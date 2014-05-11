Heartland road projects for 12/19

Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland. Drivers are reminded to always slow down and use caution while driving through work zones.

Missouri

Butler County

Route B in Butler County will be closed as contractor crews perform bridge repairs. The bridge is located between County Road 629 and County Road 581.Weather permitting, the bridge will close at 6 a.m. Monday, Dec 4 and will re-open at 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec 22.

Cape Girardeau County

Route AB will be closed as BNSF crews perform crossing repairs. This section of road is located between County Road 217 and County Road 219. Weather permitting, the crossing will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 8 a.m. and will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m.

Work closing westbound Lexington Avenue between Cape Rock Drive and Sherwood Drive begins Monday, Dec. 18. Detours will direct drivers around the closed area via Cape Rock and Perryville Road. Rotary Drive through Kiwanis Park will also be blocked at its intersection with Lexington. The lane will remain closed while sidewalk and curb work is completed through early in the new year. Once the sidewalk and curb portion of the project is completed, crews will begin street repair in the same lane. After westbound lane curb and sidewalk projects are completed work on the eastbound lane will begin. The eastbound traffic lane will remain open until that portion of the project starts. Drivers are asked to use caution near the work zone and consider using alternate routes. This work is a part of the Transportation Trust Fund 5 projects approved by voters in 2015 for street repairs in Cape Girardeau. For more information, please contact City of Cape Girardeau Development Services at 573-339-6327.

MoDOT plans to replace bridges on Rte. V and Rte. KK. The Rte. V project involves replacing the bridge over Little Indian Creek, located 1.8 miles south of the intersection of Routes V and 177 east of Fruitland, Mo. The Route KK project involves replacing the bridge over Little Apple Creek, located .8 miles west of the intersection of Routes V and I-55 near Friedheim, Mo. The Rte. V project is expected to be let in February 2018 and the Rte. KK project is expected to be let in May 2018. Construction could begin as early as summer 2018. As construction is underway, Rte. V and Rte. KK will be closed to through traffic in the vicinity of the bridges.

Snow Routes:

As per the ordinance, the parking of any motor vehicle, motorcycle, trailer, or other conveyance or object shall be prohibited on the following snow route streets within the city limits of Jackson, Missouri when a Snow Removal Proclamation is in effect:

Snow Route Street From To

Bainbridge Road S. Donna Dr. S. Lacey St.

Broadridge Drive Orchard Dr. W. Independence St.

Donna Drive (South) Bainbridge Rd. E. Jackson Blvd.

Farmington Road (North) W. Main St. City limit

Farmington Road (South) W. Main St. City limit

Greensferry Road N. Hope St. City limit

High Street (North) (Hwy. 61) Washington St. City limit

Hope Street (North) (Hwy. 61) Main St. Greensferry Rd.

Hope Street (South) (Hwy. 25) Main St. City limit

Independence Street (West) (Rt. D) N. High St. City limit

Jackson Boulevard (East) (Hwy. 61) S. Hope St. City limit

Jackson Boulevard (West) (Hwy. 34/72) S. Hope St. City limit

Lacey Street Bainbridge Rd. Ridge Rd.

Main Street (East)* Hope St. City limit

Main Street (West)* Hope St. W. Jackson Blvd.

Oak Hill Road (North) E. Main St. Oak Ridge Dr.

Oak Ridge Drive N. Oak Hill Rd. Ridge Rd.

Oak Street N. West Ln. N. Farmington Rd.

Old Orchard Road (South) E. Jackson Blvd. E. Main St.

Ridge Road N. Shawnee Blvd. Oak Ridge Dr.

Shawnee Boulevard (North) E. Main St. Ridge Rd.

Shawnee Boulevard (South) E. Main St. E. Jackson Blvd.

Washington Street (East) (Hwy. 61) N. Hope St. N. High St.

West Lane (North) W. Jackson Blvd. Oak St.

* Except any portion located in the Jackson Uptown Historic District

Streets that are not designated as snow routes will be cleared according to the protocol established by the Street Department. And since the major streets in Jackson are a combination of state and city roadways, you’ll see both the Missouri Department of Transportation and the City of Jackson plowing snow. Signs identifying all of the designated snow routes are located throughout Jackson.

New Madrid County

Northbound I-55 will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform bridge maintenance and paving repairs. This section of road is located between mile marker 49 and mile marker 65. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, Dec. 11 through Saturday, Dec. 30 from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.

Pemiscot County

Route A in Pemiscot County will be closed as railroad crews make repairs to the crossing. This section of road is located between County Road 215 and County Road 213. Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, Dec. 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. A signed detour will be in place and the work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

Scott County

Northbound I-55 will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform bridge maintenance and paving repairs. This section of road is located between mile marker 49 and mile marker 65. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, Dec. 11 through Saturday, Dec. 30 from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.

Southbound I-55 will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction while MoDOT crews perform bridge maintenance and paving. These bridges are located between mile marker 65 and 49. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, Nov. 27 through Saturday, Dec. 30 from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.

MoDOT announced work to construct the Scott City interchange will start on Monday, July 17, weather permitting. As construction is underway, the Route PP overpass bridge over Interstate 55 will be closed. The Route PP overpass will be replaced with a wider, three-lane bridge to accommodate turning movements for the new interchange. The project includes constructing a new roadway from Route 61 at Kelso to the overpass bridge. Completion is anticipated in January 2019, weather permitting.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission is planning to replace two bridges located on Routes O and U. The Route O project includes replacing the bridge over a drainage ditch located 2.7 miles north of Route 62 and the Route U project includes replacing the bridge over St. John's Ditch located 1.6 miles east of Route 61. Letting for both is anticipated in January 2018. Construction could begin as early as summer 2018. As construction is underway, Routes O and U will be closed to through traffic in the vicinity of the bridges. Maps, plans and other information prepared by MoDOT will be available for public inspection and copying at MoDOT's Sikeston District office, 2675 N. Main Street.

Ste. Genevieve County

Route Y in Ste. Genevieve and St. Francois Counties will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform roadside maintenance. This section of roadway is located from Interstate 55 to Route D. Weather permitting, work will take place Friday, Dec. 1 through Friday, Dec. 29 from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

St. Francois County

Route Y in Ste. Genevieve and St. Francois Counties will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform roadside maintenance. This section of roadway is located from Interstate 55 to Route D. Weather permitting, work will take place Friday, Dec. 1 through Friday, Dec. 29 from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Stoddard County

Route K in Stoddard County will be closed as contractor crews replace a bridge.This bridge is located over the Castor River between County Road 267 and Route V. Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, Oct. 30 about mid-day and expected to re-open Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.

Route Z will be closed as contractor crews replace a bridge. This bridge is located between Route VV and County Road 755. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, Oct. 9 and re-open on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.

Route J will be closed while contractor crews replace a bridge. This bridge is located between County Road 249 and County Road 410. Weather permitting, the bridge will be closed starting on Monday, Sept. 18 and will reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission is planning to replace three bridges located on Routes PK and N in Stoddard County, Missouri. The Route P project includes replacing the bridge over Drainage Ditch No. 34, located 2.5 miles south of Route Y. Letting is anticipated in November 2017. The Route K project includes replacing the bridge over Wolf Creek, located 1 mile west of Route BB. Letting is anticipated in February 2018. The Route N project includes replacing the bridge over Drainage Ditch No. 30, located 0.8 miles south of Route Y. Letting is anticipated in February 2018. Construction could begin as early as summer 2018. As construction is underway, Routes PK and N will be closed to through traffic in the vicinity of the bridges.

Illinois

Franklin County

The Rend Lake Rest areas on north and southbound I-57 will be closed beginning on Wednesday, May 31 at 2 p.m. for extensive remodeling. They are expected to reopen in the fall of 2017.

Kentucky

Crittenden-Caldwell Counties

KYTC started the next phase of work along the new U.S. 641 construction corridor. With the completion of base cement stabilization on grade and drain work for the new U.S. 641, the next round of work will begin with placement of base material and base layers of asphalt for a two-lane driving surface. Placement of the base layers along the 6 miles of new highway in the fall is aimed at preventing erosion during the winter months. It will also allow paving of the driving surface and construction of connections to the existing roads to move ahead during the 2017 construction season. Starting on Thursday, drivers should also be alert for trucks hauling gravel and asphalt along existing U.S. 641 as well as along county roads that connect to the new U.S. 641 construction corridor. Initially, much of the truck traffic is expected to access the construction corridor via Crane Cemetery Road. Work on diversions for the construction of connecting points along existing U.S. 641/Marion-Princeton Road at mile point 4.05 in Caldwell County and mile point 5.7 in Crittenden County near the Coleman Road intersection will start as soon as utilities are moved out of the work zone. While the original design included construction of grade and drain for a four-lane highway running from Marion through southern Crittenden County to near Fredonia in Caldwell County, the new road is being completed as a two-lane "Super Two" highway as a cost-saving measure. The target completion date is July 1, 2018.

A Highway Safety Improvement Project (HSIP) for a 7-mile section of U.S. 60 along the Rosebud Hill area in Crittenden County is expected to be ready for bidding in early 2018. The KYTC District 1 traffic group had previously added LED enhanced signage at the top curve, placed high-traction coating at the upper and lower curves, added “Slippery When Wet” signage and upgraded signage in the area. This new project will apply about $1.5 million in HSIP funds along an expanded 7-mile section of U.S. 60 between the KY 654 intersection at milepoint 15.67 in Mattoon and the Crittenden-Union county line at the 23 mile marker.

Among planned improvements, the estimated $1.5 million safety project set for bidding in early 2018 will include the addition of a gravel shoulder. It will include some additional high-traction coating and wedging adjustments, removal of cross drain header walls, extending some of the cross drains and culverts, as well as slope improvements and tree removal at some locations along the right of way. In their study of the Rosebud Hill area, traffic engineers found speeding was an ongoing issue, particularly for vehicles traveling downhill eastbound along U.S. 60. KYTC District 1 has a similar HSIP project planned along U.S. 641 in Calloway County between Murray and the Kentucky-Tennessee state line. Work on that project is also expected to start in early 2018. HSIP funding will also be applied to intersections along U.S. 45 in Graves County, McCracken County, as well as intersections in Paducah. Those projects will be announced separately at a later date.

Graves County

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to place a lane restriction and 45 miles per hour work zone speed limit along a section of KY 131/Said Road in GRAVES County starting Monday, Nov. 6. A work zone lane restriction and 45 miles per hour speed limit will be placed on KY 131/Said Road at mile point 1.734 in Graves County to allow scour mitigation work and deck widening on the Crowley Branch Bridge. This work zone and 45 mile per hour speed limit is along KY 131/Said Road between the Purchase Parkway and Trace Creek Baptist Church. It is about 3/4ths of a mile north of the Purchase Parkway. Due to the scope of work on this bridge project delays are likely in this work zone, particularly during daylight hours. Drivers should be alert for one lane traffic with the alternating flow. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. This work zone lane restriction and 45 mile per speed limit are expected to be in place until sometime in mid-December 2017.

Alben Barkley Road (CR 1408) has been closed in Graves County at the Wilson Creek Branch Bridge. This is along Alben Barkley Road at mile point 1.314 about halfway between KY 849 and KY 408 southwest of the Lowes community. The closure notice came after an inspection of the Wilson Creek Bridge found a number of issues with the bridge substructure. The official notice cited, "the critical conditions of the substructure and an increase in scour," as justification for the closure notice. The bridge has been closed and barricaded pending engineering work to develop a repair or replacement plan. While this is a county road, KYTC inspectors are responsible for regular checks of all bridges in Kentucky. There is no marked detour.

KYTC crews planned to add a 13-foot width restriction for southbound traffic at the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway/US 45 Exit 21 interchange at Mayfield, starting on Friday, July 22. The work zone was from about the Purchase Parkway 17 mile marker to about the 23-mile marker and includes a 13-foot maximum load width restriction for southbound traffic from mile point 21.63 to mile point 21.25. This southbound load with restriction is along the Exit 21 ramp that carries through-traffic from Mayfield to southward along the Purchase Parkway toward Fulton and the Kentucky-Tennessee state line. The 13-foot maximum load width restriction is due to the addition of barrier walls to allow work to widen this ramp. The work zone includes a 55-mile-per-hour work zone speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence. The ramp has a 45-mile-per-hour work zone speed limit. It has a target completion date of July 1, 2018.

Fulton County

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has been temporarily closed until sometime Dec. 18 or 19 due to a mechanical issue. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will provide notice when the ferry resumes service.

Lyon County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Plans to restrict eastbound and westbound traffic to one lane on a section of Interstate 24 in LYON County starting Tuesday, Nov. 28. Both eastbound and westbound traffic will be restricted to one lane along I-24 in short sections between the 43 and 50 mile marker to allow sealing of concrete pavement joints along this section. Motorists should take note that this will be a mobile operation with the work zone location changing frequently along this section. Work will initially start along the eastbound lanes with all traffic moving to the left-hand or passing lane in the work zone. Once work along the eastbound lanes is completed, the sealing crew will move to the westbound lanes along this section. Weather permitting, work is expected to continue along this section during daylight hours for about 2 to 3 weeks.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to establish a work zone along KY 93 at the entrance to the Eddyville Riverport in Lyon County starting Monday, Dec.11. This work zone at KY 93 milepoint 14.475 in Lyon County is to allow construction of turn lanes at Port Authority Road. This is along KY 93 between US 62 and KY 293 south of Eddyville. Initial work starting Monday and continuing as weather allows will include extending of culverts to facilitate eventual widening of the roadway and other improvments along KY 93 at the Riverport entrance. Improvements at this site are designed to enhance safety while providing better truck access to the riverport. Some lane restrictions may be required from time to time as construction ramps up. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and other personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. The project has a target completion date of July 31, 2018.

Marshall County

A section of KY 2606/Jackson School Road in Marshall County is expected to remain closed until about Thursday, Dec. 28. KY 2606/Jackson School Road has been closed at mile point 5.3 since Monday, Dec. 4, to allow a culvert to be replaced. Working conditions at the site have been more of a challenge than expected. This closure point is along KY 2606/Jackson School Road in the Gibson Creek Area between KY 58 and the Purchase Parkway Overpass.

A contractor is planning a traffic shift with a 14 ft. load width restriction for mainline traffic at the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway/KY 348 Exit 43 Interchange at Benton. The contractor plans to establish two-way traffic with a 14 ft load width restriction running on the southbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway to allow crews to work on the northbound side. Once the traffic shift is completed, the contractor plans to remove the concrete bases of the old toll booths along the median area and increasing clearance under the KY 348 Overpass within the interchange to comply with Federal Standards for Interstate 69. Motorists traveling the main line of the Purchase Parkway should be prepared to encounter slowing and merging traffic as they approach the Exit 43 Interchange at Benton. The Purchase Parkway/KY 348 Exit 43 Interchange is at Purchase Parkway mile point 42.555 and KY 348 mile point 7.439 at the west edge of Benton in Marshall County. The new design is a modern diamond interchange that provides additional space for acceleration and deceleration of traffic entering and leaving the main line of the 4-lane parkway. Traffic has been running on base courses of asphalt during the winter months. Once this work along the main line of the Parkway is completed, the contractor will finish out the new ramps. As a reminder, work zones along the Purchase Parkway at the I-24 Exit 25 Interchange at Calvert City and at the US 45-Bypass Exit 21 Interchange in Mayfield continue to be active. Both of those projects, also aimed at allowing I-69 to be extended southward along the parkway in the future, have a July 1, 2018, target completion date.

KYTC closed a ramp in the Interstate 24/Purchase Parkway Exit 25 Interchange in Marshall County starting Monday, July 24. The NORTHBOUND Purchase Parkway RAMP to I-24 EASTB97HD (Purchase Parkway Exit 52-A Ramp) will be closed to traffic. Northbound parkway traffic seeking to travel east on I-24 will follow a marked detour to US 62 at Calvert City, then east on US 62 to connect with the I-24 eastbound lanes via the US 62 Calvert City Exit 27 interchange. This closure of the northbound Purchase Parkway ramp to Interstate 24 eastbound lanes is to allow earthwork to finish out the connection for the new Interstate 69 northbound ramp to I-24 westbound and to US 62 in Calvert City. This closure of the northbound Purchase Parkway ramp to I-24 eastbound is expected to be in place for about 2 to 3 months. This construction corridor has a high level of ongoing construction activity. Appropriate caution is required. The new I-24/I-69 interchange at Calvert City has a target completion date of July 1, 2018.

McCracken County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has closed a section of KY 731/North 32nd Street in Paducah starting on Thursday, September 14. KY 731/North 32nd Street is closed to through traffic due to deterioration of a drainage structure at mile point 1.37. This closure is along KY 731/North 32nd Street between Lorine Lane and Spring Street. This closure will be in place until further notice while engineers determine if they can develop a repair plan for the structure or if it will have to be replaced.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to install Intersection Conflict Warning Systems (ICWS) to improve safety at two intersections along U.S. 45 between Mayfield and Paducah. An ICWS at the U.S. 45/KY 1241 intersection at Leeder Bottom near the McCracken-Graves county line could be in service in about 90 days. A second system at the U.S. 45/KY 849 intersection near Folsomdale in Graves County is expected to be ready for construction to start in early 2018. Weather during January and February will be a major factor in how quickly the assembly and installation process can be completed.?

KYTC plans to restrict westbound traffic to one lane on the US 68/KY 80 Eggner's Ferry Bridge starting on Monday, Dec. 11. It will be restricted to one lane on the ferry bridge for corrective work along the bridge deck. The contractor will be replacing deck concrete at one of the joint connecting points. Once the work zone goes up on Monday, it is likely to remain up through Thursday, Dec. 14 to allow new concrete to cure. The contractor is also repairing some erosion areas along the multi-use trail on the east bridge approach. The Eggner's Ferry Bridge is at US 68 Marshall County mile point 28.146 and Trigg County mile point 0.0 at the western entrance to Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. The bridge is at Tennessee River navigation mile point 41.7 near Aurora, Ky.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has closed the south end of Andrew Calhoun Road in Trigg County as part of the ongoing reconstruction of the US 68/KY 80 corridor. Andrew Calhoun Road in Trigg County provided a connection from Apostle James Road to existing US 68/KY 80 at mile point 13.234. This closure of Andrew Calhoun Road to facilitate construction of the New US 68/KY 80 Corridor is permanent. Residents along Andrew Calhoun Road and Apostile James Road will have access to the north via Airport Road from the KY 1489/Blue Springs Road end. While the need for this closure was discussed during a number of public meetings leading up to the US 68/KY 80 reconstruction project, the contractor had not informed KYTC engineers of the closing date. This closure of Andrew Calhoun Road at the New US 68/KY 80 construction corridor is permanent due to the incline required to reach the elevation of the new roadway at the connecting point. Rogers Group is the prime contractor on this $54 million highway improvement project in western Trigg County. It has a November 30, 2019, target completion date.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shifted traffic along the US 68/KY 80 construction corridor at the east edge of Cadiz in Trigg County starting early the week of Sunday, April 23. This intersection is at US 68 mile point 20.745 and US 68-Business mile point 4.519. As part of this traffic shift, two-way traffic will be established on the westbound lanes. Moving traffic off the eastbound lanes will allow dirt work for construction of new eastbound lanes at the site. The contractor also anticipates ramping up work on a new bridge for the eastbound lanes of US 68 over Little River at mile point 19.1. The project started in May 2015. The target completion date for this section is Nov. 30, 2019.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to make the first concrete pour on the deck of the New 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton on Tuesday, June 6. The bridge is located at US 68 mile point 8.596 in Trigg County at the eastern entrance to Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area. The new bridge is at Cumberland River navigational mile point 63.1, is just downstream from the existing US 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton. The new bridge is expected to be ready for 2-lane traffic sometime in the spring of 2018 with finish work on the new bridge continuing through 2018.

