

Cape County Park South will be temporarily closed for construction of a new playground. You can click here for more information.

According to MoDOT, contractor crews will perform ADA sidewalk improvements along Route 61. This section of road is located between Route 25 and Old Cape Road in Jackson. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 through Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MoDOT says there will be minimal impacts to traffic during the improvements.

Starting Wednesday, June 15, work begins to remove a portion of Hopper Road under construction as part of the Veterans Memorial Drive extension project in Cape Girardeau. Hopper will be impassable to vehicles going forward as a portion of the roadway will be removed. Drivers that attempt to drive through project barricades will likely damage their vehicle and risk personal injury, according to the city. Drivers are asked to use the signed detour routes. For more information, you can contact the City of Cape Girardeau Development Services at 573-339-6327.

Dunklin County

Route ZZ in Dunklin County will be closed as contractor crews perform bridge replacement. This section of roadway is located between Route NN and end of state maintenance. Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, May 30 through Saturday, July 29 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Perry County

Route AC will be reduced to one lane while contractor crews perform roadside maintenance. This section of road is located between Route 61 and Route 51. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Tuesday, May 23 through Friday, May 26 from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Route P will be reduced to one lane with a 10.5-foot width restriction while contractor crews perform pavement repairs. This section of road is located between Route C and Route 61. Weather permitting, crews will be working Wednesday, March 15 through Monday, July 31 from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily.

Route E in Perry County will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs.This section of roadway is located from Route 61 to County Road 218. Weather permitting, work will be performed Monday, March 27 through Monday, July 31 from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Ripley County

Route 142 in Ripley and Butler Counties will be reduced to one lane with a 10.5 foot-width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs. This section of road is located between Route E and Route H. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Wednesday, May 24 through Monday, July 31 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Scott County

Northbound I-55 will be reduced to one lane while the Missouri Department of Transportation crews make bridge repairs. This bridge is located at mile marker 66. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Tuesday, May 30 at 7 a.m. and the work zone will be taken down on Wednesday, May 31 at 12 p.m.

Ste. Genevieve County

Route A in Ste. Genevieve County will be reduced with an 11 foot width restriction as contractor crews begin to overlay the roadway. This section of roadway is located from Route 61 to Route 32. Weather permitting, work will take place Thursday, April 24 through Wednesday, May 31 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Stoddard County

Route WW will be reduced to one lane while MoDOT crews perform pavement repairs. This section of road is located between Route J and Route 60. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, May 22 through Thursday, June 1 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Route AD in Stoddard County will be reduced to one lane with a 10 foot width restriction as contractor crews overlay the roadway. This section of roadway is located from Business 60 to County Road 442. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, May 15 through Friday, June 16 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Route ZZ in Stoddard County will be reduced to one lane with a 10 foot width restriction as contractor crews extend the box culverts and overlay the roadway. This section of roadway is located from Route 60 to Route H. Weather permitting work will be performed Monday, May 15 through Friday, July 14 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Eastbound Route 60 in Stoddard County will be reduced to one lane with a 14 foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs.

This section of roadway is located from Route F to County Road 717. Weather permitting work will be performed Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, June 1 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Washington County

Route 32 in Washington County will be closed as contractor crews perform bridge replacement. This section of roadway is located between the Washington County line to Buford Road 625. Weather permitting, work will performed Tuesday, May 30 starting at 6 a.m. and will re-open Friday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m.

Wayne County

Route 34 in Wayne County will be reduced with a 10 foot width restriction as contractor crews perform bridge improvements. This bridge is located over Bear Creek, just west of Route M. Weather permitting, work will be performed Monday, May 22 through Thursday, June 8 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Route 49 in Wayne County will be reduced as contractor crews perform bridge replacement. This section of roadway is located south of Route CC over McKenzie Creek. Weather permitting, shoulder work will begin Tuesday, May 30 at 6 a.m. Once a temporary bypass is built the road will be reduced to one lane with signals. Work will continue until Sunday, Oct. 1.

Route D in Wayne County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform bridge repairs. This section of roadway is located between County Road 529 and County Road 528. Weather permitting, work will be performed Monday, May 1 through Friday, June 16 and the lane will be a 24 hour closure.

MoDOT plans to contract work to repair Route T near Lake Wappapello when the discharge levels from the gate allow them, most likely after Memorial Day. Once work is underway, MoDOT anticipates the contractor finishing the work this year.

Illinois

Hardin County

KYTC says the Cave-In-Rock Ferry plans to halt operation from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. The ferry will be closed to allow ferry employees to attend a funeral. The ferry connects KY 91 with Illinois Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, Ky. and Hardin County, Ill.

Union County

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced an upcoming road closure near Alto Pass, Illinois. Beginning Saturday, May 13 at 7 a.m., 127 will be closed at a location 7.5 miles north of IL 147 near Alto Pass. The road is expected to be back open by 5 p.m. Friday, May 26. There will be marked detours so drivers can seek alternate routes of travel.

Williamson County

Beginning Monday, May 22, the ON and OFF ramps from IL 148 southbound to I-57 will be closed until Wednesday, May 24, weather permitting. Due to the high volume of traffic on this section of roadway, major delays can be expected daily between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The closure of West Grand Avenue in Carterville will begin on Monday, May 8. This is for construction between Greenbriar Road and Lions Driver. The two detour routes include Route 13 and Sycamore Road. The City of Carterville and Carterville Unit 5 School District strongly encourage parents and students leaving the elementary or high school to use the Cambria Road to Sycamore Road detour route to travel east when leaving either campus. The route is recommended because of the uncontrolled left turn across multiple lanes at Cambria Road and Route 13. Construction is expected to be complete in August 2017.

Due to utility conflicts and weather concerns, IDOT says the Old Illinois 13 and Wolf Creek Road road closure will be delayed until June 10, weather permitting. The closure is necessary to complete reconstruction of the intersection as well as improvements to Wolf Creek Rd. The limits of this closure will be a quarter of a mile east and west of the Wolf Creek intersection with Old Illinois 13. Old Illinois 13 traffic should use alternate routes for the duration of the closure. Local traffic will be allowed access to north Wolf Creek Road via the new frontage road system, south of Illinois 13. South Wolf Creek Road will remain accessible from routes that are south of the intersection. Drivers should find an alternate route.

Kentucky

Calloway County

A KYTC contractor plans to close Carlton Road starting on Monday, January 23. Carlton Road (CR 1411) will be closed to allow construction of a new bridge over the West Fork of Rock house Creek. This is along Carlton Rd. about 1/10th of a mile west of Collins Rd. in Calloway County. The target completion date is July 1, 2017.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans closures for night paving along US 641 at connecting points to the KY 121 reconstruction project in Murray, Ky on Wednesday & Thursday, May 17 and 18. The contractor also plans daytime lane restrictions along US 641 on Wednesday & Thursday. The KY 121 reconstruction project in Murray runs from the US 641 intersection at mile point 14.075 extending northward along KY 121 to the KY 774/Coldwater Road intersection at the 15 mile marker. On Wednesday night, May 17th, the northbound lanes of US 641/North 12th Street will be closed for night paving beginning at the US 641-Business/KY 1327/Chestnut Street intersection extending northward to KY 121. Motorists may self-detour via US 641-Business/KY 1327/Chestnut Street to navigate around the closure. This night closure will be in place for about 8 hours. This section of US 641 will reopen to traffic in time for the morning commute. On Thursday night, May 18th, the southbound lanes of US 641/North 12th Street will be closed for night paving beginning at the Bee Creek Bridge near the Walmart entrance extending southward to the KY 121 intersection. Motorists may self-detour via KY 2075/North 4th Street and US 641-Business/Chestnut Street to navigate around the closure. This night closure be in place for about 8 hours. This section of US 641 will reopen to traffic in time for the morning commute. Weather permitting, the contractor plans to install new utility poles at the US 641/KY 121 intersection during the day on Wednesday, May 17 and Thursday, May 18. Message boards, traffic cones, and barricades will be used to alert and channel traffic through the work zone. Appropriate caution is required. In addition to placing the final driving surface along remaining sections of the KY 121 Reconstruction Project, the contractor has some cleanup work such as seeding, curb & gutter finish work, guardrail installation and lighting installation that will be ongoing in the next couple weeks. Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor on this $6,579,488 highway improvement project. This project is approximately 90 percent complete. Weather permitting, the contractor plans to complete all work by June 30, 2017.

Crittenden County

KYTC says the Cave-In-Rock Ferry plans to halt operation from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. The ferry will be closed to allow ferry employees to attend a funeral. The ferry connects KY 91 with Illinois Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, Ky. and Hardin County, Ill.

Crittenden-Caldwell Counties

KYTC plans to start the next phase of work along the new U.S. 641 construction corridor on Thursday, Oct. 20. With the completion of base cement stabilization on grade and drain work for the new U.S. 641, the next round of work will begin with placement of base material and base layers of asphalt for a two-lane driving surface. Placement of the base layers along the 6 miles of new highway in the fall is aimed at preventing erosion during the winter months. It will also allow paving of the driving surface and construction of connections to the existing roads to move ahead during the 2017 construction season. Starting on Thursday, drivers should also be alert for trucks hauling gravel and asphalt along existing U.S. 641 as well as along county roads that connect to the new U.S. 641 construction corridor. Initially, much of the truck traffic is expected to access the construction corridor via Crane Cemetery Road. Work on diversions for the construction of connecting points along existing U.S. 641/Marion-Princeton Road at mile point 4.05 in Caldwell County and mile point 5.7 in Crittenden County near the Coleman Road intersection will start as soon as utilities are moved out of the work zone. While the original design included construction of grade and drain for a four-lane highway running from Marion through southern Crittenden County to near Fredonia in Caldwell County, the new road is being completed as a two-lane "Super Two" highway as a cost-saving measure. The target completion date is July 1, 2018.

Graves County

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close a section of Rule Shack Road in GRAVES County starting on Monday, May 22, 2017. Rule Shack Road (CR-1384) will be closed to allow a new railroad overpass to be constructed between KY 80 and KY 339. This closure is along Rule Shack Road about 4/10ths of a mile east of KY 339 between Fancy Farm and Dublin.

KYTC crews planned to add a 13-foot width restriction for southbound traffic at the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway/US 45 Exit 21 interchange at Mayfield, starting on Friday, July 22. The work zone was from about the Purchase Parkway 17 mile marker to about the 23-mile marker and includes a 13-foot maximum load width restriction for southbound traffic from mile point 21.63 to mile point 21.25. This southbound load with restriction is along the Exit 21 ramp that carries through-traffic from Mayfield to southward along the Purchase Parkway toward Fulton and the Kentucky-Tennessee state line. The 13-foot maximum load width restriction is due to the addition of barrier walls to allow work to widen this ramp. The work zone includes a 55-mile-per-hour work zone speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence. The ramp has a 45-mile-per-hour work zone speed limit. It has a target completion date of July 1, 2018.

Livingston County

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans an extended closure on KY 937/Cutoff Road in Livingston County starting Monday, May 22. KY 937/Cutoff Road will be closed at milepoint 0.874 to allow construction of a new bridge over Lee Creek.The new Lee Creek Bridge is expected to be ready for traffic in time for the start of school this fall. Flash flooding during July 2016 caused major transportation issues in Livingston County by taking out a culvert and damaging the Lee Creek Bridge along KY 935/Cutoff Road at a time when it was being used as a detour for construction of a new culvert on KY 453 south of Smithland. To get traffic restored on KY 937/Cutoff Road to restore the critical detour and provide access to the nearby elementary school, a temporary construction bridge was placed across Lee Creek. That temporary bridge will now be removed and a new bridge constructed. There will be a marked detour via KY 453 and US 60. Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor on this $513,075 bridge replacement project. The new bridge is expected to be ready for traffic by August 3, 2017, in time for the start of school this fall.

Marshall County

A contractor is planning a traffic shift with a 14 ft. load width restriction for mainline traffic at the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway/KY 348 Exit 43 Interchange at Benton starting around 12:30 p.m., on April 24, 2017. The contractor plans to establish two-way traffic with a 14 ft load width restriction running on the southbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway to allow crews to work on the northbound side. Once the traffic shift is completed, the contractor plans to remove the concrete bases of the old toll booths along the median area and increasing clearance under the KY 348 Overpass within the interchange to comply with Federal Standards for Interstate 69. Motorists traveling the mainline of the Purchase Parkway should be prepared to encounter slowing and merging traffic as they approach the Exit 43 Interchange at Benton. The shift to two-way traffic on the southbound lanes is expected to be in place for about two weeks. The contractor will then shift two-way to the northbound lanes to allow similar work along the southbound lanes. The Purchase Parkway/KY 348 Exit 43 Interchange is at Purchase Parkway mile point 42.555 and KY 348 mile point 7.439 at the west edge of Benton in Marshall County. This work to bring the Purchase Parkway/KY 348 Benton Exit 43 Interchange up to current FHWA Interstate standards is among several projects aimed at allowing Interstate 69 to eventually be extended southward along the Purchase Parkway to Mayfield. The old cloverleaf at Benton Exit 43 was designed for slow-speed traffic exiting after a stop at the interchange toll both. The new design is a modern diamond interchange that provides additional space for acceleration and deceleration of traffic entering and leaving the main line of the 4-lane parkway. Traffic has been running on base courses of asphalt during the winter months. Once this work along the main line of the Parkway is completed, the contractor will finish out the new ramps. As a reminder, work zones along the Purchase Parkway at the I-24 Exit 25 Interchange at Calvert City and at the US 45-Bypass Exit 21 Interchange in Mayfield continue to be active. Both of those projects, also aimed at allowing I-69 to be extended southward along the parkway in the future, have a July 1, 2018, target completion date.

A KYTC contractor plans to ramp up work along US 62 at the I-24 Exit 27 Interchange in Calvert City starting Monday, March 20. This work is part of ongoing reconstruction of the Interstate 24/Purchase Parkway Exit 25 Interchange. Starting at 7 a.m., CDT, Monday, traffic will be restricted along the eastbound lanes of US 62 between the Campbell Drive/Kennedy Avenue intersection at mile point 8.553 extending eastward to Truck Plaza Lane at mile point 9.101, a distance of about ½ mile. This 4-lane section of US 62 runs through the I-24 Exit 27 Interchange at Calvert City. The contractor plans an extended closure of the outside eastbound lane with all traffic moved to the left-hand or passing lane. There will be a substantial amount of work in this area over the next several months. At this time, the work zone lane restriction will only be for eastbound traffic. The work zone configuration may change from time to time to facilitate this work in coming months.This eastbound lane restriction on US 62 eastbound traffic through the I-24 Exit 27 Calvert City Interchange is part of a larger work zone along I-24 in Marshall County between the 25 and 27 mile marker and along the Purchase Parkway between the 49 and 52 mile marker at the I-24 Exit 25 Interchange. Reconstruction of the Exit 25 interchange is aimed at allowing I-69 to be extended southward along the parkway in the future. The work zone includes a 55 mile per hour speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence and double fines for citations. Some of the crossovers and more restricted sections of the parkway have a 45 mile per hour work zone speed limit for safety. As a reminder, both eastbound and westbound I-24 traffic is running on a diversion through this work zone between I-24 Exit 25 and Exit 27. This construction corridor has a high level of ongoing construction activity. Appropriate caution is required. Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor on the $37.8 million interchange reconstruction project. The new I-24/I-69 interchange at Calvert City has a target completion date of July 1, 2018. Go to GoKy.ky.gov or download the WAZE app for the latest in traffic and travel information in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

McCracken County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a work zone lane restriction along KY 339/Clinton Road in southern McCracken County starting Wednesday, May 17. This work zone for ditching and brush clearing along KY 339/Clinton Road runs from the 0 to 1 mile marker. This is along KY 339 in the Mayfield Creek area north of Melber between the KY 1820 intersection and Jilson Road. The crew expects to be working in this area just north of the McCracken-Graves County Line for about a week, weather permitting. Once work along this section is completed the crew will move to a section of KY 339/Clinton Road near the 4 mile marker and work northward toward Lone Oak. This section of KY 339 is north of the KY 1438 intersection.

Trigg County

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a traffic shift along the US 68/KY 80 construction corridor at the east edge of Cadiz in Trigg County starting early the week of Sunday, April 23. As part of the construction of two additional lanes along US 68/KY 80 around Cadiz, the contractor plans a traffic shift immediately west of the US 68 intersection with US 68-Business at the east edge of Cadiz. This intersection is at US 68 mile point 20.745 and US 68-Business mile point 4.519. As part of this traffic shift, two-way traffic will be established on the westbound lanes. Moving traffic off the eastbound lanes will allow dirt work for construction of new eastbound lanes at the site. This traffic shift is expected to take place Monday or Tuesday as weather permits to allow dirt work to begin around Wednesday. This traffic shift is highly dependent on the weather. Once traffic is shifted, traffic is expected to run in this temporary configuration for about 6 to 8 weeks until the required grade and drain work is completed. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. The contractor also anticipates ramping up work on a new bridge for the eastbound lanes of US 68 over Little River at mile point 19.1. Motorists should be alert for increased construction activity all along the project area. Rogers Group is the prime contractor on this $25.5 million design-build project to construct additional lanes along a 2-lane section of U.S. 68/KY 80 around the southern edge of Cadiz from mile point 16.355 to mile point 20.745—a distance of about 4.3 miles. The project started in May 2015 and is about 35 percent complete. Rogers Group, LLC, is also the prime contractor on a $54.2 million project to widen US 68/KY 80 to four lanes between Cadiz and Canton. The target completion date for this section is November 30, 2019.

Online: State Road Condition websites: http://www.kfvs12.com/category/153835/state-road-condition-websites

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.