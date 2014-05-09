Traffic down to 1 lane on I-24 in Marshall Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Traffic down to 1 lane on I-24 in Marshall Co.

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet) (Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A concrete pump trailer broke loose from a truck and crashed in the median on Interstate 24 at mile marker 21 in Marshall County on Friday around 5 p.m.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, there were no injuries but there were some gouges left in the westbound pavement.

They say traffic will be down to one lane in the area for the next hour.

