SIU holds commencement Saturday

Southern Illinois University Carbondale held commencement ceremonies on Saturday.

According to SIU, there are 3,285 candidates for degrees as of May 1, including: 2,448 candidates for bachelor’s degrees, 579 candidates for master’s degrees, 124 candidates for doctoral degrees, 90 law degree candidates, and 44 candidates for associate degrees.

The keynote speaker was author and actor Ali Wentworth.

