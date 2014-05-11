Heartland road projects for 4/16

Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland. Drivers are reminded to always slow down and use caution while driving through work zones.

Missouri

Southeast MO

MoDOT crews will work to re-stripe various state routes throughout southeast MO, with the focus currently on minor routes. In late May, crews will shift their attention to striping major routes (Interstate 55, Route 60 and Route 67) and state routes in cities and towns. Drivers should be prepared to slow down when coming up behind a slow-moving striping caravan. Striping in cities and towns will be completed overnight to help minimize the impact to travelers. The striping trucks will move between 8 and 12 mph when work is underway.

On multi-lane highways, be prepared to slow down and pull around the striping train by merging carefully into the open lane. Avoid pulling in among the trucks in the work train to keep paint from getting onto your vehicle and to avoid damaging the newly painted stripe.

On two-lane highways, stay behind the last truck in the striping train, placed well behind the striping truck. This will give the new paint the few minutes it needs to dry. If traffic backs up behind the striping train, MoDOT crews will pull out of the way where it is safe to do so and let congestion clear.

If you drive through wet paint, which is water-based, clean your car as quickly as possible with a high-powered water hose, such as those used in car washes.

Bollinger County

Route K in Bollinger County will be reduced to one lane as MoDOT crews perform pavement repairs. This section of roadway is located between Route EE and Route O. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, April 17 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cape Girardeau County

The city of Cape Girardeau announced there will be lane reductions on Broadway between Caruthers and Whitelaw on Monday, April 17, weather permitting. Traffic will remain open in both directions, but drivers are asked to be cautious and consider alternate routes or access to local businesses. Drivers could be allowed to drive through the cones to access businesses as safety permits. Work could take up to a week, but crews will work hard to finish the water and street infrastructure project as fast as possible.

Starting April 17, weather-permitting, a section of the northbound lane of Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau will be closed north of North Street for up to a week. Detours will be posted.

Route 61 in Cape Girardeau County will be closed as contractor crews remove the island. This section of roadway is located between Washington Street and Hope Street. Weather permitting, this roadway will be closed at 6 a.m. Thursday, April 13 and will re-open Tuesday, April 18 or as construction is completed.

The City of Cape Girardeau says crews will close the north block of Main Street, with work in that section starting on Wednesday morning, March 22. The south block of Main Street is now open. Work for lighting and amenities (parking, concrete finishing, others) continues. Work at the intersection of Main and Themis also continues. Independence Street between Water and Main Streets will reopen with the south block. Businesses in both blocks of Main will remain open during the construction. The city says pedestrians are encouraged and parking is available around downtown.

Starting on Monday, March 20, city crews will be working to repair concrete street sections along East View Ridge Drive, Platinum Court and Granite Drive. Streets should stay open with one lane closed. Work could take up to a month, weather permitting. Funding for the repairs was originally intended for a new street project on Armstrong Drive, but was instead re-purposed to repair neighborhood streets as part of the Transportation Trust Fund approved by voters. Drivers are asked to use caution.

Immediate sewer repairs will be made in Cape Girardeau. Starting on Thursday, January 26, a contractor and the city will be working to fix the sewer line along Main Street. Work will begin on the south end near Independence and work will move north towards Broadway. You can click here for more information.

Cape County Park South will be temporarily closed for construction of a new playground. You can click here for more information.

According to MoDOT, contractor crews will perform ADA sidewalk improvements along Route 61. This section of road is located between Route 25 and Old Cape Road in Jackson. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 through Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MoDOT says there will be minimal impacts to traffic during the improvements.

Starting Wednesday, June 15, work begins to remove a portion of Hopper Road under construction as part of the Veterans Memorial Drive extension project in Cape Girardeau. Hopper will be impassable to vehicles going forward as a portion of the roadway will be removed. Drivers that attempt to drive through project barricades will likely damage their vehicle and risk personal injury, according to the city. Drivers are asked to use the signed detour routes. For more information, you can contact the City of Cape Girardeau Development Services at 573-339-6327.

Perry County

Route P will be reduced to one lane with a 10.5-foot width restriction while contractor crews perform pavement repairs. This section of road is located between Route C and Route 61. Weather permitting, crews will be working Wednesday, March 15 through Monday, July 31 from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily.

Route E in Perry County will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs.This section of roadway is located from Route 61 to County Road 218. Weather permitting, work will be performed Monday, March 27 through Monday, July 31 from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Route 51 in Perry County will be reduced with a 20 foot width restriction as contractor crews overlay the roadway with asphalt. This section of roadway is located from County Road 917 to the Illinois State Line. Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, April 3 through Friday, April 21 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily.

Ste. Genevieve County

Route A in Ste. Genevieve County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. This section of roadway is located from Route 32 to Route 61. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, April 3 through Monday, April 17 from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Stoddard County

Route 60 in Stoddard County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. This section of roadway is located between Route 51 and Route TT. Weather permitting, work will performed Thursday, April 27 from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Westbound Route 60 in Stoddard County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews trim trees along the roadway. This section of roadway is located from Route F to County Road 449. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, April 17 through Thursday, April 27 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

Eastbound Route 60 in Stoddard County will be reduced to one lane with a 14 foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs.

This section of roadway is located from Route F to County Road 717. Weather permitting work will be performed Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, June 1 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Illinois

Franklin County

There will be a road closure at the railroad crossing on IL 34 East of The Benton Square in Franklin County beginning Monday, April 17 at 7:00 am and concluding on Tuesday, April 18 at 7:00 pm, crews from the Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR) will be performing repairs on the railroad crossing on IL 34. There will be no traffic permitted through the crossing during the repairs. Motorists should follow the marked detour or seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

Williamson County

IDOT is alerting motorists of an upcoming lane closure on I-57 in Williamson County. Beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, the southbound lane will be reduced to one lane, just north of IL 148 to the Johnson County line (mile post 46-43). In addition, the IL 148 southbound off ramp will be closed Tuesday, April 18 and will be reopened on Saturday, April 22, weather permitting. Major delays are expected so motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes of travel.

The closure of West Grand Avenue in Carterville has been delayed one week by IDOT and the contractor. This is for construction between Greenbriar Road and Lions Driver. It will now begin on Monday, April 24 and continue through the completion of construction in August. The two detour routes include Route 13 and Sycamore Road. The City of Carterville and Carterville Unit 5 School District strongly encourage parents and students leaving the elementary or high school to use the Cambria Road to Sycamore Road detour route to travel east when leaving either campus. The route is recommended because of the uncontrolled left turn across multiple lanes at Cambria Road and Route 13.

Due to utility conflicts and weather concerns, IDOT says the Old Illinois 13 and Wolf Creek Road road closure will be delayed until June 10, weather permitting. It will start on Monday, April 10. The closure is necessary to complete reconstruction of the intersection as well as improvements to Wolf Creek Rd. The limits of this closure will be a quarter of a mile east and west of the Wolf Creek intersection with Old Illinois 13. Old Illinois 13 traffic should use alternate routes for the duration of the closure. Local traffic will be allowed access to north Wolf Creek Road via the new frontage road system, south of Illinois 13. South Wolf Creek Road will remain accessible from routes that are south of the intersection. Drivers should find an alternate route.

Kentucky

Crittenden-Caldwell Counties

KYTC plans to start the next phase of work along the new U.S. 641 construction corridor on Thursday, Oct. 20. With the completion of base cement stabilization on grade and drain work for the new U.S. 641, the next round of work will begin with placement of base material and base layers of asphalt for a two-lane driving surface. Placement of the base layers along the 6 miles of new highway in the fall is aimed at preventing erosion during the winter months. It will also allow paving of the driving surface and construction of connections to the existing roads to move ahead during the 2017 construction season. Starting on Thursday, drivers should also be alert for trucks hauling gravel and asphalt along existing U.S. 641 as well as along county roads that connect to the new U.S. 641 construction corridor. Initially, much of the truck traffic is expected to access the construction corridor via Crane Cemetery Road. Work on diversions for the construction of connecting points along existing U.S. 641/Marion-Princeton Road at mile point 4.05 in Caldwell County and mile point 5.7 in Crittenden County near the Coleman Road intersection will start as soon as utilities are moved out of the work zone. While the original design included construction of grade and drain for a four-lane highway running from Marion through southern Crittenden County to near Fredonia in Caldwell County, the new road is being completed as a two-lane "Super Two" highway as a cost-saving measure. The target completion date is July 1, 2018.

Calloway County

A KYTC contractor plans to close Carlton Road starting on Monday, January 23. Carlton Road (CR 1411) will be closed to allow construction of a new bridge over the West Fork of Rock house Creek. This is along Carlton Rd. about 1/10th of a mile west of Collins Rd. in Calloway County. The target completion date is July 1, 2017.

Graves County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet closed a section of KY 301 until further notice on March 30. KY 301 is closed near the 3 mile marker in the Clear Springs area of eastern Graves County due to a damaged concrete cross drain. It may take several weeks for engineers to develop a plan to repair or replace the drainage structure. KY 301 will remain closed at this site until further notice. This is along KY 301 between River Road and KY 483. There will be no marked detour. However, motorists may self-detour via KY 483, KY 131 and KY 58.

KYTC crews planned to add a 13-foot width restriction for southbound traffic at the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway/US 45 Exit 21 interchange at Mayfield, starting on Friday, July 22. The work zone was from about the Purchase Parkway 17 mile marker to about the 23-mile marker and includes a 13-foot maximum load width restriction for southbound traffic from mile point 21.63 to mile point 21.25. This southbound load with restriction is along the Exit 21 ramp that carries through-traffic from Mayfield to southward along the Purchase Parkway toward Fulton and the Kentucky-Tennessee state line. The 13-foot maximum load width restriction is due to the addition of barrier walls to allow work to widen this ramp. The work zone includes a 55-mile-per-hour work zone speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence. The ramp has a 45-mile-per-hour work zone speed limit. It has a target completion date of July 1, 2018.

Marshall County

A KYTC contractor plans to ramp up work along US 62 at the I-24 Exit 27 Interchange in Calvert City starting Monday, March 20. This work is part of ongoing reconstruction of the Interstate 24/Purchase Parkway Exit 25 Interchange. Starting at 7 a.m., CDT, Monday, traffic will be restricted along the eastbound lanes of US 62 between the Campbell Drive/Kennedy Avenue intersection at mile point 8.553 extending eastward to Truck Plaza Lane at mile point 9.101, a distance of about ½ mile. This 4-lane section of US 62 runs through the I-24 Exit 27 Interchange at Calvert City. The contractor plans an extended closure of the outside eastbound lane with all traffic moved to the left-hand or passing lane. There will be a substantial amount of work in this area over the next several months. At this time, the work zone lane restriction will only be for eastbound traffic. The work zone configuration may change from time to time to facilitate this work in coming months.This eastbound lane restriction on US 62 eastbound traffic through the I-24 Exit 27 Calvert City Interchange is part of a larger work zone along I-24 in Marshall County between the 25 and 27 mile marker and along the Purchase Parkway between the 49 and 52 mile marker at the I-24 Exit 25 Interchange. Reconstruction of the Exit 25 interchange is aimed at allowing I-69 to be extended southward along the parkway in the future. The work zone includes a 55 mile per hour speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence and double fines for citations. Some of the crossovers and more restricted sections of the parkway have a 45 mile per hour work zone speed limit for safety. As a reminder, both eastbound and westbound I-24 traffic is running on a diversion through this work zone between I-24 Exit 25 and Exit 27. This construction corridor has a high level of ongoing construction activity. Appropriate caution is required. Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor on the $37.8 million interchange reconstruction project. The new I-24/I-69 interchange at Calvert City has a target completion date of July 1, 2018. Go to GoKy.ky.gov or download the WAZE app for the latest in traffic and travel information in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

A KYTC contractor plans to close the westbound entry ramp at the Interstate 24/US 62 Exit 27 Calvert City Interchange starting on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Work to set up traffic control for the closure of the westbound entry ramp from US 62 to Interstate 24 at Calvert City and establish a detour is expected to start at about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The ramp closure and detour are to improve traffic flow and enhance safety at the entry to the traffic diversion in the I-24/Purchase Parkway Exit 25 Interchange work zone. Once the westbound entry ramp from US 62 to I-24 at Exit 27 is closed, traffic seeking to make that connection will be detoured via US 62 westbound to the Purchase Parkway, then southbound where drivers and truckers can use the I-24 Exit 25 westbound entry ramp to enter main line traffic on I-24. This puts the merge point for westbound traffic at the west edge of the work zone beyond the traffic diversion and work zone restrictions. This is expected to provide a safer transition for merging traffic. This detour for the US 62 Exit 27 westbound entry ramp to I-24 is expected to be in place for about a year. This work zone is along I-24 in Marshall County between the 25 and 27-mile marker and along the Purchase Parkway between the 49 and 52-mile marker at the I-24 Exit 25 Interchange. Reconstruction of the interchange is aimed at allowing I-69 to be extended southward along the parkway in the future. This work zone includes a 55 mile per hour speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence and double fines for citations. Some of the crossovers and more restricted sections of the parkway have a 45 mile per hour work zone speed limit for safety. As a reminder, both eastbound and westbound I-24 traffic is running on a diversion through this work zone between I-24 Exit 25 and Exit 27. This construction corridor has a high level of ongoing construction activity. Appropriate caution is required. The new I-24/I-69 Interchange at Calvert City has a target completion date of July 1, 2018.

KYTC plans to open the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway/KY 348 Exit 43 Interchange at Benton, Ky. They said engineers are optimistic the new interchange in Marshall County can be open with traffic running on base courses of asphalt sometime late on Friday, Dec. 16. Engineers anticipate providing a 24-hour advance notice when the new ramps are ready for traffic. Drivers should be prepared to encounter changes in traffic flow the new ramps will create at this busy interchange. The Purchase Parkway/KY 348 Exit 43 Interchange is at Purchase Parkway mile point 42.555 and KY 348/Samsonite Highway/5th Street mile point 7.439 at the west edge of Benton in Marshall Co. Weather permitting, traffic is expected to move to the new ramps sometime late on Friday. The contractor plans to allow traffic to run on base courses of asphalt through the winter months. The contractor will return in the spring to place a final driving surface along the ramps and the parkway lanes within the project area. As a reminder, work zones along the Purchase Parkway at the I-24 Exit 25 Interchange at Calvert City and at the US 45-Bypass Exit 21 Interchange in Mayfield continue to be active. Both of these projects, also aimed at allowing I-69 to be extended southward along the parkway in the future, have a July 1, 2018, target completion date.

Marshall-Livingston Counties

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is nearing completion of work along the westbound lanes of the Interstate 24 Tennessee River Bridge at the Marshall-Livingston County Line. At this time, all westbound traffic is moved to the right-hand or driving lane in this work zone for joint replacement work on the I-24 Tennessee River Bridge near the 30 mile marker. Starting around Noon on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, the contractor will transition this work zone to the eastbound lanes of I-24. The concrete barrier wall will have to be moved from the westbound lanes over to the eastbound lanes through the afternoon. Some delays are possible as the work zone is transitioned to the eastbound side. Once this move is completed on Tuesday, afternoon both westbound lanes will be open and eastbound traffic will be restricted to one lane. Initially, all eastbound traffic will move to the left-hand or passing lane in the work zone. Starting around Noon, Tuesday, eastbound motorists on I-24 should be alert for slowing and merging traffic as they approach the 30 mile marker. This is along I-24 just west of the KY 453 Grand Rivers Exit 31 Interchange and about 5 miles east of the I-24/Purchase Parkway Exit 25 Interchange work zone. During heavy spring break traffic, some eastbound delays are possible during peak travel periods, particularly on Fridays. Local commuters should consider a self-detour via US 62 to help reduce delays during peak traffic volume. This work zone includes a concrete barrier wall for the safety of workers and the public. Work on the eastbound bridge is expected to take about 30 to 40 days to complete, weather permitting. The Interstate 24 Tennessee River Bridge is a twin tied arch suspension structure at I-24 milepoint 29.352 at the Marshall-Livingston County Line.

McCracken County

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans asphalt paving along a section of KY 1954/John Puryear Drive in Paducah starting Thursday, April 6. This project, which includes installation of ADA compliant sidewalk ramps, runs along KY 1954/John Puryear Drive from just north of the Interstate 24 Exit 11 Paducah Interchange at mile point 3.640 extending northward to near the KY 450/Oaks Road intersection at mile point 6.076, a distance of about 2.4 miles. Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic during daylight hours. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and paving personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. Additionally, caution is required where a concrete crew will be upgrading sidewalk ramps at intersections along this section of KY 1954/John Puryear Drive.

Broadway in Paducah will be closed to all through traffic from North 16th Street to North 14th Street for the construction of a 24-inch water main on Broadway. This is part of a project to put a new 24-inch ductile iron water main from Kentucky Avenue to the existing treatment plant on 8th Street. It began on Monday, Aug. 15 and is expected to continue through spring 2017. This project will enhance the capacity and reliability of the Paducah Public Works entire distribution system. Existing traffic patterns will be affected during excavation and restoration of the road along the alignment.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans daytime closures along a section of KY 1321/Bethel Church Road in McCracken County starting Monday, April 10. KY 1321/Bethel Church Road will be closed during daylight hours for full-width paving from the KY 725/Woodville Road intersection at milepoint 0.0 extending northward to KY 358/Ogden Landing Road at mile point 3.876. By closing the roadway during paving the contractor can complete the paving more quickly and with a smoother driving surface. Motorists should be alert for daytime closures along KY 1321/Bethel Church Road. The contractor will attempt to maintain timely access on each side of the closure point. Jim Smith Contracting Company, LLC, is the prime contractor on this $348,049 highway improvement project. Paving along this section of KY 1321 is expected to take about one to two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

A contractor Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to place a daytime lane and load width restriction on the US 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge at PADUCAH starting Monday, April 17. This daytime lane and 8 ft. load width restriction on the US 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge is to allow the use of a UBIV- Under Bridge Inspection Vehicle and other equipment to conduct a detailed inspection of the bridge structure. There will also be climbers on the bridge structure to help speed completion of this inspection effort. This daytime lane and 8 ft. load width restriction will be on the bridge between approximately 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., CDT, Monday through Friday, April 17-21. Motorists should be aware that some delays are possible, particularly during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the inspection process.

