Heartland road projects for 3/26

Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland. Drivers are reminded to always slow down and use caution while driving through work zones.

Missouri

Bollinger County

Route N in Bollinger and Cape Girardeau County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the roadway. This section of roadway is located from Route T to County Road 446. Weather permitting, work will take place Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31 from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Route 34 in Bollinger and Wayne County will be reduced with a ten-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform roadside work. This section of roadway is located from Route 67 to County Road 808. Weather permitting, work will begin Thursday, Jan. 5 through Monday, April 3 from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily.

Cape Girardeau County

Route N in Bollinger and Cape Girardeau County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the roadway. This section of roadway is located from Route T to County Road 446. Weather permitting, work will take place Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31 from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

The City of Cape Girardeau says crews will close the north block of Main Street, with work in that section starting on Wednesday morning, March 22. The south block of Main Street is now open. Work for lighting and amenities (parking, concrete finishing, others) continues. Work at the intersection of Main and Themis also continues. Independence Street between Water and Main Streets will reopen with the south block. Businesses in both blocks of Main will remain open during the construction. The city says pedestrians are encouraged and parking is available around downtown.

Starting on Monday, March 20, city crews will be working to repair concrete street sections along East View Ridge Drive, Platinum Court and Granite Drive. Streets should stay open with one lane closed. Work could take up to a month, weather permitting. Funding for the repairs was originally intended for a new street project on Armstrong Drive, but was instead re-purposed to repair neighborhood streets as part of the Transportation Trust Fund approved by voters. Drivers are asked to use caution.

Immediate sewer repairs will be made in Cape Girardeau. Starting on Thursday, January 26, a contractor and the city will be working to fix the sewer line along Main Street. Work will begin on the south end near Independence and work will move north towards Broadway. You can click here for more information.

Cape County Park South will be temporarily closed for construction of a new playground. You can click here for more information.

According to MoDOT, contractor crews will perform ADA sidewalk improvements along Route 61. This section of road is located between Route 25 and Old Cape Road in Jackson. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 through Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MoDOT says there will be minimal impacts to traffic during the improvements.

Starting Wednesday, June 15, work begins to remove a portion of Hopper Road under construction as part of the Veterans Memorial Drive extension project in Cape Girardeau. Hopper will be impassable to vehicles going forward as a portion of the roadway will be removed. Drivers that attempt to drive through project barricades will likely damage their vehicle and risk personal injury, according to the city. Drivers are asked to use the signed detour routes. For more information, you can contact the City of Cape Girardeau Development Services at 573-339-6327.

Pemiscot County

Southbound I-55 in Pemiscot County will be reduced as MoDOT crews perform pavement repairs. This section of roadway is located from mile marker three to mile marker one. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, March 27 through Wednesday, March 29 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Perry County

Route Y will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction while MoDOT crews perform tree trimming. This section of road is located between Route A and County Road 438. Weather permitting, crews will be working Monday, March 20 through Friday, March 31 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

Route P will be reduced to one lane with a 10.5-foot width restriction while contractor crews perform pavement repairs. This section of road is located between Route C and Route 61. Weather permitting, crews will be working Wednesday, March 15 through Monday, July 31 from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily.

Route E in Perry County will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs.This section of roadway is located from Route 61 to County Road 218. Weather permitting, work will be performed Monday, March 27 through Monday, July 31 from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Route 51 in Perry County will be reduced with a 20 foot width restriction as contractor crews overlay the roadway with asphalt. This section of roadway is located from County Road 917 to the Illinois State Line. Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, April 3 through Friday, April 21 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily.

Scott County

Route H will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction while contractor crews begin the asphalt overlay. This section of road is located between Route 61 and Route H. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, March 13 through Saturday, April 1 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Stoddard County

Eastbound Route 60 in Stoddard County will be reduced to one lane with a 14 foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs.

This section of roadway is located from Route F to County Road 717. Weather permitting work will be performed Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, June 1 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Illinois

Alexander County

The Illinois Department of Transportation would like to alert people driving in the Cairo area that the US 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed. The closures are scheduled to begin on Monday, March 27 at 8 a.m. and extending through Friday, March 31 at noon and Monday, April 3 at 8 a.m. extending through Friday, April 7 at noon. The bridge will be open to all traffic from 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night.

Williamson County

Due to utility conflicts and weather concerns, IDOT says the Old Illinois 13 and Wolf Creek Road road closure will be delayed until spring 2017. This included the reconstruction of the intersection as well as improvements to Wolf Creek Rd. The limits of this closure will be a quarter of a mile east and west of the Wolf Creek intersection with Old Illinois 13.

Crab Orchard Lake

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced there would be a temporary closure of the Green briar Boat Ramp at Crab Orchard Lake. This boat ramp is located on Green briar Road on Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge. Construction of the new, replacement boat ramp is scheduled to begin on March 6 and is expected to take about one month to finish. The boat ramp and parking lot will be closed to the public throughout the duration of the work. It will reopen as soon as the project is complete. Anglers and boaters want to access the Crab Orchard Lake will need to use one of the boat launching facilities located at the Prairie Creek Recreation Area, West End Ramp, Spillway Ramp or Route 13 Ramp. You can click here for maps with locations of the ramps.

Kentucky

Caldwell County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to restrict traffic to one lane along a section of Interstate 69 starting Monday, March 27. Traffic will be restricted to one lane along I-69 in the Stevens Cut area between the 83 and 85 mile marker. This is along I-69 between Princeton and Dawson Springs about 3 miles north of the KY 293 Exit 81 Princeton Interchange. The Caldwell County Highway Maintenance Crew will be removing and repairing a number of landslides along the right of way in this area. The location and configuration of work zone lane restrictions in this area will change from time to time to facilitate the required work. Traffic will initially move to the left-hand or passing lane in this area. Work in this area is expected to take about a week to complete, weather permitting.

Christian County

KYTC plans to restrict traffic to one lane along a section of I-24 in Christian County starting Monday, March 27. Both eastbound and westbound traffic along I-24 will be restricted to one lane between the 89 and 91 mile marker to allow concrete pavement patching. This is along I-24 near the West Fork Red River Bridge between the KY 115 Pembroke-Oak Grove Exit 89 Interchange and the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line. Motorists should be alert for slowing and merging traffic as they approach this work zone. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. This work zone lane restriction will be in place for both eastbound and westbound traffic around the clock through about Friday, March 31. The work zone lane configuration may change from time to time to facilitate the required work.

Crittenden-Caldwell Counties

KYTC plans to start the next phase of work along the new U.S. 641 construction corridor on Thursday, Oct. 20. With the completion of base cement stabilization on grade and drain work for the new U.S. 641, the next round of work will begin with placement of base material and base layers of asphalt for a two-lane driving surface. Placement of the base layers along the 6 miles of new highway in the fall is aimed at preventing erosion during the winter months. It will also allow paving of the driving surface and construction of connections to the existing roads to move ahead during the 2017 construction season. Starting on Thursday, drivers should also be alert for trucks hauling gravel and asphalt along existing U.S. 641 as well as along county roads that connect to the new U.S. 641 construction corridor. Initially, much of the truck traffic is expected to access the construction corridor via Crane Cemetery Road. Work on diversions for the construction of connecting points along existing U.S. 641/Marion-Princeton Road at mile point 4.05 in Caldwell County and mile point 5.7 in Crittenden County near the Coleman Road intersection will start as soon as utilities are moved out of the work zone. While the original design included construction of grade and drain for a four-lane highway running from Marion through southern Crittenden County to near Fredonia in Caldwell County, the new road is being completed as a two-lane "Super Two" highway as a cost-saving measure. The target completion date is July 1, 2018.

Calloway County

A KYTC contractor plans to close Carlton Road starting on Monday, January 23. Carlton Road (CR 1411) will be closed to allow construction of a new bridge over the West Fork of Rock house Creek. This is along Carlton Rd. about 1/10th of a mile west of Collins Rd. in Calloway County. The target completion date is July 1, 2017.

Graves County

KYTC crews planned to add a 13-foot width restriction for southbound traffic at the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway/US 45 Exit 21 interchange at Mayfield, starting on Friday, July 22. The work zone was from about the Purchase Parkway 17 mile marker to about the 23-mile marker and includes a 13-foot maximum load width restriction for southbound traffic from mile point 21.63 to mile point 21.25. This southbound load with restriction is along the Exit 21 ramp that carries through-traffic from Mayfield to southward along the Purchase Parkway toward Fulton and the Kentucky-Tennessee state line. The 13-foot maximum load width restriction is due to the addition of barrier walls to allow work to widen this ramp. The work zone includes a 55-mile-per-hour work zone speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence. The ramp has a 45-mile-per-hour work zone speed limit. It has a target completion date of July 1, 2018.

Marshall County

A KYTC contractor plans to ramp up work along US 62 at the I-24 Exit 27 Interchange in Calvert City starting Monday, March 20. This work is part of ongoing reconstruction of the Interstate 24/Purchase Parkway Exit 25 Interchange. Starting at 7 a.m., CDT, Monday, traffic will be restricted along the eastbound lanes of US 62 between the Campbell Drive/Kennedy Avenue intersection at mile point 8.553 extending eastward to Truck Plaza Lane at mile point 9.101, a distance of about ½ mile. This 4-lane section of US 62 runs through the I-24 Exit 27 Interchange at Calvert City. The contractor plans an extended closure of the outside eastbound lane with all traffic moved to the left-hand or passing lane. There will be a substantial amount of work in this area over the next several months. At this time, the work zone lane restriction will only be for eastbound traffic. The work zone configuration may change from time to time to facilitate this work in coming months.This eastbound lane restriction on US 62 eastbound traffic through the I-24 Exit 27 Calvert City Interchange is part of a larger work zone along I-24 in Marshall County between the 25 and 27 mile marker and along the Purchase Parkway between the 49 and 52 mile marker at the I-24 Exit 25 Interchange. Reconstruction of the Exit 25 interchange is aimed at allowing I-69 to be extended southward along the parkway in the future. The work zone includes a 55 mile per hour speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence and double fines for citations. Some of the crossovers and more restricted sections of the parkway have a 45 mile per hour work zone speed limit for safety. As a reminder, both eastbound and westbound I-24 traffic is running on a diversion through this work zone between I-24 Exit 25 and Exit 27. This construction corridor has a high level of ongoing construction activity. Appropriate caution is required. Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor on the $37.8 million interchange reconstruction project. The new I-24/I-69 interchange at Calvert City has a target completion date of July 1, 2018. Go to GoKy.ky.gov or download the WAZE app for the latest in traffic and travel information in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

A KYTC contractor plans to close the westbound entry ramp at the Interstate 24/US 62 Exit 27 Calvert City Interchange starting on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Work to set up traffic control for the closure of the westbound entry ramp from US 62 to Interstate 24 at Calvert City and establish a detour is expected to start at about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The ramp closure and detour are to improve traffic flow and enhance safety at the entry to the traffic diversion in the I-24/Purchase Parkway Exit 25 Interchange work zone. Once the westbound entry ramp from US 62 to I-24 at Exit 27 is closed, traffic seeking to make that connection will be detoured via US 62 westbound to the Purchase Parkway, then southbound where drivers and truckers can use the I-24 Exit 25 westbound entry ramp to enter main line traffic on I-24. This puts the merge point for westbound traffic at the west edge of the work zone beyond the traffic diversion and work zone restrictions. This is expected to provide a safer transition for merging traffic. This detour for the US 62 Exit 27 westbound entry ramp to I-24 is expected to be in place for about a year. This work zone is along I-24 in Marshall County between the 25 and 27-mile marker and along the Purchase Parkway between the 49 and 52-mile marker at the I-24 Exit 25 Interchange. Reconstruction of the interchange is aimed at allowing I-69 to be extended southward along the parkway in the future. This work zone includes a 55 mile per hour speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence and double fines for citations. Some of the crossovers and more restricted sections of the parkway have a 45 mile per hour work zone speed limit for safety. As a reminder, both eastbound and westbound I-24 traffic is running on a diversion through this work zone between I-24 Exit 25 and Exit 27. This construction corridor has a high level of ongoing construction activity. Appropriate caution is required. The new I-24/I-69 Interchange at Calvert City has a target completion date of July 1, 2018.

KYTC plans to open the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway/KY 348 Exit 43 Interchange at Benton, Ky. They said engineers are optimistic the new interchange in Marshall County can be open with traffic running on base courses of asphalt sometime late on Friday, Dec. 16. Engineers anticipate providing a 24-hour advance notice when the new ramps are ready for traffic. Drivers should be prepared to encounter changes in traffic flow the new ramps will create at this busy interchange. The Purchase Parkway/KY 348 Exit 43 Interchange is at Purchase Parkway mile point 42.555 and KY 348/Samsonite Highway/5th Street mile point 7.439 at the west edge of Benton in Marshall Co. Weather permitting, traffic is expected to move to the new ramps sometime late on Friday. The contractor plans to allow traffic to run on base courses of asphalt through the winter months. The contractor will return in the spring to place a final driving surface along the ramps and the parkway lanes within the project area. As a reminder, work zones along the Purchase Parkway at the I-24 Exit 25 Interchange at Calvert City and at the US 45-Bypass Exit 21 Interchange in Mayfield continue to be active. Both of these projects, also aimed at allowing I-69 to be extended southward along the parkway in the future, have a July 1, 2018 target completion date.

Marshall-Livingston Counties

KYTC is planning a joint replacement project along the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 Tennessee River Bridge on Thursday, March 2. Last fall, the bridge crew made several attempts to repair a joint on the westbound lanes of the I-24 Tennessee River Bridge at the Marshall-Livingston County line. Facing continued issues with the ailing joint, engineers were forced to restrict traffic to one lane at the site until the joint could be replaced. Engineers developed a project to replace the joint, but the work had to wait for steel to be fabricated and for weather to improve to allow installation. While westbound traffic on the bridge has been restricted to one lane since mid-December, when the contractor arrives on Tuesday a barrier wall will be installed to provide a safe working space on the bridge deck. Once the barrier wall is in place, work to replace the joint is expected to begin immediately. All westbound traffic will initially continue to move to the left-hand or passing lane in this work zone. Westbound drivers on I-24 should continue to be alert for slowing and merging traffic as they approach the 30 mile marker. This is along I-24 westbound just west of the KY 453 Grand Rivers Exit 31 Interchange and about 5 miles east of the I-24/Purchase Parkway Exit 25 Interchange work zone. Work is expected to take about 30 to 45 days to complete, weather permitting. The contractor will then move to the eastbound lanes for replacement of a joint on the eastbound I-24 Tennessee River Bridge.

McCracken County

Broadway in Paducah will be closed to all through traffic from North 16th Street to North 14th Street for the construction of a 24-inch water main on Broadway. This is part of a project to put a new 24-inch ductile iron water main from Kentucky Avenue to the existing treatment plant on 8th Street. It began on Monday, Aug. 15 and is expected to continue through spring 2017. This project will enhance the capacity and reliability of the Paducah Public Works entire distribution system. Existing traffic patterns will be affected during excavation and restoration of the road along the alignment.

Trigg County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans daytime closures along a section of KY 807/Donaldson Creek Road in southern Trigg County starting Wednesday, March 22. KY 807/Donaldston Creek Road will be closed to through traffic during daylight hours between mile point 0.0 and mile point 4.3 in the Donaldson area on weekdays starting Wednesday to allow several cross drains to be replaced. This planned daytime closure is along KY 807/Donaldson Creek Road between KY 164 and Pay Lake Road. This section of KY 807 includes intersections with KY 1062, Skinner Road, Summer King Lane, Old Dover Road and Donnie Lane. KY 807/Donaldson Creek Road is expected to close at approximately 7 a.m., CDT, each morning. It is expected to reopen to traffic at approximately 3:30 p.m. each weekday. The Trigg County Highway Maintenance Crew plans to start at mile point 4.3 and work back westward toward the KY 164 intersection. Due to the amount of work required at some of these locations, the roadway may have to remain closed overnight from time to time. These daytime closures along KY 807 will be in place anytime weather allows for about the next two weeks.

