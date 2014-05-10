Club has car wash to raise money for Africa children - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Club has car wash to raise money for Africa children

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
(Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News) (Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Central Middle School Young Hearts for Africa Club had a car wash Saturday at St. Andrews Church in Cape Girardeau.

Dozens of cars came out to support the cause as student's scrubbed, rinsed, and shined vehicles.

"They just don't have a really good home, and we trying to raise money so they have a good home to sleep and have food and stuff," said Montana Rice, 5th grader.

Over $200 dollars was earned Saturday. They have raised a total of $700 to feed children starving at the El Roi Baby Home in Swaziland, Africa.

All donations will be sent to Africa to help support children in one of the poorest regions of the continent.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

