4 Gideon residents facing drug charges after bust

Four New Madrid County residents are facing a number of drug charges after a bust on Saturday morning according to the Gideon Police Department.

According to Gideon Police Chief Charles L. Youngblood, around 5 a.m., officers with the Gideon P.D. along with deputies from the New Madrid Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Main Street.



Officers say several items related to drug use were found in the home. Officers took 24-year-old Casey Ledbetter and 39-year-old Michael Joe Ledbetter, both of Gideon, into custody on a number of charges.

Officers also executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Whiterow Avenue and several drug use related items were found, according to Gideon PD.

Cynthia Bland, 58, and Terry (T.J.) McMahan, 28, both of Gideon, were taken into custody on multiple charges.

All four were booked into the New Madrid County Jail. Bond for Casey and Michael Joe Ledbetter was set at $40,000 each. Bond for Bland and McMahan was set at $25,000 each. Bland has bonded out as of Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The New Madrid County SWAT Team, SEMO Drug Task Force, Marston PD and Clarkton PD assisted in the investigation.

Chief Youngblood says the arresting officers included Officer Youngblood, Officer Josh Roberts and Officer Charles Brandenburg. The chief says these officers worked the case with him from start to finish.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.