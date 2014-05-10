Zeigler-Royalton High School hosts memorial 5K - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Zeigler-Royalton High School hosts memorial 5K

Ashley Kay Jackson (Source: Facebook) Ashley Kay Jackson (Source: Facebook)
Ashley Kay Jackson Ashley Kay Jackson
Ashley Kay Jackson (Source: Family submitted) Ashley Kay Jackson (Source: Family submitted)
ZEIGLER, IL (KFVS) -

Zeigler-Royalton High School was home to the Second Annual Ashley Kay Jackson Memorial 5K Saturday, May 10.

The memorial run was set up after 14-year-old Ashley Jackson of Zeigler was killed by an accidental gunshot wound back in October 2012.

The proceeds from the 5K registrations as well as local sponsorships and donations help to fund four scholarships set up in Ashley's name.

Four graduating seniors from Zeigler-Royalton High School will receive the scholarships, each worth $500.

One hundred sixty-five people participated in the memorial race.

There was also a balloon release before the race began.

Ashley would have graduated Zeigler-Royalton High School with the class of 2016.

"Just everybody getting together and showing their support for Ashley and family and friends," said Ashley's mother, Kathy Jackson.

"Everybody coming together, not just Zeigler and Royalton but Christopher too," said Dustin Barnett, Ashley's friend.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:41 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:41:51 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:41 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:41:23 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

Powered by Frankly