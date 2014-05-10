Shots fired on campus of Southeast Mo. State

Police are investigating after someone fired shots on the Southeast Missouri State campus early Saturday morning.

According Southeast, gunshots were reportedly fired on a city street in front of one of Southeast’s residence halls. No one was injured.Officers have potentially identified a suspect, and are investigating.

According to Doug Richards, Director of Southeast Missouri State Department of Public Safety, officers are looking for a black Monte Carlo and a red Dodge Avenger. Richards said the incident appears to have started off campus and ended at the residence hall.

The situation is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Department of Public Safety and the Cape Girardeau Police Department.



DPS officials say they have identified some persons of interest who are not Southeast students.

DPS will step up its presence with extra patrols and officers this weekend, May 10-11, to ensure the safety of students on campus, according to Richards.

All of Southeast’s residence halls are closed to non-student overnight visitors who are not immediate family members of student residents after 6 p.m. through final exam's week which ends on Friday, May 16.



According to Southeast, this is being done in support of student safety and in preparation for final exam week which begins on Monday, May 12.

This initiative will remain in effect through final exam week which ends May 16, according to Dr. Bruce Skinner, assistant vice president for student success and director of Residence Life.

One Southeast Missouri State student says she never thought something like this would happen on campus.

"I never thought on campus, off campus, I know, I've heard of a couple shootings but it never crossed my mind that it could happen on campus," said Tiffany Lee, Southeast Missouri State student. "And I think that we need to take the necessary precautions to teach our students what to do if something like that were to happen."

Southeast DPS is continuing with extra patrols and officers on campus.



