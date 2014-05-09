Art teacher raising money to bring back school art program - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Art teacher raising money to bring back school art program

JOHNSTON CITY, IL (KFVS) -

State funding forced the Johnston City school board to eliminate art from their school program, but the art teacher is working to bring it back.

Kathy Rushing needs to raise $40,000 to fund the program for a year. She is putting together a fundraiser in June with food, music, a yard sale and plenty of activities for the whole family.

Rushing said she's received some support, but is asking anyone who is interested in donating to contact her.

Businesses can donate $100 to have their names placed on the back of the shirt they will be selling. People can also buy spaces to set up in the yard and the area to sell items.

For more information, you can e-mail klilly@jcindians.org.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

