Cape Central Senior Art Exhibition held Friday, Saturday

The Kinder Performance Hall at Cape Central High School will serve as an art gallery Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

The Senior Art Exhibition for the class of 2014 will be open until 9 p.m. The show features paintings, drawings, sculptures and other art pieces created by this year's outgoing seniors.

Art teachers say anyone who attends can expect to see some exceptional talent on display.

"If they don't come out to see this show, then they don't need to bother to see any art show because this showcases some of the best artwork in southeast," said Robert Friedrich, art instructor.

The event is free and open to the public.

"I think that the work here is comparable to anything you would see throughout the United States, or the world, really," said Elizabeth Thomas and art department chair.

If you can't make it out Friday night, all of that art will also be on display Saturday at the Kinder Performance Hall between 10 a.m. and noon.

