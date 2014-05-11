Heartland road projects for 4/23

Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland. Drivers are reminded to always slow down and use caution while driving through work zones.

Missouri

Southeast MO

MoDOT crews will work to re-stripe various state routes throughout southeast MO, with the focus currently on minor routes. In late May, crews will shift their attention to striping major routes (Interstate 55, Route 60 and Route 67) and state routes in cities and towns. Drivers should be prepared to slow down when coming up behind a slow-moving striping caravan. Striping in cities and towns will be completed overnight to help minimize the impact to travelers. The striping trucks will move between 8 and 12 mph when work is underway.

On multi-lane highways, be prepared to slow down and pull around the striping train by merging carefully into the open lane. Avoid pulling in among the trucks in the work train to keep paint from getting onto your vehicle and to avoid damaging the newly painted stripe.

On two-lane highways, stay behind the last truck in the striping train, placed well behind the striping truck. This will give the new paint the few minutes it needs to dry. If traffic backs up behind the striping train, MoDOT crews will pull out of the way where it is safe to do so and let congestion clear.

If you drive through wet paint, which is water-based, clean your car as quickly as possible with a high-powered water hose, such as those used in car washes.

Cape Girardeau County

Northbound I-55 will be reduced to one lane as MoDOT crews perform bridge repairs. This bridge is located north of Diversion Channel bridge. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Sunday, April 23 and again on Sunday, April 30. The work zone will be left up overnight and taken down the following morning.

The City of Cape Girardeau announced there will be lane reductions on Broadway between Caruthers and Whitelaw on Monday, April 17, weather permitting. Traffic will remain open in both directions, but drivers are asked to be cautious and consider alternate routes or access to local businesses. Drivers could be allowed to drive through the cones to access businesses as safety permits. Work could take up to a week, but crews will work hard to finish the water and street infrastructure project as fast as possible.

Starting April 17, weather-permitting, a section of the northbound lane of Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau will be closed north of North Street for up to a week. Detours will be posted.

As work on Main Street’s makeover continues, crews will close the Broadway and Main intersection for approximately one week, beginning on Wednesday, April 26. During that time, new crosswalks will be completed as part of the Main Street Sidewalks and Lighting project. Traffic will be detoured around the intersection to the west via Middle Street and Park Drive. The north section of Main Street was previously closed to traffic for construction between Broadway and Themis, and traffic can detour east around the work via Spanish Street and Themis to Main. More information about the Main Street project is available online. The project’s substantial completion is expected in May.

Cape County Park South will be temporarily closed for construction of a new playground. You can click here for more information.

According to MoDOT, contractor crews will perform ADA sidewalk improvements along Route 61. This section of road is located between Route 25 and Old Cape Road in Jackson. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 through Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MoDOT says there will be minimal impacts to traffic during the improvements.

Starting Wednesday, June 15, work begins to remove a portion of Hopper Road under construction as part of the Veterans Memorial Drive extension project in Cape Girardeau. Hopper will be impassable to vehicles going forward as a portion of the roadway will be removed. Drivers that attempt to drive through project barricades will likely damage their vehicle and risk personal injury, according to the city. Drivers are asked to use the signed detour routes. For more information, you can contact the City of Cape Girardeau Development Services at 573-339-6327.

Pemiscot County

Route P in Pemiscot County will be closed as MoDOT crews replace several pipes under the roadway. This section of roadway is located from Route A to Route K.Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, April 24 through Thursday, April 27 from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

Perry County

Route P will be reduced to one lane with a 10.5-foot width restriction while contractor crews perform pavement repairs. This section of road is located between Route C and Route 61. Weather permitting, crews will be working Wednesday, March 15 through Monday, July 31 from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily.

Route E in Perry County will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs.This section of roadway is located from Route 61 to County Road 218. Weather permitting, work will be performed Monday, March 27 through Monday, July 31 from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Route 51 in Perry County will be reduced with a 20 foot width restriction as contractor crews overlay the roadway with asphalt. This section of roadway is located from County Road 917 to the Illinois State Line. Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, April 3 through Friday, April 21 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily.

Ste. Genevieve County

Route A in Ste. Genevieve County will be reduced with an 11 foot width restriction as contractor crews begin to overlay the roadway. This section of roadway is located from Route 61 to Route 32. Weather permitting, work will take place Thursday, April 24 through Wednesday, May 31 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Stoddard County

Southbound Route 25 in Stoddard County will be reduced with a 10 foot width restriction as MoDOT crews install a fiber optic line. This section of roadway is located at the intersection of Southbound Route 25 and Route 60. The ramp from Route 25 South to Westbound Route 60 will be closed during installation. Weather permitting, work will take place Thursday, April 27 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 60 in Stoddard County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. This section of roadway is located between Route 51 and Route TT. Weather permitting, work will performed Thursday, April 27 from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Westbound Route 60 in Stoddard County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews trim trees along the roadway. This section of roadway is located from Route F to County Road 449. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, April 17 through Thursday, April 27 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

Eastbound Route 60 in Stoddard County will be reduced to one lane with a 14 foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs.

This section of roadway is located from Route F to County Road 717. Weather permitting work will be performed Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, June 1 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Wayne County

Route 34 in Wayne County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-ft. width restriction as contractor crews perform bridge repairs. This bridge is located over Peter’s Branch Creek. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, May 1 starting at 6 a.m. During this time, one lane will remain closed for approximately one week with temporary signals in place and will re-open Saturday, May 13 at 6 p.m.

Route D in Wayne County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform bridge repairs. This section of roadway is located between County Road 529 and County Road 528. Weather permitting, work will be performed Monday, May 1 through Friday, June 16 and the lane will be a 24 hour closure.

Illinois

Jefferson County

IDOT announced an upcoming lane reduction on southbound I-57. Starting on April 25, weather permitting, I-57 southbound will be reduced to one lane between milepost 89 and 90 south of Mt. Vernon for bridge repair work. The work is expected to last about two days. Drivers should reduce speed, be alert to equipment and workers and use extreme caution when traveling in the area. Major delays are expected.

Williamson County

The closure of West Grand Avenue in Carterville has been delayed one week by IDOT and the contractor. This is for construction between Greenbriar Road and Lions Driver. It will now begin on Monday, April 24 and continue through the completion of construction in August. The two detour routes include Route 13 and Sycamore Road. The City of Carterville and Carterville Unit 5 School District strongly encourage parents and students leaving the elementary or high school to use the Cambria Road to Sycamore Road detour route to travel east when leaving either campus. The route is recommended because of the uncontrolled left turn across multiple lanes at Cambria Road and Route 13.

Due to utility conflicts and weather concerns, IDOT says the Old Illinois 13 and Wolf Creek Road road closure will be delayed until June 10, weather permitting. It will start on Monday, April 10. The closure is necessary to complete reconstruction of the intersection as well as improvements to Wolf Creek Rd. The limits of this closure will be a quarter of a mile east and west of the Wolf Creek intersection with Old Illinois 13. Old Illinois 13 traffic should use alternate routes for the duration of the closure. Local traffic will be allowed access to north Wolf Creek Road via the new frontage road system, south of Illinois 13. South Wolf Creek Road will remain accessible from routes that are south of the intersection. Drivers should find an alternate route.

Kentucky

Crittenden-Caldwell Counties

KYTC plans to start the next phase of work along the new U.S. 641 construction corridor on Thursday, Oct. 20. With the completion of base cement stabilization on grade and drain work for the new U.S. 641, the next round of work will begin with placement of base material and base layers of asphalt for a two-lane driving surface. Placement of the base layers along the 6 miles of new highway in the fall is aimed at preventing erosion during the winter months. It will also allow paving of the driving surface and construction of connections to the existing roads to move ahead during the 2017 construction season. Starting on Thursday, drivers should also be alert for trucks hauling gravel and asphalt along existing U.S. 641 as well as along county roads that connect to the new U.S. 641 construction corridor. Initially, much of the truck traffic is expected to access the construction corridor via Crane Cemetery Road. Work on diversions for the construction of connecting points along existing U.S. 641/Marion-Princeton Road at mile point 4.05 in Caldwell County and mile point 5.7 in Crittenden County near the Coleman Road intersection will start as soon as utilities are moved out of the work zone. While the original design included construction of grade and drain for a four-lane highway running from Marion through southern Crittenden County to near Fredonia in Caldwell County, the new road is being completed as a two-lane "Super Two" highway as a cost-saving measure. The target completion date is July 1, 2018.

Calloway County

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans night paving along the KY 121 reconstruction project in Murray starting Monday, April 24. The KY 121 reconstruction project in Murray runs from the US 641 intersection at mile point 14.075 extending northward along KY 121 to the KY 774/Coldwater Road intersection at the 15 mile marker. Traffic has been running on base courses of asphalt through the winter months. Due to traffic volume along this section of KY 121 near the CFSB Center, the contractor plans to return for night paving along the project to help minimize traffic disruptions. Motorists should be alert for paving activities along the project from about 9 p.m., CDT, to about 5 a.m., each night. Weather permitting, the final asphalt driving surface should take about 8 working days to complete.

A KYTC contractor plans to close Carlton Road starting on Monday, January 23. Carlton Road (CR 1411) will be closed to allow construction of a new bridge over the West Fork of Rock house Creek. This is along Carlton Rd. about 1/10th of a mile west of Collins Rd. in Calloway County. The target completion date is July 1, 2017.

Graves County

***KYTC closed a section of KY 945 at mile point 3.1 south of the Pottsville community on Friday, April 21 due to a washed out cross drain. This is along KY 945 between Pleasant Grove Church Road and KY 2194/Meredian Road. The road at this site is likely to be closed into the following week to allow plans for the cross drain to be replaced.***

KYTC crews planned to add a 13-foot width restriction for southbound traffic at the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway/US 45 Exit 21 interchange at Mayfield, starting on Friday, July 22. The work zone was from about the Purchase Parkway 17 mile marker to about the 23-mile marker and includes a 13-foot maximum load width restriction for southbound traffic from mile point 21.63 to mile point 21.25. This southbound load with restriction is along the Exit 21 ramp that carries through-traffic from Mayfield to southward along the Purchase Parkway toward Fulton and the Kentucky-Tennessee state line. The 13-foot maximum load width restriction is due to the addition of barrier walls to allow work to widen this ramp. The work zone includes a 55-mile-per-hour work zone speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence. The ramp has a 45-mile-per-hour work zone speed limit. It has a target completion date of July 1, 2018.

Marshall County

A KYTC contractor plans to ramp up work along US 62 at the I-24 Exit 27 Interchange in Calvert City starting Monday, March 20. This work is part of ongoing reconstruction of the Interstate 24/Purchase Parkway Exit 25 Interchange. Starting at 7 a.m., CDT, Monday, traffic will be restricted along the eastbound lanes of US 62 between the Campbell Drive/Kennedy Avenue intersection at mile point 8.553 extending eastward to Truck Plaza Lane at mile point 9.101, a distance of about ½ mile. This 4-lane section of US 62 runs through the I-24 Exit 27 Interchange at Calvert City. The contractor plans an extended closure of the outside eastbound lane with all traffic moved to the left-hand or passing lane. There will be a substantial amount of work in this area over the next several months. At this time, the work zone lane restriction will only be for eastbound traffic. The work zone configuration may change from time to time to facilitate this work in coming months.This eastbound lane restriction on US 62 eastbound traffic through the I-24 Exit 27 Calvert City Interchange is part of a larger work zone along I-24 in Marshall County between the 25 and 27 mile marker and along the Purchase Parkway between the 49 and 52 mile marker at the I-24 Exit 25 Interchange. Reconstruction of the Exit 25 interchange is aimed at allowing I-69 to be extended southward along the parkway in the future. The work zone includes a 55 mile per hour speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence and double fines for citations. Some of the crossovers and more restricted sections of the parkway have a 45 mile per hour work zone speed limit for safety. As a reminder, both eastbound and westbound I-24 traffic is running on a diversion through this work zone between I-24 Exit 25 and Exit 27. This construction corridor has a high level of ongoing construction activity. Appropriate caution is required. Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor on the $37.8 million interchange reconstruction project. The new I-24/I-69 interchange at Calvert City has a target completion date of July 1, 2018. Go to GoKy.ky.gov or download the WAZE app for the latest in traffic and travel information in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

A KYTC contractor plans to close the westbound entry ramp at the Interstate 24/US 62 Exit 27 Calvert City Interchange starting on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Work to set up traffic control for the closure of the westbound entry ramp from US 62 to Interstate 24 at Calvert City and establish a detour is expected to start at about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The ramp closure and detour are to improve traffic flow and enhance safety at the entry to the traffic diversion in the I-24/Purchase Parkway Exit 25 Interchange work zone. Once the westbound entry ramp from US 62 to I-24 at Exit 27 is closed, traffic seeking to make that connection will be detoured via US 62 westbound to the Purchase Parkway, then southbound where drivers and truckers can use the I-24 Exit 25 westbound entry ramp to enter main line traffic on I-24. This puts the merge point for westbound traffic at the west edge of the work zone beyond the traffic diversion and work zone restrictions. This is expected to provide a safer transition for merging traffic. This detour for the US 62 Exit 27 westbound entry ramp to I-24 is expected to be in place for about a year. This work zone is along I-24 in Marshall County between the 25 and 27-mile marker and along the Purchase Parkway between the 49 and 52-mile marker at the I-24 Exit 25 Interchange. Reconstruction of the interchange is aimed at allowing I-69 to be extended southward along the parkway in the future. This work zone includes a 55 mile per hour speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence and double fines for citations. Some of the crossovers and more restricted sections of the parkway have a 45 mile per hour work zone speed limit for safety. As a reminder, both eastbound and westbound I-24 traffic is running on a diversion through this work zone between I-24 Exit 25 and Exit 27. This construction corridor has a high level of ongoing construction activity. Appropriate caution is required. The new I-24/I-69 Interchange at Calvert City has a target completion date of July 1, 2018.

KYTC plans to open the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway/KY 348 Exit 43 Interchange at Benton, Ky. They said engineers are optimistic the new interchange in Marshall County can be open with traffic running on base courses of asphalt sometime late on Friday, Dec. 16. Engineers anticipate providing a 24-hour advance notice when the new ramps are ready for traffic. Drivers should be prepared to encounter changes in traffic flow the new ramps will create at this busy interchange. The Purchase Parkway/KY 348 Exit 43 Interchange is at Purchase Parkway mile point 42.555 and KY 348/Samsonite Highway/5th Street mile point 7.439 at the west edge of Benton in Marshall Co. Weather permitting, traffic is expected to move to the new ramps sometime late on Friday. The contractor plans to allow traffic to run on base courses of asphalt through the winter months. The contractor will return in the spring to place a final driving surface along the ramps and the parkway lanes within the project area. As a reminder, work zones along the Purchase Parkway at the I-24 Exit 25 Interchange at Calvert City and at the US 45-Bypass Exit 21 Interchange in Mayfield continue to be active. Both of these projects, also aimed at allowing I-69 to be extended southward along the parkway in the future, have a July 1, 2018, target completion date.

Marshall-Livingston Counties

A contractor has established an eastbound lane and load width restriction on the I-24 Tennessee River Bridge at the Marshall-Livingston Count Line. This eastbound work zone with a 16 ft. maximum load width is along I-24 at the 30 mile marker. Initially, all eastbound traffic is moved to the left-hand or passing lane in this work zone. Eastbound motorists on I-24 should be alert for slowing and merging traffic as they approach the 30 mile marker. This is along I-24 just west of the KY 453 Grand Rivers Exit 31 Interchange and about 5 miles east of the I-24/Purchase Parkway Exit 25 Interchange work zone. During heavy spring break traffic, some eastbound delays are possible during peak travel periods, particularly on Fridays. Local commuters should consider a self-detour via US 62 and KY 453 to help reduce delays during peak traffic volume. This active work zone includes a concrete barrier wall for the safety of workers and the public. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. Judy Harp Contracting is the prime contractor on this deck expansion joint replacement project. Work on the eastbound bridge is expected to take about 30 to 40 days to complete, weather permitting. All westbound lanes on the I-24 Tennessee River Bridge are open. The Interstate 24 Tennessee River Bridge is a twin tied arch suspension structure at I-24 mile point 29.352 at the Marshall-Livingston County Line. The 2,017 ft. structures with a 534 ft. main span are also known as the Luther Draffen Bridge. The bridges opened to traffic in 1974. The bridge carries approximately 30,000 vehicles across the Tennessee River in an average day.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is nearing completion of work along the westbound lanes of the Interstate 24 Tennessee River Bridge at the Marshall-Livingston County Line. At this time, all westbound traffic is moved to the right-hand or driving lane in this work zone for joint replacement work on the I-24 Tennessee River Bridge near the 30 mile marker. Starting around Noon on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, the contractor will transition this work zone to the eastbound lanes of I-24. The concrete barrier wall will have to be moved from the westbound lanes over to the eastbound lanes through the afternoon. Some delays are possible as the work zone is transitioned to the eastbound side. Once this move is completed on Tuesday, afternoon both westbound lanes will be open and eastbound traffic will be restricted to one lane. Initially, all eastbound traffic will move to the left-hand or passing lane in the work zone. Starting around Noon, Tuesday, eastbound motorists on I-24 should be alert for slowing and merging traffic as they approach the 30 mile marker. This is along I-24 just west of the KY 453 Grand Rivers Exit 31 Interchange and about 5 miles east of the I-24/Purchase Parkway Exit 25 Interchange work zone. During heavy spring break traffic, some eastbound delays are possible during peak travel periods, particularly on Fridays. Local commuters should consider a self-detour via US 62 to help reduce delays during peak traffic volume. This work zone includes a concrete barrier wall for the safety of workers and the public. Work on the eastbound bridge is expected to take about 30 to 40 days to complete, weather permitting. The Interstate 24 Tennessee River Bridge is a twin tied arch suspension structure at I-24 mile point 29.352 at the Marshall-Livingston County Line.

McCracken County

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans asphalt paving along a section of KY 1954/John Puryear Drive in Paducah starting Thursday, April 6. This project, which includes installation of ADA compliant sidewalk ramps, runs along KY 1954/John Puryear Drive from just north of the Interstate 24 Exit 11 Paducah Interchange at mile point 3.640 extending northward to near the KY 450/Oaks Road intersection at mile point 6.076, a distance of about 2.4 miles. Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic during daylight hours. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and paving personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. Additionally, caution is required where a concrete crew will be upgrading sidewalk ramps at intersections along this section of KY 1954/John Puryear Drive.

Broadway in Paducah will be closed to all through traffic from North 16th Street to North 14th Street for the construction of a 24-inch water main on Broadway. This is part of a project to put a new 24-inch ductile iron water main from Kentucky Avenue to the existing treatment plant on 8th Street. It began on Monday, Aug. 15 and is expected to continue through spring 2017. This project will enhance the capacity and reliability of the Paducah Public Works entire distribution system. Existing traffic patterns will be affected during excavation and restoration of the road along the alignment.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans daytime closures along a section of KY 1321/Bethel Church Road in McCracken County starting Monday, April 10. KY 1321/Bethel Church Road will be closed during daylight hours for full-width paving from the KY 725/Woodville Road intersection at mile point 0.0 extending northward to KY 358/Ogden Landing Road at mile point 3.876. By closing the roadway during paving the contractor can complete the paving more quickly and with a smoother driving surface. Motorists should be alert for daytime closures along KY 1321/Bethel Church Road. The contractor will attempt to maintain timely access on each side of the closure point. Jim Smith Contracting Company, LLC, is the prime contractor on this $348,049 highway improvement project. Paving along this section of KY 1321 is expected to take about one to two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Due to rain delays, a daytime lane and load width restriction on the US 45 Ohio River "Brookport" Bridge at Paducah will continue on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, April 25-27. This daytime lane and 8 ft. load width restriction on the US 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge is to allow the use of a UBIV- Under Bridge Inspection Vehicle and other equipment to conduct a detailed inspection of the bridge structure. There will also be climbers on the bridge structure to help speed completion of this inspection effort. This daytime lane and 8 ft. load width restriction will be on the bridge between approximately 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., CDT, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Motorists should be aware that some delays are possible, particularly during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the inspection process.

Trigg County

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a traffic shift along the US 68/KY 80 construction corridor at the east edge of Cadiz in Trigg County starting early the week of Sunday, April 23. As part of the construction of two additional lanes along US 68/KY 80 around Cadiz, the contractor plans a traffic shift immediately west of the US 68 intersection with US 68-Business at the east edge of Cadiz. This intersection is at US 68 milepoint 20.745 and US 68-Business milepoint 4.519. As part of this traffic shift, two-way traffic will be established on the westbound lanes. Moving traffic off the eastbound lanes will allow dirt work for construction of new eastbound lanes at the site. This traffic shift is expected to take place Monday or Tuesday as weather permits to allow dirt work to begin around Wednesday. This traffic shift is highly dependent on the weather. Once traffic is shifted, traffic is expected to run in this temporary configuration for about 6 to 8 weeks until the required grade and drain work is completed. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. The contractor also anticipates ramping up work on a new bridge for the eastbound lanes of US 68 over Little River at milepoint 19.1. Motorists should be alert for increased construction activity all along the project area. Rogers Group is the prime contractor on this $25.5 million design-build project to construct additional lanes along a 2-lane section of U.S. 68/KY 80 around the southern edge of Cadiz from mile point 16.355 to milepoint 20.745—a distance of about 4.3 miles. The project started in May 2015 and is about 35 percent complete. Rogers Group, LLC, is also the prime contractor on a $54.2 million project to widen US 68/KY 80 to four lanes between Cadiz and Canton. The target completion date for this section is November 30, 2019.

