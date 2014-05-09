Deputies respond to report of domestic assault, sword wielding man

An East Prairie man has been arrested and faces felony charges after deputies say the man assaulted his girlfriend, and then used a ninja sword to resist arrest.

George E. Taylor, Junior, 41, of East Prairie, is charged with assault on a law enforcement officer by use of a deadly weapon, a class B felony punishable upon conviction by up to 15 years in the Department of Corrections; domestic assault second degree, a class C felony punishable by up to seven years imprisonment; and resisting arrest, a class D felony punishable by up to four years imprisonment.

His bond was set at $100,000 cash only.



According to Sheriff Keith Moore, the investigation began last week when Deputy Marc Tragesser was dispatched to a domestic disturbance in rural Mississippi County.

Upon his arrival, Deputy Tragesser noticed the front door was open and there was a visibly upset woman standing inside the home. As Deputy Tragesser approached the doorway, the victim said that George Taylor had assaulted her and then ran away.

Deputy Tragesser and Deputy Mike Borders say they searched the area for the suspect, but a torrential downpour hampered their efforts. Minutes later, the deputies returned to the home to find Taylor had also returned to further assault the victim.

When Deputy Tragesser found Taylor hiding in a back bedroom, he told Taylor he was under arrest. In response, Taylor allegedly threatened the deputy’s life and then used a double-edged ninja sword in an aggressive and threatening manner.

At that time, Deputy Tragesser demanded Taylor drop the sword, but Taylor refused. With sword in hand, Taylor allegedly stepped toward Deputy Tragesser, whom then used a taser device on the suspect.

During transit to the Mississippi County Detention Center, Taylor reportedly told the deputies he didn’t realize they were cops, but later conceded he remembered having previously been arrested by Deputy Tragesser.

“Domestic disturbances are among the most dangerous and unpredictable situations a law enforcement officer may encounter,” Sheriff Moore said. “Deputy Tragesser handled this call professionally, and safely detained an armed and combative aggressor without injury to either party.”

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.