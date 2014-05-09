NWS reports 95 mph peak winds during Perry Co., Mo. storms

The National Weather Service has released a damage survey for the May 9 storms in Perry County, Missouri.

According to the NWS, peak winds were 95 mph with a path length of 7.5 miles from west of Brewer to 1 mile east of Lithium, ending at Levee Road. The path width was 2.5 miles.

They say hundreds of trees were uprooted and broken off. One house had the roof completely torn off and the chimney fell through the floors into the basement.

The NWS reports 25 to 30 houses with significant roof damage, and numerous outbuildings and small sheds were destroyed.

Much of the Heartland was under a thunderstorm watch and several thunderstorm warnings were issued Friday afternoon, May 9 in southeast Missouri.

The SEMO Red Cross tweeted they will be responding to Perry County, Mo. for disaster relief. They say they have reports of five homes with storm damage.Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf says the northern half of the county was hit by the storm. A roof was blown off a two-story house on Hwy. 61 north of Perryville. Numerous trees are down and several are across roads.The National Weather Service reports the following:9:05 p.m. - 1 inch hail in Sedgewickville in Bollinger County, Mo.5 p.m. - Extensive wind damage in area near the high school. Larger trees down, estimated 5 foot diameter Oak and many smaller ones, hail on ground is quarter-sized. In Boonville, Ind.4:30 p.m. - .88 inch hail in Karnak, IL4:30 p.m. - strong wind and heavy rain 5 miles west of Mount Vernon, IL.3:45 p.m. - .5 inch hail 2 miles north of Chaffee, MO.3:35 p.m. - funnel cloud spotted along Scott/Cape Girardeau County line3:32 p.m. - tin roof blown off ag building near intersection of Hwy. P and Hwy. 91. Large tree down on Hwy. 25 near Advance.3:12 p.m. - quarter size hail one mile south of Zalma, MO2:20 p.m. - trees across the road south and west of Ava, Illinois in Jackson County.1:35 p.m. - trees down on Highway 61 in Perry County south of Brewer, roof off at least one house.A viewer who lives on County Road 645 told us her neighbor's oak tree fell across her driveway. She said a utility pole snapped in half and there are power lines on her property also.At one point, Ameren Missouri reported more than 600 customers without power in Scott County, Mo.