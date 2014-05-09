SEMO baseball wins 12-8 against Tenn. Tech - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO baseball wins 12-8 against Tenn. Tech

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Southeast Missouri State University won against Tennessee Tech on Friday, May 9.

The Redhawks won 12-8 to claim their second Ohio Valley Conference baseball title, it was the first one since 2002.

Southeast also got top seed in the OVC tournament and first round bye.

