2 rescued after being swept away in creek

Sheriff's deputies in Jackson County rescued two people overnight who were stranded in a southern Illinois creek.

According to the sheriff's office, a 911 call came in shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday saying two people were stranded in Hutchins Creek after getting their vehicle stuck.

Officers say the two individuals tried to walk across the creek but were swept away by the current downstream.

They were able to grab onto a log before being rescued.

The two individuals were treated at an area hospital for hypothermia and one person had a broken leg.

Hutchins Creek is near Pomona in Jackson County, Illinois.

The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by the Murphysboro Pomona Somerset (MPS) Fire Department.

