Shots fired at Southeast campus - IL river rescue - 5KFVS result - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Shots fired at Southeast campus - IL river rescue - 5KFVS results

Gun fire overnight at Southeast campus in Cape Girardeau. Gun fire overnight at Southeast campus in Cape Girardeau.
2 people were rescued from an Illinois river last night. 2 people were rescued from an Illinois river last night.
The 5kfvs was a big hit around Cape Girardeau Saturday morning. The 5kfvs was a big hit around Cape Girardeau Saturday morning.

Shots were fired overnight on the campus of Southeast Mo. State University. Learn more tonight at 6:00.

Sheriff's deputies in Jackson County rescued two people overnight who were stranded in a southern Illinois creek.

According to a spokesman with the Southern Illinois Electric Coop some customers were without power for parts of Saturday in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois.

Here are the final results of the 5KFVS and 12K held in Cape Girardeau this morning!

And, Zeigler-Royalton High School was home to the Second Annual Ashley Kay Jackson Memorial 5K on Saturday.

Bryan McCormick says rain showers could develop tomorrow.

Virginia State Police have found the remains of two people and are still searching for a third person following a hot-air balloon fire.

Southern Illinois University Carbondale held commencement ceremonies on Saturday.

Gay marriage arrived in the Bible Belt on Saturday.

And, trending on Facebook - What do make of this urban legend? "The goat man of Pope Lick as he's known. They say he's part man, part goat maybe even part sheep."

Josh Frydman has the latest from today's NFL Draft.

Have a great evening-

James Long

Kfvs12.com Web Producer

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:41 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:41:51 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:41 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:41:23 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

Powered by Frankly