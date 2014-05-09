Police search for suspect after Cape Girardeau bank robbery, suspicious package

Police blocked off part of Broadway after a bank robbery in downtown Cape Girardeau on Friday, May 9.It happened at the Bank of Missouri at 440 Broadway just after 9:30 a.m.Police are looking for a black male, tall, with a medium build and wearing brown coveralls. Police are also looking for a brown Crown Victoria with Texas plates.They say the suspect entered the bank and demanded money. He then left the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.The suspect left a device on the counter in the bank before leaving.The bank was evacuated because of the device on the counter.Police say those in the area are asked to avoid the 400 block of Broadway and a one block radius around it.The SEMO bomb squad was on the scene. The bomb squad is made up of members of different police departments and is based in Sikeston.A robot removed a device from the bank and took it to an undisclosed location for further investigation. The FBI was also on the scene.As a precaution all the Cape Girardeau Public Schools were on lock down except for the high school and the career and technology center. No one was injured during the robbery.Several police officers were at a police officer memorial and had to re-route to the scene of the robbery.We spoke with some of the people in businesses near by, they say it was a scary day. Many of them had to evacuate and close down for several hours.

"It sort of hurts financially, of course we're glad everything turned out okay everyone's okay, no injuries, maybe other than a little financially, but everybody's fine so we're happy about that," said Robert Gentry at the Corner Store.



"It was very nerve wracking, it was scary, I just kind of gathered everything, went as fast as I could turned everything off, and ran out the door and drove away," said Laura Boos at the Discovery Playhouse.



"I was worried about her being here, so she left and told me she had left so I was just glad there weren't any kids here, and there wasn't anything going on that would scare them," said Pansy Glenn at the Discovery Playhouse.

