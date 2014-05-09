Thunderstorm watches/warnings - Bank robbery - Mo. execution set - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Thunderstorm watches/warnings - Bank robbery - Mo. execution set

Grant Dade will have the latest weather at 5 p.m. Grant Dade will have the latest weather at 5 p.m.
A bank robbery investigation is underway in Cape Girardeau. A bank robbery investigation is underway in Cape Girardeau.
Another execution is set for a Missouri inmate. Another execution is set for a Missouri inmate.

Happening now: Grant Dade is watching the radar and has the latest on an early afternoon severe Thunderstorms in the area tonight at 5:00.

Todd Tumminia will be live with reports of storm damage in Perry County, Missouri.

Police reported to a bank robbery on Friday morning in downtown Cape Girardeau.

State funding forced the Johnston City school board to eliminate art from their school program, but the art teacher is working to bring it back. 

A Missouri death row inmate is facing execution in June.

Jackson County, Illinois is just one signature away from issuing bonds in order to pay for repairs needed to fix the Grand Tower Levee. Allison Twaits explains tonight at 5:06.

The 6th annual 5KFVS run/walk begins at 8:30 a.m.tomorrow morning. We will give you a live look at runners picking up their registration packets!

Netflix is raising its Internet video prices by $1 per month.

Where will New Madrid Co. Central's Kony Ealy land in the NFL Draft? He wasn't taken on Thursday night-but could be taken tonight. Todd Richards has the latest headlines from the Draft in sports.

  Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

  Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

