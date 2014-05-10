Murray's Powell drafted by Arizona Cardinals

Murray State had only 10 players taken in the NFL draft ever heading into to Saturday.

Well, add Walter Powell to the list as number 11.

The speedy wideout and kick returner was taken with the 20th pick in the sixth round by the Arizona Cardinals.

Powell scored 30 combined touchdowns in his Racers career.

Powell ran a 4.59 40 yard dash at the NFL combine and had an excellent pro day.

The last Murray State player drafted was Defensive Tackle Austen Lane by Jacksonville in the fifth round of the 2010 draft..

