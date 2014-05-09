Graves Co. High School tennis team has 'very successful event'

The 2014 Eagle Tennis Open was very successful event for the Graves County Eagle tennis team, according to coach Chuck Whitnell.

These participants earned winner or runner-up awards in their division: Emily Whitnell defeated Carson McKee, Ellie Mitchell defeated Laken Schultz, Gabby Lamb defeated Jenna Hackel, Ben Mathis defeated Logan Shelby, and Daniel Hackel defeated Jacob Govea.

In the doubles division, Ashley Bowland and Lucas Marquez defeated Laken Schultz and Chuck Whitnell.

"I would like to thank these tournament sponsors for their support in this year's event: Adams Construction, Whitnell Rental, Mayfield Electric and Water, Driver Motors, Angie's Cleaning Service, Russ and Ellen Carrico, J&R Motors, the Apothecary Shoppe, the Wiggins Family, B Three Boutique, Charles Shankle Trucking, the Brown Funeral Home, the Mathis Family, and Lamb's Photography," said Coach Whitnell.

