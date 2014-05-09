2 arrested for allegedly driving with a revoked license, intoxic - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 arrested for allegedly driving with a revoked license, intoxicated

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Michael Dale Meeks (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department) Michael Dale Meeks (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department)
Michael Gene Achter, Junior (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department) Michael Gene Achter, Junior (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department)
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Two East Prairie men face charges after separate traffic stops conducted over the weekend by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Sheriff Keith Moore, the first stop took place Saturday night, when Deputy Cory Hutcheson saw an ATV traveling on Millar Road without a head light. Deputy Hutcheson conducted a stop on the three-wheeler and identified the driver as Michael Meeks.

When asked why he didn’t have his lights on, Meeks reportedly said the headlight had ‘just gone out,’ but upon further inspection, the ATV was found to not have a light at all.

During their interaction, Deputy Hutcheson learned Meeks’ driver’s license was suspended and noticed multiple signs of impairment. At that time, Meeks was arrested and taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center, where a breath test confirmed Meeks’ blood alcohol content was in excess of the legal limit.

The second incident took place early Sunday morning, when Deputy Marc Tragesser heard an excessively loud vehicle driving through East Prairie. Deputy Tragesser conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the driver as Michael Gene Achter.

Deputy Tragesser was advised by dispatch that Achter’s driver’s license was revoked, and Achter was found to exhibit several symptoms of impairment during field sobriety tests.

At that time, Achter was arrested and taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center, where a breath test confirmed his blood alcohol content was more than double the legal limit.

Michael Dale Meeks, 26, of East Prairie, is charged with driving while revoked/suspended, a class D felony punishable upon conviction by up to four years in the Department of Corrections and DWI - alcohol, a class B misdemeanor.

Michael Gene Achter, Junior, 26, of Anniston, is also charged with driving while revoked/suspended, a class D felony punishable upon conviction by up to four years in the Department of Corrections and DWI - alcohol, a class B misdemeanor. Achter also faces an infraction for operating a motor vehicle which emitted excessive and unnecessary noise.

Meeks was released from custody after posting a $5,000 surety bond; but as of press time, Achter remains jailed with his bond set at $2,000.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:41 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:41:51 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:41 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:41:23 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

Powered by Frankly