Man pleads guilty to raping 68-year-old woman

A Paducah pleaded guilty to raping a 68-year-old woman in her home.Jeffery Furlow, 43, pleaded guilty to first-degree rape, first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree sodomy on Friday morning, according to the Paducah Police Department.Paducah police officers were dispatched to the victim's home for a report of a burglary on May 5, 2012. The victim told police she woke up to find an unknown man standing over her. She told officers the man sexually assaulted her until she was able to call for help.In April 2013, the Kentucky State Police Crime Laboratory showed a match between Furlow's DNA and blood evidence collected at the scene.Furlow faces 17 years in prison. His formal sentencing is in August.