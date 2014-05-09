Governor: Mo. named top 10 state for disability services

United Cerebral Palsy has named Missouri as a Top 10 state for providing intellectual and developmental disabilities services, according to Gov. Jay Nixon.

“We have made it a priority to ensure that Missourians with disabilities are able to live more independent, fuller lives through efforts like our Partnership for Hope,” Gov. Nixon said. “Moving forward, we must continue providing individuals with disabilities the services they need to improve their quality of life, contribute to their community and have every opportunity to find a job they enjoy. This new report demonstrates that our efforts are having a real, and meaningful, impact on people’s lives."

According to a news release, almost 317,000 people nationally remain on waiting lists for home and community-based services, according to the report.

Gov. Nixon launched the Partnership for Hope in 2010. It provides home based along with community-based services state residents with developmental disabilities to help them lead fuller lives.

The Partnership for Hope is helping more than 2,700 people with developmental disabilities in 99 counties and the City of St. Louis.

The Fiscal Year 2015 budget passed by the General Assembly this week includes the Governor’s proposal to continue expanding the Partnership for Hope and to eliminate the waiting list for hundreds of people with developmental disabilities seeking Medicaid in-home care services.

