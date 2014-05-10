Zeigler-Royalton High School hosts memorial 5K

Zeigler-Royalton High School was home to the Second Annual Ashley Kay Jackson Memorial 5K Saturday, May 10.

The memorial run was set up after 14-year-old Ashley Jackson of Zeigler was killed by an accidental gunshot wound back in October 2012.

The proceeds from the 5K registrations as well as local sponsorships and donations help to fund four scholarships set up in Ashley's name.

Four graduating seniors from Zeigler-Royalton High School will receive the scholarships, each worth $500.

One hundred sixty-five people participated in the memorial race.

There was also a balloon release before the race began.

Ashley would have graduated Zeigler-Royalton High School with the class of 2016.



"Just everybody getting together and showing their support for Ashley and family and friends," said Ashley's mother, Kathy Jackson.

"Everybody coming together, not just Zeigler and Royalton but Christopher too," said Dustin Barnett, Ashley's friend.