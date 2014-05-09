Man charged after creating disturbance at Paducah Chuck E. Cheese

A man was arrested Friday afternoon after he created a disturbance at a restaurant that is popular with families and children.

Michael D. Clayton, approximately 20, was arrested on charges of second-degree mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct and giving an officer a false name or address.

Officers say they were called just before 1:20 p.m. on Friday to Chuck E. Cheese at 5141 Hinkleville Road in reference to a man arguing with patrons inside the restaurant.

While officers were en-route, they say an employee reported the man had been locked outside and was hitting the front door with his fists, breaking the glass.

According to police, when officers arrived, they found the man yelling profanities and acting belligerent. Officers ordered the man to stop several times before they say he finally complied.

The man was identified as Clayton of Los Angeles, Calif.

Clayton told officers he is currently homeless and was "hanging around" inside the restaurant. He said two men in the restaurant asked him why he was asking children questions, and he began arguing with them.

He told police the men and restaurant employees escorted him outside and he became angry when they locked him out. He said he started punching the glass doors with his fists.

According to police, Clayton initially gave them a false date of birth, using his brother's date of birth instead of his own.

He was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

