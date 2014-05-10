Foreigner to perform at the Kentucky State Fair - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Foreigner to perform at the Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, KY (KFVS) - America's largest indoor fair, the Kentucky State Fair, will begin August 14 and run through August 24 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

On August 15, the Ballard High School Choir, will be holding a concert where they will perform alongside Foreigner. They will be singing the 1984 hit, 'I want to know what love is."

Members of the choir will be selling a CD/DVD set of Foreigner's live greatest hits for $20 before and after the show. A raffle ticket will also be sold with the CD/DVD set for a chance to win an autographed Foreigner guitar.

Foreigner has an ongoing charity partnership with the Grammy Foundation and proceeds from the set will be donated to the Grammy Foundation program.

A $500 donation will also be made by Foreigner to the Ballard High School music program.

Tickets are on sale now at the Freedom Hall and Kentucky International Convention Center Ticket offices and all Ticketmaster outlets. Purchases can be made online at www.ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000.

For more information visit www.kystatefair.org.

