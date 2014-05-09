Mo. authorities investigate inappropriate teacher-student allega - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mo. authorities investigate inappropriate teacher-student allegation

POTOSI, MO (KFVS) - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of inappropriate contact between an school teacher and a student.

The Potosi R-3 School District contacted the sheriff's office about the allegations.

The investigation continues between detectives school officials.

No names have been released. The Prosecuting Attorney has been contacted.

No other information is available right now.

