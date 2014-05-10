According to a spokesman with the Southern Illinois Electric Coop, there is a power outage in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois and some other areas.



They have received a lot of calls about people being out of power. The spokesman says that a transformer blew causing the outage.



Workers are on scene fixing the problem as of 1:30 p.m. It is unknown how long power will be out for customers.



