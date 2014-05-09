Cape Central Senior Art Exhibition held Friday, Saturday - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Central Senior Art Exhibition held Friday, Saturday

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Kinder Performance Hall at Cape Central High School will serve as an art gallery Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

The Senior Art Exhibition for the class of 2014 will be open until 9 p.m. The show features paintings, drawings, sculptures and other art pieces created by this year's outgoing seniors.

Art teachers say anyone who attends can expect to see some exceptional talent on display.

"If they don't come out to see this show, then they don't need to bother to see any art show because this showcases some of the best artwork in southeast," said Robert Friedrich, art instructor.

The event is free and open to the public.

"I think that the work here is comparable to anything you would see throughout the United States, or the world, really," said Elizabeth Thomas and art department chair.

If you can't make it out Friday night, all of that art will also be on display Saturday at the Kinder Performance Hall between 10 a.m. and noon.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:41 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:41:51 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:41 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:41:23 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

Powered by Frankly