Hundreds attend West Frankfort job fair

Around 28 employers and area colleges came out for the Job Fair in West Frankfort, Illinois on Friday afternoon.

The fair is especially different because it targets a wide range of those who are unemployed, underemployed or looking to go back to school.

Hundreds showed up to learn about the job opportunities in the region.

Employers ranged from the American Coal Company, Illinois State Police, United Marine Corps and Casey's General Store.

"Some of the people don't really know what kind of job they are qualified for truthfully," said Gail Lannon with the Old King Coal Festival Job and College Fair. "People can come in and sometimes it's nice to have that person come in that has no experience with the job so that you can train them in the right direction as far as what they are doing."

She said fairs like these, which take place outside of a college setting, make job seekers more comfortable.

