Heartland road projects for 4/27

Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland. Drivers are reminded to always slow down and use caution while driving through work zones.

Missouri

Southeast MO

MoDOT crews will work to re-stripe various state routes throughout southeast MO, with the focus currently on minor routes. In late May, crews will shift their attention to striping major routes (Interstate 55, Route 60 and Route 67) and state routes in cities and towns. Drivers should be prepared to slow down when coming up behind a slow-moving striping caravan. Striping in cities and towns will be completed overnight to help minimize the impact to travelers. The striping trucks will move between 8 and 12 mph when work is underway.

On multi-lane highways, be prepared to slow down and pull around the striping train by merging carefully into the open lane. Avoid pulling in among the trucks in the work train to keep paint from getting onto your vehicle and to avoid damaging the newly painted stripe.

On two-lane highways, stay behind the last truck in the striping train, placed well behind the striping truck. This will give the new paint the few minutes it needs to dry. If traffic backs up behind the striping train, MoDOT crews will pull out of the way where it is safe to do so and let congestion clear.

If you drive through wet paint, which is water-based, clean your car as quickly as possible with a high-powered water hose, such as those used in car washes.

Cape Girardeau County

Northbound I-55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane as MoDOT crews perform bridge repairs. This bridge is located between Route AB and Route 74. Due to these repairs, the Northbound I-55 off ramp at exit 93A will be closed during this time. Weather permitting, work will take place Sunday, May 7 at 6:30 a.m. The work zone will be left up overnight and taken down the following morning

Northbound ramp on I-55 will be closed while MoDOT crews perform pavement repairs. This ramp is located at Exit 93A (Route 74/Sprigg Street). Weather permitting, crews will be working on Sunday, April 30 starting at 6:30 a.m. and will re-open on Monday, May 1 at 5:30 a.m.

Northbound I-55 will be reduced to one lane while MoDOT crews perform bridge repairs. The bridge is located between Route AB and Route 74. Weather permitting, work will take place on Sunday, April 30 at 6:30 a.m. The work zone will be left up overnight and taken down the following morning.

Northbound I-55 will be reduced to one lane as MoDOT crews perform bridge repairs. This bridge is located north of Diversion Channel bridge. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Sunday, April 23 and again on Sunday, April 30. The work zone will be left up overnight and taken down the following morning.

As work on Main Street’s makeover continues, crews will close the Broadway and Main intersection for approximately one week, beginning on Wednesday, April 26. During that time, new crosswalks will be completed as part of the Main Street Sidewalks and Lighting project. Traffic will be detoured around the intersection to the west via Middle Street and Park Drive. The north section of Main Street was previously closed to traffic for construction between Broadway and Themis, and traffic can detour east around the work via Spanish Street and Themis to Main. More information about the Main Street project is available online. The project’s substantial completion is expected in May.

Cape County Park South will be temporarily closed for construction of a new playground. You can click here for more information.

According to MoDOT, contractor crews will perform ADA sidewalk improvements along Route 61. This section of road is located between Route 25 and Old Cape Road in Jackson. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 through Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MoDOT says there will be minimal impacts to traffic during the improvements.

Starting Wednesday, June 15, work begins to remove a portion of Hopper Road under construction as part of the Veterans Memorial Drive extension project in Cape Girardeau. Hopper will be impassable to vehicles going forward as a portion of the roadway will be removed. Drivers that attempt to drive through project barricades will likely damage their vehicle and risk personal injury, according to the city. Drivers are asked to use the signed detour routes. For more information, you can contact the City of Cape Girardeau Development Services at 573-339-6327.

Pemiscot County

Route P in Pemiscot County will be closed as MoDOT crews replace several pipes under the roadway. This section of roadway is located from Route A to Route K.Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, April 24 through Thursday, April 27 from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

Perry County

Route P will be reduced to one lane with a 10.5-foot width restriction while contractor crews perform pavement repairs. This section of road is located between Route C and Route 61. Weather permitting, crews will be working Wednesday, March 15 through Monday, July 31 from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily.

Route E in Perry County will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs.This section of roadway is located from Route 61 to County Road 218. Weather permitting, work will be performed Monday, March 27 through Monday, July 31 from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Scott County

Route DD will be closed while MoDOT crews replace a culvert pipe beneath the road. This section of road is located between County Road 445 and Vanduser. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Wednesday, May 3 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route Z will be closed while MoDOT crews replace a culvert pipe beneath the road. This section of road is located between Route Y and County Road 476. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, May 1 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ste. Genevieve County

Route A in Ste. Genevieve County will be reduced with an 11 foot width restriction as contractor crews begin to overlay the roadway. This section of roadway is located from Route 61 to Route 32. Weather permitting, work will take place Thursday, April 24 through Wednesday, May 31 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Stoddard County

Southbound Route 25 in Stoddard County will be reduced with a 10 foot width restriction as MoDOT crews install a fiber optic line. This section of roadway is located at the intersection of Southbound Route 25 and Route 60. The ramp from Route 25 South to Westbound Route 60 will be closed during installation. Weather permitting, work will take place Thursday, April 27 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 60 in Stoddard County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. This section of roadway is located between Route 51 and Route TT. Weather permitting, work will performed Thursday, April 27 from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Westbound Route 60 in Stoddard County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews trim trees along the roadway. This section of roadway is located from Route F to County Road 449. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, April 17 through Thursday, April 27 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

Eastbound Route 60 in Stoddard County will be reduced to one lane with a 14 foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs.

This section of roadway is located from Route F to County Road 717. Weather permitting work will be performed Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, June 1 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Wayne County

Route 34 in Wayne County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-ft. width restriction as contractor crews perform bridge repairs. This bridge is located over Peter’s Branch Creek. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, May 1 starting at 6 a.m. During this time, one lane will remain closed for approximately one week with temporary signals in place and will re-open Saturday, May 13 at 6 p.m.

Route D in Wayne County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform bridge repairs. This section of roadway is located between County Road 529 and County Road 528. Weather permitting, work will be performed Monday, May 1 through Friday, June 16 and the lane will be a 24 hour closure.

Illinois

Jefferson County

IDOT announced an upcoming lane reduction on southbound I-57. Starting on April 25, weather permitting, I-57 southbound will be reduced to one lane between milepost 89 and 90 south of Mt. Vernon for bridge repair work. The work is expected to last about two days. Drivers should reduce speed, be alert to equipment and workers and use extreme caution when traveling in the area. Major delays are expected.

Williamson County

IDOT announced upcoming lane closures on I-57. Starting on Monday, May 1, the IL 148 southbound on-ramp will be closed will be reopened on Monday, May 8, weather permitting. This closure is for rehabilitation of the roadway. Due to the high volume of traffic on this section of the road, major delays can be expected daily between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Drivers should also be aware that incidents causing delays can happen at any time. This work will include removing the existing surface, fracturing (rubbilizing the existing concrete pavement to create the new base and placing new hot mix asphalt pavement and shoulders. Work is expected to last through late May, with all lanes open for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. IL 37, paralleling I-57 to the east, has been marked as a detour route for through traffic.

Beginning on Monday, May 1, the IL 148 southbound on ramp to I-57 will be closed. It will be reopened on Monday, May 8, weather permitting. Due to the high volume of traffic on this section of roadway, major delays can be expected daily between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Crews will be removing the existing surface, fracturing the existing concrete pavement to create the new base, and place new hot mix asphalt pavement and shoulders.

The closure of West Grand Avenue in Carterville has been delayed one week by IDOT and the contractor. This is for construction between Greenbriar Road and Lions Driver. It will now begin on Monday, May 1 and continue through the completion of construction in August. The two detour routes include Route 13 and Sycamore Road. The City of Carterville and Carterville Unit 5 School District strongly encourage parents and students leaving the elementary or high school to use the Cambria Road to Sycamore Road detour route to travel east when leaving either campus. The route is recommended because of the uncontrolled left turn across multiple lanes at Cambria Road and Route 13.

Due to utility conflicts and weather concerns, IDOT says the Old Illinois 13 and Wolf Creek Road road closure will be delayed until June 10, weather permitting. It will start on Monday, April 10. The closure is necessary to complete reconstruction of the intersection as well as improvements to Wolf Creek Rd. The limits of this closure will be a quarter of a mile east and west of the Wolf Creek intersection with Old Illinois 13. Old Illinois 13 traffic should use alternate routes for the duration of the closure. Local traffic will be allowed access to north Wolf Creek Road via the new frontage road system, south of Illinois 13. South Wolf Creek Road will remain accessible from routes that are south of the intersection. Drivers should find an alternate route.

Kentucky

Calloway County

KY 774/Coldwater Road was closed at the west edge of Murray in Calloway County on April 25 due to a water main break. This closure could be in place for a couple of days. KY 774/Coldwater Road is closed between 18th Street and Dodson Street near the Five Points Area to allow the Murray Public Works Department to make repairs to the water main. This is along KY 774 between mile point 0.024 and mile point 0.287. The roadway is expected to be back open on April 27.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans night paving along the KY 121 reconstruction project in Murray starting Monday, April 24. The KY 121 reconstruction project in Murray runs from the US 641 intersection at mile point 14.075 extending northward along KY 121 to the KY 774/Coldwater Road intersection at the 15 mile marker. Traffic has been running on base courses of asphalt through the winter months. Due to traffic volume along this section of KY 121 near the CFSB Center, the contractor plans to return for night paving along the project to help minimize traffic disruptions. Motorists should be alert for paving activities along the project from about 9 p.m., CDT, to about 5 a.m., each night. Weather permitting, the final asphalt driving surface should take about 8 working days to complete.

A KYTC contractor plans to close Carlton Road starting on Monday, January 23. Carlton Road (CR 1411) will be closed to allow construction of a new bridge over the West Fork of Rock house Creek. This is along Carlton Rd. about 1/10th of a mile west of Collins Rd. in Calloway County. The target completion date is July 1, 2017.

Crittenden-Caldwell Counties

KYTC plans to start the next phase of work along the new U.S. 641 construction corridor on Thursday, Oct. 20. With the completion of base cement stabilization on grade and drain work for the new U.S. 641, the next round of work will begin with placement of base material and base layers of asphalt for a two-lane driving surface. Placement of the base layers along the 6 miles of new highway in the fall is aimed at preventing erosion during the winter months. It will also allow paving of the driving surface and construction of connections to the existing roads to move ahead during the 2017 construction season. Starting on Thursday, drivers should also be alert for trucks hauling gravel and asphalt along existing U.S. 641 as well as along county roads that connect to the new U.S. 641 construction corridor. Initially, much of the truck traffic is expected to access the construction corridor via Crane Cemetery Road. Work on diversions for the construction of connecting points along existing U.S. 641/Marion-Princeton Road at mile point 4.05 in Caldwell County and mile point 5.7 in Crittenden County near the Coleman Road intersection will start as soon as utilities are moved out of the work zone. While the original design included construction of grade and drain for a four-lane highway running from Marion through southern Crittenden County to near Fredonia in Caldwell County, the new road is being completed as a two-lane "Super Two" highway as a cost-saving measure. The target completion date is July 1, 2018.

Graves County

KYTC closed a section of KY 945 at mile point 3.1 south of the Pottsville community on Friday, April 21 due to a washed out cross drain. This is along KY 945 between Pleasant Grove Church Road and KY 2194/Meredian Road. The road at this site is likely to be closed into the following week to allow plans for the cross drain to be replaced.

KYTC crews planned to add a 13-foot width restriction for southbound traffic at the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway/US 45 Exit 21 interchange at Mayfield, starting on Friday, July 22. The work zone was from about the Purchase Parkway 17 mile marker to about the 23-mile marker and includes a 13-foot maximum load width restriction for southbound traffic from mile point 21.63 to mile point 21.25. This southbound load with restriction is along the Exit 21 ramp that carries through-traffic from Mayfield to southward along the Purchase Parkway toward Fulton and the Kentucky-Tennessee state line. The 13-foot maximum load width restriction is due to the addition of barrier walls to allow work to widen this ramp. The work zone includes a 55-mile-per-hour work zone speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence. The ramp has a 45-mile-per-hour work zone speed limit. It has a target completion date of July 1, 2018.

Marshall County

A contractor is planning a traffic shift with a 14 ft. load width restriction for mainline traffic at the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway/KY 348 Exit 43 Interchange at Benton starting around 12:30 p.m., on April 24, 2017. The contractor plans to establish two-way traffic with a 14 ft load width restriction running on the southbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway to allow crews to work on the northbound side. Once the traffic shift is completed, the contractor plans to remove the concrete bases of the old toll booths along the median area and increasing clearance under the KY 348 Overpass within the interchange to comply with Federal Standards for Interstate 69. Motorists traveling the mainline of the Purchase Parkway should be prepared to encounter slowing and merging traffic as they approach the Exit 43 Interchange at Benton. The shift to two-way traffic on the southbound lanes is expected to be in place for about two weeks. The contractor will then shift two-way to the northbound lanes to allow similar work along the southbound lanes. The Purchase Parkway/KY 348 Exit 43 Interchange is at Purchase Parkway mile point 42.555 and KY 348 mile point 7.439 at the west edge of Benton in Marshall County. This work to bring the Purchase Parkway/KY 348 Benton Exit 43 Interchange up to current FHWA Interstate standards is among several projects aimed at allowing Interstate 69 to eventually be extended southward along the Purchase Parkway to Mayfield. The old cloverleaf at Benton Exit 43 was designed for slow-speed traffic exiting after a stop at the interchange toll both. The new design is a modern diamond interchange that provides additional space for acceleration and deceleration of traffic entering and leaving the main line of the 4-lane parkway. Traffic has been running on base courses of asphalt during the winter months. Once this work along the main line of the Parkway is completed, the contractor will finish out the new ramps. As a reminder, work zones along the Purchase Parkway at the I-24 Exit 25 Interchange at Calvert City and at the US 45-Bypass Exit 21 Interchange in Mayfield continue to be active. Both of those projects, also aimed at allowing I-69 to be extended southward along the parkway in the future, have a July 1, 2018, target completion date.

A KYTC contractor plans to ramp up work along US 62 at the I-24 Exit 27 Interchange in Calvert City starting Monday, March 20. This work is part of ongoing reconstruction of the Interstate 24/Purchase Parkway Exit 25 Interchange. Starting at 7 a.m., CDT, Monday, traffic will be restricted along the eastbound lanes of US 62 between the Campbell Drive/Kennedy Avenue intersection at mile point 8.553 extending eastward to Truck Plaza Lane at mile point 9.101, a distance of about ½ mile. This 4-lane section of US 62 runs through the I-24 Exit 27 Interchange at Calvert City. The contractor plans an extended closure of the outside eastbound lane with all traffic moved to the left-hand or passing lane. There will be a substantial amount of work in this area over the next several months. At this time, the work zone lane restriction will only be for eastbound traffic. The work zone configuration may change from time to time to facilitate this work in coming months.This eastbound lane restriction on US 62 eastbound traffic through the I-24 Exit 27 Calvert City Interchange is part of a larger work zone along I-24 in Marshall County between the 25 and 27 mile marker and along the Purchase Parkway between the 49 and 52 mile marker at the I-24 Exit 25 Interchange. Reconstruction of the Exit 25 interchange is aimed at allowing I-69 to be extended southward along the parkway in the future. The work zone includes a 55 mile per hour speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence and double fines for citations. Some of the crossovers and more restricted sections of the parkway have a 45 mile per hour work zone speed limit for safety. As a reminder, both eastbound and westbound I-24 traffic is running on a diversion through this work zone between I-24 Exit 25 and Exit 27. This construction corridor has a high level of ongoing construction activity. Appropriate caution is required. Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor on the $37.8 million interchange reconstruction project. The new I-24/I-69 interchange at Calvert City has a target completion date of July 1, 2018. Go to GoKy.ky.gov or download the WAZE app for the latest in traffic and travel information in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Marshall-Livingston Counties

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is nearing completion of work along the westbound lanes of the Interstate 24 Tennessee River Bridge at the Marshall-Livingston County Line. At this time, all westbound traffic is moved to the right-hand or driving lane in this work zone for joint replacement work on the I-24 Tennessee River Bridge near the 30 mile marker. Starting around Noon on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, the contractor will transition this work zone to the eastbound lanes of I-24. The concrete barrier wall will have to be moved from the westbound lanes over to the eastbound lanes through the afternoon. Some delays are possible as the work zone is transitioned to the eastbound side. Once this move is completed on Tuesday, afternoon both westbound lanes will be open and eastbound traffic will be restricted to one lane. Initially, all eastbound traffic will move to the left-hand or passing lane in the work zone. Starting around Noon, Tuesday, eastbound motorists on I-24 should be alert for slowing and merging traffic as they approach the 30 mile marker. This is along I-24 just west of the KY 453 Grand Rivers Exit 31 Interchange and about 5 miles east of the I-24/Purchase Parkway Exit 25 Interchange work zone. During heavy spring break traffic, some eastbound delays are possible during peak travel periods, particularly on Fridays. Local commuters should consider a self-detour via US 62 to help reduce delays during peak traffic volume. This work zone includes a concrete barrier wall for the safety of workers and the public. Work on the eastbound bridge is expected to take about 30 to 40 days to complete, weather permitting.

McCracken County

Due to rain delays, a daytime lane and load width restriction on the US 45 Ohio River "Brookport" Bridge at Paducah will continue on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, April 25-27. This daytime lane and 8 ft. load width restriction on the US 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge is to allow the use of a UBIV- Under Bridge Inspection Vehicle and other equipment to conduct a detailed inspection of the bridge structure. There will also be climbers on the bridge structure to help speed completion of this inspection effort. This daytime lane and 8 ft. load width restriction will be on the bridge between approximately 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., CDT, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Motorists should be aware that some delays are possible, particularly during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the inspection process.

Trigg County

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans asphalt paving along KY 139/Princeton Road in northern Trigg County starting Tuesday, April 25. Asphalt paving along KY 139/Princeton Road extends from the KY 276/Hurricane Road intersection at mile point 23.772 extending northward to the Trigg-Caldwell County Line at mile point 24.620, a distance of 0.84 miles. Paving along this section of KY 139 between I-24 and Cadiz is expected to take about one day to complete.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans asphalt paving along KY 3468/Old Hopkinsville Road in TRIGG County starting April 26, 2017. Paving along KY 3468/Old Hopkinsville Road runs from the US 68 intersection at mile point 0.0 extending eastward to US 68 at mile point 2.840, a distance of 2.84 miles. KY 3468 is the frontage road that runs south of and parallels to US 68 East of Cadiz. Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. The work is expected to take about 3 days to complete, weather permitting.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a traffic shift along the US 68/KY 80 construction corridor at the east edge of Cadiz in Trigg County starting early the week of Sunday, April 23. As part of the construction of two additional lanes along US 68/KY 80 around Cadiz, the contractor plans a traffic shift immediately west of the US 68 intersection with US 68-Business at the east edge of Cadiz. This intersection is at US 68 mile point 20.745 and US 68-Business mile point 4.519. As part of this traffic shift, two-way traffic will be established on the westbound lanes. Moving traffic off the eastbound lanes will allow dirt work for construction of new eastbound lanes at the site. This traffic shift is expected to take place Monday or Tuesday as weather permits to allow dirt work to begin around Wednesday. This traffic shift is highly dependent on the weather. Once traffic is shifted, traffic is expected to run in this temporary configuration for about 6 to 8 weeks until the required grade and drain work is completed. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. The contractor also anticipates ramping up work on a new bridge for the eastbound lanes of US 68 over Little River at mile point 19.1. Motorists should be alert for increased construction activity all along the project area. Rogers Group is the prime contractor on this $25.5 million design-build project to construct additional lanes along a 2-lane section of U.S. 68/KY 80 around the southern edge of Cadiz from mile point 16.355 to mile point 20.745—a distance of about 4.3 miles. The project started in May 2015 and is about 35 percent complete. Rogers Group, LLC, is also the prime contractor on a $54.2 million project to widen US 68/KY 80 to four lanes between Cadiz and Canton. The target completion date for this section is November 30, 2019.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close the intersection of KY 807/Donaldson Creek Road and Old Dover Road starting Monday, May 1, 2017. The intersection of KY 807/Donaldson Creek Road and Old Dover Road will be closed to allow several cross drains around the intersection to be replaced. The intersection will remain closed to all traffic until the work is completed. The intersection is at KY 807 mile point 2.6 between Summer King Lane and Donnie Lane. The intersection is along Old Dover Road south of Felix Wadlington Road. The intersection of KY 807 and Old Dover Road will be closed starting at approximately 6:30 a.m., CDT, on Monday, May 1st. It is expected to reopen to traffic late in the day on Tuesday, May 2nd. There will be no marked detour. This work weather dependent. KYTC will attempt to provide timely notice with this intersection is reopened to traffic.

