2 arrested for allegedly driving with a revoked license, intoxicated

Two East Prairie men face charges after separate traffic stops conducted over the weekend by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Sheriff Keith Moore, the first stop took place Saturday night, when Deputy Cory Hutcheson saw an ATV traveling on Millar Road without a head light. Deputy Hutcheson conducted a stop on the three-wheeler and identified the driver as Michael Meeks.

When asked why he didn’t have his lights on, Meeks reportedly said the headlight had ‘just gone out,’ but upon further inspection, the ATV was found to not have a light at all.

During their interaction, Deputy Hutcheson learned Meeks’ driver’s license was suspended and noticed multiple signs of impairment. At that time, Meeks was arrested and taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center, where a breath test confirmed Meeks’ blood alcohol content was in excess of the legal limit.

The second incident took place early Sunday morning, when Deputy Marc Tragesser heard an excessively loud vehicle driving through East Prairie. Deputy Tragesser conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the driver as Michael Gene Achter.

Deputy Tragesser was advised by dispatch that Achter’s driver’s license was revoked, and Achter was found to exhibit several symptoms of impairment during field sobriety tests.

At that time, Achter was arrested and taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center, where a breath test confirmed his blood alcohol content was more than double the legal limit.

Michael Dale Meeks, 26, of East Prairie, is charged with driving while revoked/suspended, a class D felony punishable upon conviction by up to four years in the Department of Corrections and DWI - alcohol, a class B misdemeanor.

Michael Gene Achter, Junior, 26, of Anniston, is also charged with driving while revoked/suspended, a class D felony punishable upon conviction by up to four years in the Department of Corrections and DWI - alcohol, a class B misdemeanor. Achter also faces an infraction for operating a motor vehicle which emitted excessive and unnecessary noise.

Meeks was released from custody after posting a $5,000 surety bond; but as of press time, Achter remains jailed with his bond set at $2,000.

