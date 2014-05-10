Shots fired at Southeast campus - IL river rescue - 5KFVS results

The 5kfvs was a big hit around Cape Girardeau Saturday morning.

2 people were rescued from an Illinois river last night.

Shots were fired overnight on the campus of Southeast Mo. State University. Learn more tonight at 6:00.

Sheriff's deputies in Jackson County rescued two people overnight who were stranded in a southern Illinois creek.

According to a spokesman with the Southern Illinois Electric Coop some customers were without power for parts of Saturday in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois.

Here are the final results of the 5KFVS and 12K held in Cape Girardeau this morning!

And, Zeigler-Royalton High School was home to the Second Annual Ashley Kay Jackson Memorial 5K on Saturday.

Bryan McCormick says rain showers could develop tomorrow.

Virginia State Police have found the remains of two people and are still searching for a third person following a hot-air balloon fire.

Southern Illinois University Carbondale held commencement ceremonies on Saturday.

Gay marriage arrived in the Bible Belt on Saturday.

And, trending on Facebook - What do make of this urban legend? "The goat man of Pope Lick as he's known. They say he's part man, part goat maybe even part sheep."

Josh Frydman has the latest from today's NFL Draft.

