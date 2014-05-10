St. Louis area man injured in motorcycle crash in Iron County, M - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

St. Louis area man injured in motorcycle crash in Iron County, Mo.

IRON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A St. Louis area man received severe injuries on Saturday after a motorcycle crash in Iron County, Missouri.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol Troop E, the crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday on MO 32, just west of Highway 49 South.

Troopers say Wayne D. Jones, 61, of Fenton, Missouri, ran his 2010 Harley Davidson off the road and it overturned.

Jones was taken by Air Evac helicopter to a St. Louis area hospital with serious injuries.

