Graves Co. high school junior wins precision machining competition

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Graves County High School junior Hunter Wilkerson recently won first place in the Kentucky Skills USA precision machining competition in Louisville.

He previously had won the district contest at the Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center as well as the regional contest at West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah.

Hunter Wilkerson is son of Brian and Lori Wilkerson, who will accompany him in late June to the 2014 national Skills USA contest in Kansas City, Mo.

"We're very proud of Hunter, both for his achievement, and because he is a fine, young man," said Mayfield-Graves County ATC principal Mike Miller. "Everyone here at the ATC congratulates Hunter and wishes him all the best at nationals."

