Walking tour held on Southeast campus

The skies cleared up long enough in Cape Girardeau, Missouri for people to get out and learn a little history about Southeast Missouri State University on Friday.

The Historical Preservation Commission held a walking tour on the campus in honor of Historic Preservation Month. The tour focused on architecture of several of the university buildings including Kent Library and Academic Hall.

"The buildings we have in the community are our touchstones to the past," said Steven Hoffman, Southeast professor of history. "They are a way for us to connect to our history."

The event was free to the public.

