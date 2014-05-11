Heartland road projects for 11/28

Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland. Drivers are reminded to always slow down and use caution while driving through work zones.

Missouri

Butler County.

Route PP will be reduced to one lane while MoDOT crews seal the pavement. This section of road is located between Route TT and County Road 441. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 1 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route B in Butler County will be closed as contractor crews perform bridge repairs. The bridge is located between Country Road 629 and County Road 581.Weather permitting, the bridge will close at 6 a.m. Monday, Dec 4 and will re-open at 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec 22.

Cape Girardeau County

Contractors will close Southern Expressway between Minnesota Avenue and West End Blvd in Cape Girardeau on Monday, Nov. 27 starting at 9 a.m. The closure will allow crews to finish work on the Southern Expressway Bridge and should only last 2-3 hours.

MoDOT plans to replace bridges on Rte. V and Rte. KK. The Rte. V project involves replacing the bridge over Little Indian Creek, located 1.8 miles south of the intersection of Routes V and 177 east of Fruitland, Mo. The Route KK project involves replacing the bridge over Little Apple Creek, located .8 miles west of the intersection of Routes V and I-55 near Friedheim, Mo. The Rte. V project is expected to be let in February 2018 and the Rte. KK project is expected to be let in May 2018. Construction could begin as early as summer 2018. As construction is underway, Rte. V and Rte. KK will be closed to through traffic in the vicinity of the bridges.

Iron County

Contractor crews will begin installing chevrons on various routes in various counties beginning Monday, Nov. 13 through Monday, Nov. 27: Route 49 between County Road 118 and County Road 818 and Route 32 between County Road 40 and Route 21.

Russell Street to be closed between Sheppard Street and Mountain Street in Ironton beginning Nov. 27 for street repair.

Madison County

Contractor crews will begin installing chevrons on various routes in various counties beginning Monday, Nov. 13 through Monday, Nov. 27: Route Z between Fredericktown City Limits and County Road 234.

Mississippi County

Route C in Mississippi County will be closed as contractor crews replace a bridge. The bridge is located between Route B and County Road 405. Work will take place Monday, Sept. 11 through Sunday, Dec. 3, weather permitting.

Route C will be closed as contractor crews replace a bridge. The bridge is located between Route B and County Road 405. Work will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Sunday, Dec. 3, weather permitting.

New Madrid County

Southbound I-55 will be reduced with a 16-foot width restriction as MoDOT crews perform pavement repairs. This section of road is located between mile marker 57 and mile marker 54. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, Nov. 27 and Friday, Dec. 8 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

Route 62 in New Madrid County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. This section of road is located from County Road 335 and County Road 331. Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, Nov. 28 and Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 60 in New Madrid and Stoddard Counties will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. This section of roadway is located between Route 114 and County Road 589. Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, Nov. 28 and Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

Scott County

Southbound I-55 will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction while MoDOT crews perform bridge maintenance and paving. These bridges are located between mile marker 65 and 49. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, Nov. 27 through Saturday, Dec. 30 from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.

MoDOT announced work to construct the Scott City interchange will start on Monday, July 17, weather permitting. As construction is underway, the Route PP overpass bridge over Interstate 55 will be closed. The Route PP overpass will be replaced with a wider, three-lane bridge to accommodate turning movements for the new interchange. The project includes constructing a new roadway from Route 61 at Kelso to the overpass bridge. Completion is anticipated in January 2019, weather permitting.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission is planning to replace two bridges located on Routes O and U. The Route O project includes replacing the bridge over a drainage ditch located 2.7 miles north of Route 62 and the Route U project includes replacing the bridge over St. John's Ditch located 1.6 miles east of Route 61. Letting for both is anticipated in January 2018. Construction could begin as early as summer 2018. As construction is underway, Routes O and U will be closed to through traffic in the vicinity of the bridges. Maps, plans and other information prepared by MoDOT will be available for public inspection and copying at MoDOT's Sikeston District office, 2675 N. Main Street.

Ste. Genevieve County

Route DD in Ste. Genevieve County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs This section of roadway is located from Interstate 55 to Dry Fork Road. Weather permitting, work will take place Wednesday, Nov. 29 and Thursday, Nov. 30 from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route Y in Ste. Genevieve and St. Francois Counties will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform roadside maintenance. This section of roadway is located from Interstate 55 to Route D. Weather permitting, work will take place Friday, Dec. 1 through Friday, Dec. 29 from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

St. Francois County

Contractor crews will begin installing chevrons on various routes in various counties Wednesday, Nov. 15 through Wednesday, Nov. 29: Route O between Meadow Lane and Trophy Drive and Route E between Office Road and Saddleback Trail.

Route Y in Ste. Genevieve and St. Francois Counties will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform roadside maintenance. This section of roadway is located from Interstate 55 to Route D. Weather permitting, work will take place Friday, Dec. 1 through Friday, Dec. 29 from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Stoddard County

Route J in Stoddard County will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews trim trees along the roadway. This section of road is located from Route AA to Route F. Work will take place, weather permitting Monday, Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route K in Stoddard County will be closed as contractor crews replace a bridge.This bridge is located over the Castor River between County Road 267 and Route V. Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, Oct. 30 about mid-day and expected to re-open Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.

Route Z will be closed as contractor crews replace a bridge. This bridge is located between Route VV and County Road 755. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, Oct. 9 and re-open on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.

Route J will be closed while contractor crews replace a bridge. This bridge is located between County Road 249 and County Road 410. Weather permitting, the bridge will be closed starting on Monday, Sept. 18 and will reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission is planning to replace three bridges located on Routes PK and N in Stoddard County, Missouri. The Route P project includes replacing the bridge over Drainage Ditch No. 34, located 2.5 miles south of Route Y. Letting is anticipated in November 2017. The Route K project includes replacing the bridge over Wolf Creek, located 1 mile west of Route BB. Letting is anticipated in February 2018. The Route N project includes replacing the bridge over Drainage Ditch No. 30, located 0.8 miles south of Route Y. Letting is anticipated in February 2018. Construction could begin as early as summer 2018. As construction is underway, Routes PK and N will be closed to through traffic in the vicinity of the bridges.

Route 60 in New Madrid and Stoddard Counties will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. This section of roadway is located between Route 114 and County Road 589. Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, Nov. 28 and Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

Illinois

Franklin County

The Rend Lake Rest areas on north and southbound I-57 will be closed beginning on Wednesday, May 31 at 2 p.m. for extensive remodeling. They are expected to reopen in the fall of 2017.

Massac County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a daytime closure of US 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge between Paducah, KY, and Brookport, IL, on Wednesday, Nov. 29. The US 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge will close starting at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, to allow the use of a bucket truck to replace and remount a solar panel. The solar panel was damaged by vandalism sometime over Labor Day weekend. The solar panel will be moved to less accessible location on the bridge structure. KYTC personnel will also take advantage of the closure for some additional maintenance work along the bridge deck. This closure of the US 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge is expected to be in place until approximately 2:30 p.m., on Wednesday. There will be no marked detour. Drivers may self-detour via the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge. The US 45 “Brookport” Bridge carries US 45 across the Ohio River between Paducah, KY, and Brookport, IL.

Kentucky

Crittenden-Caldwell Counties

KYTC started the next phase of work along the new U.S. 641 construction corridor. With the completion of base cement stabilization on grade and drain work for the new U.S. 641, the next round of work will begin with placement of base material and base layers of asphalt for a two-lane driving surface. Placement of the base layers along the 6 miles of new highway in the fall is aimed at preventing erosion during the winter months. It will also allow paving of the driving surface and construction of connections to the existing roads to move ahead during the 2017 construction season. Starting on Thursday, drivers should also be alert for trucks hauling gravel and asphalt along existing U.S. 641 as well as along county roads that connect to the new U.S. 641 construction corridor. Initially, much of the truck traffic is expected to access the construction corridor via Crane Cemetery Road. Work on diversions for the construction of connecting points along existing U.S. 641/Marion-Princeton Road at mile point 4.05 in Caldwell County and mile point 5.7 in Crittenden County near the Coleman Road intersection will start as soon as utilities are moved out of the work zone. While the original design included construction of grade and drain for a four-lane highway running from Marion through southern Crittenden County to near Fredonia in Caldwell County, the new road is being completed as a two-lane "Super Two" highway as a cost-saving measure. The target completion date is July 1, 2018.

Graves County

KYTC plans to close KY 1390 on Tuesday, Nov. 28. It will be closed at mile point 1.5 in southern Graves County to allow a cross drain to be replaced. This is along KY 1390 between Darnell Road and Scott/Whitlow Lane northeast fo the Cuba community. It will be closed starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. KY 1390 is expected to reopen to traffic at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. There will be no marked detour.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to place a lane restriction and 45 miles per hour work zone speed limit along a section of KY 131/Said Road in GRAVES County starting Monday, Nov. 6. A work zone lane restriction and 45 miles per hour speed limit will be placed on KY 131/Said Road at mile point 1.734 in Graves County to allow scour mitigation work and deck widening on the Crowley Branch Bridge. This work zone and 45 mile per hour speed limit is along KY 131/Said Road between the Purchase Parkway and Trace Creek Baptist Church. It is about 3/4ths of a mile north of the Purchase Parkway. Due to the scope of work on this bridge project delays are likely in this work zone, particularly during daylight hours. Drivers should be alert for one lane traffic with the alternating flow. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. This work zone lane restriction and 45 mile per speed limit are expected to be in place until sometime in mid-December 2017.

Alben Barkley Road (CR 1408) has been closed in Graves County at the Wilson Creek Branch Bridge. This is along Alben Barkley Road at mile point 1.314 about halfway between KY 849 and KY 408 southwest of the Lowes community. The closure notice came after an inspection of the Wilson Creek Bridge found a number of issues with the bridge substructure. The official notice cited, "the critical conditions of the substructure and an increase in scour," as justification for the closure notice. The bridge has been closed and barricaded pending engineering work to develop a repair or replacement plan. While this is a county road, KYTC inspectors are responsible for regular checks of all bridges in Kentucky. There is no marked detour.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close the Southbound Entry and Exit ramps at the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway/US 45 Exit 25 Interchange at Mayfield in Graves County starting Tuesday, Oct. 31. The southbound entry and exit ramps at the Purchase Parkway/US 45 Exit 25 Mayfield Interchange will be closed starting at approximately 8 a.m. to allow work to bring them up to current Interstate standards. This work is aimed at allowing Interstate 69 to be extended southward along the Purchase Parkway in the future. M&M Services is the prime contractor. Work on the southbound entry and exit ramps at the Purchase Parkway/US 45 Exit 25 Interchange is expected to take about a week to complete, weather permitting. If weather threatens to delay the work, the contractor will reopen the ramps until weather allows work to continue. Motorists may self-detour via the Purchase Parkway/KY 121 Exit 24 Mayfield Interchange to make the connection between the parkway to US 45.

KYTC crews planned to add a 13-foot width restriction for southbound traffic at the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway/US 45 Exit 21 interchange at Mayfield, starting on Friday, July 22. The work zone was from about the Purchase Parkway 17 mile marker to about the 23-mile marker and includes a 13-foot maximum load width restriction for southbound traffic from mile point 21.63 to mile point 21.25. This southbound load with restriction is along the Exit 21 ramp that carries through-traffic from Mayfield to southward along the Purchase Parkway toward Fulton and the Kentucky-Tennessee state line. The 13-foot maximum load width restriction is due to the addition of barrier walls to allow work to widen this ramp. The work zone includes a 55-mile-per-hour work zone speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence. The ramp has a 45-mile-per-hour work zone speed limit. It has a target completion date of July 1, 2018.

Lyon County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Plans to restrict eastbound and westbound traffic to one lane on a section of Interstate 24 in LYON County starting Tuesday, Nov. 28. Both eastbound and westbound traffic will be restricted to one lane along I-24 in short sections between the 43 and 50 mile marker to allow sealing of concrete pavement joints along this section. Motorists should take note that this will be a mobile operation with the work zone location changing frequently along this section. Work will initially start along the eastbound lanes with all traffic moving to the left-hand or passing lane in the work zone. Once work along the eastbound lanes is completed, the sealing crew will move to the westbound lanes along this section. Weather permitting, work is expected to continue along this section during daylight hours for about 2 to 3 weeks.

Marshall-Livingston Counties

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to restrict eastbound traffic to one lane along Interstate 24 at the 30-mile marker starting Tuesday, Sept. 19. Traffic will be restricted to allow a continuation of joint repairs on the bridge deck. Initially, all traffic will move to the left-hand or passing lane in this eastbound work zone. After about three weeks the contractor plans a traffic shift to facilitate additional work at the site. This eastbound lane restriction is expected to be in place for about four to eight weeks. Motorists should use appropriate caution where equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.

Marshall County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close a section of KY 2606/Jackson School Road in Marshall County on Tuesday, Nov. 28. KY 2606/Jackson School Road will be closed near the 7 mile marker to allow a cross drain to be replaced. This is along KY 2606 just south of the KY 348/Symsonia Highway intersection. KY 2606/Jackson School Road will be closed starting at approximately 8 a.m. just after the morning school bus run. KY 2606 is expected to reopen to traffic after about 3 p.m.

There will be no marked detour.

A contractor is planning a traffic shift with a 14 ft. load width restriction for mainline traffic at the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway/KY 348 Exit 43 Interchange at Benton. The contractor plans to establish two-way traffic with a 14 ft load width restriction running on the southbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway to allow crews to work on the northbound side. Once the traffic shift is completed, the contractor plans to remove the concrete bases of the old toll booths along the median area and increasing clearance under the KY 348 Overpass within the interchange to comply with Federal Standards for Interstate 69. Motorists traveling the main line of the Purchase Parkway should be prepared to encounter slowing and merging traffic as they approach the Exit 43 Interchange at Benton. The Purchase Parkway/KY 348 Exit 43 Interchange is at Purchase Parkway mile point 42.555 and KY 348 mile point 7.439 at the west edge of Benton in Marshall County. The new design is a modern diamond interchange that provides additional space for acceleration and deceleration of traffic entering and leaving the main line of the 4-lane parkway. Traffic has been running on base courses of asphalt during the winter months. Once this work along the main line of the Parkway is completed, the contractor will finish out the new ramps. As a reminder, work zones along the Purchase Parkway at the I-24 Exit 25 Interchange at Calvert City and at the US 45-Bypass Exit 21 Interchange in Mayfield continue to be active. Both of those projects, also aimed at allowing I-69 to be extended southward along the parkway in the future, have a July 1, 2018, target completion date.

KYTC closed a ramp in the Interstate 24/Purchase Parkway Exit 25 Interchange in Marshall County starting Monday, July 24. The NORTHBOUND Purchase Parkway RAMP to I-24 EASTB97HD (Purchase Parkway Exit 52-A Ramp) will be closed to traffic. Northbound parkway traffic seeking to travel east on I-24 will follow a marked detour to US 62 at Calvert City, then east on US 62 to connect with the I-24 eastbound lanes via the US 62 Calvert City Exit 27 interchange. This closure of the northbound Purchase Parkway ramp to Interstate 24 eastbound lanes is to allow earthwork to finish out the connection for the new Interstate 69 northbound ramp to I-24 westbound and to US 62 in Calvert City. This closure of the northbound Purchase Parkway ramp to I-24 eastbound is expected to be in place for about 2 to 3 months. This construction corridor has a high level of ongoing construction activity. Appropriate caution is required. The new I-24/I-69 interchange at Calvert City has a target completion date of July 1, 2018.

McCracken County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has closed a section of KY 731/North 32nd Street in Paducah starting on Thursday, September 14. KY 731/North 32nd Street is closed to through traffic due to deterioration of a drainage structure at mile point 1.37. This closure is along KY 731/North 32nd Street between Lorine Lane and Spring Street. This closure will be in place until further notice while engineers determine if they can develop a repair plan for the structure or if it will have to be replaced.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a daytime closure of US 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge between Paducah, KY, and Brookport, IL, on Wednesday, Nov. 29. The US 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge will close starting at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, to allow the use of a bucket truck to replace and remount a solar panel. The solar panel was damaged by vandalism sometime over Labor Day weekend. The solar panel will be moved to less accessible location on the bridge structure. KYTC personnel will also take advantage of the closure for some additional maintenance work along the bridge deck. This closure of the US 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge is expected to be in place until approximately 2:30 p.m., on Wednesday. There will be no marked detour. Drivers may self-detour via the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge. The US 45 “Brookport” Bridge carries US 45 across the Ohio River between Paducah, KY, and Brookport, IL.

Trigg County

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has closed the south end of Andrew Calhoun Road in Trigg County as part of the ongoing reconstruction of the US 68/KY 80 corridor. Andrew Calhoun Road in Trigg County provided a connection from Apostle James Road to existing US 68/KY 80 at mile point 13.234. This closure of Andrew Calhoun Road to facilitate construction of the New US 68/KY 80 Corridor is permanent. Residents along Andrew Calhoun Road and Apostile James Road will have access to the north via Airport Road from the KY 1489/Blue Springs Road end. While the need for this closure was discussed during a number of public meetings leading up to the US 68/KY 80 reconstruction project, the contractor had not informed KYTC engineers of the closing date. This closure of Andrew Calhoun Road at the New US 68/KY 80 construction corridor is permanent due to the incline required to reach the elevation of the new roadway at the connecting point. Rogers Group is the prime contractor on this $54 million highway improvement project in western Trigg County. It has a November 30, 2019, target completion date.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shifted traffic along the US 68/KY 80 construction corridor at the east edge of Cadiz in Trigg County starting early the week of Sunday, April 23. This intersection is at US 68 mile point 20.745 and US 68-Business mile point 4.519. As part of this traffic shift, two-way traffic will be established on the westbound lanes. Moving traffic off the eastbound lanes will allow dirt work for construction of new eastbound lanes at the site. The contractor also anticipates ramping up work on a new bridge for the eastbound lanes of US 68 over Little River at mile point 19.1. The project started in May 2015. The target completion date for this section is Nov. 30, 2019.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to make the first concrete pour on the deck of the New 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton on Tuesday, June 6. The bridge is located at US 68 mile point 8.596 in Trigg County at the eastern entrance to Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area. The new bridge is at Cumberland River navigational mile point 63.1, is just downstream from the existing US 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton. The new bridge is expected to be ready for 2-lane traffic sometime in the spring of 2018 with finish work on the new bridge continuing through 2018.

