Heartland Cooks 5/9/14 - Carol's Creamy Chicken Enchiladas

The kitchen is a place where memories are made for many families. That’s especially true for this week’s Heartland Cook and her siblings. Carol Statler of Gordonville, Missouri has 10 brothers and sisters. Carol says all 11 Kennedy kids learned to cook at a very early age at the insistence of their Mother who never used a recipe. Carol had to write down a recipe for the first time ever to share with our viewers! Carol fixed her Chicken Enchiladas for her sisters this week as they marked the eighteenth anniversary of their mother’s passing and celebrated her memory exactly the way she would have wanted them to: in the kitchen, together.

Ingredients:

White corn tortillas (30 count package)

2 lbs. chicken (cooked & cubed)

1 can cream of celery soup

1 16 oz. sour cream

2 4 oz. chopped can green chilies

1 cup shredded cheddar or Colby jack cheese

2 Tablespoons Mexican Queso cheese (crumbled)

½ cup sliced Jalapenos

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Cook cubed chicken in medium-high skillet. Drain and save broth for later.



Flash-fry tortillas in canola oil in either a deep fryer or skillet. Fry for two seconds on each side and remove from hot oil.

In a large mixing bowl, combine cooked chicken, cream of celery soup, sour cream, cheese and chopped green chilies.

Spoon two tablespoons of mixture onto each fried tortilla. Roll each enchilada and place on a lightly greased cookie sheet.

Combine any unused cream/cheese mixture with the broth set aside from the chicken. Add sliced jalapenos and mix. Spoon mixture over the top of enchiladas.

Bake 15-20 minutes or until crispy and golden brown.

