Motorcycle awareness bill sponsored in Illinois

Legislation is making its rounds in the Illinois House to heighten awareness for motorcycle safety.

“As the weather warms and roadways become more crowded, motorcyclists are at an added risk due to the lack of protection other vehicles enjoy,” Rep. Jerry F. Costello II (D-Smithton) said. “It’s important that all motorists be aware of the added motorcycle presence and prepare to share the road with them.”

House Resolution 1040 is sponsored by Costello and declares May 2014 as Motorcycle Awareness Month.

Drivers are reminded to be aware of their increased presence on the roadways.

Motorcyclists should use caution by paying special attention to potential blind spots vehicle signals and performing regular safety inspection. Illinois currently has 649,333 registered motorcyclists.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.