MoDOT: Bridge washing to begin in Southeast Mo. cities, towns

The Missouri Department of Transportation says work to wash bridges on various state routes will begin throughout Southeast Missouri.

Crews will be working in Scott, Mississippi, New Madrid and Pemiscot Counties starting on Monday, May 12.

To help reduce the impact to traffic, MoDOT said some of the work will be completed at night. As work is underway, drivers should be prepared to slow down significantly when coming up behind a slow-moving caravan. Work is expected to be finished in three weeks.

MoDOT encourages drivers to use caution in and around the equipment and crew workers.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.