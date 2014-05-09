Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive happening Saturday

The 22nd annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is taking place Saturday, May 10.Getting involved is as easy as putting non-perishable food items at your mailbox before your letter carrier arrives Saturday morning.Many local areas will be participating in the food drive including Cape Girardeau, Scott City, Chaffee, Jackson, Hayti, Caruthersville, and Steele.All food will be used within the city it was collected.Contact your local post office to see if Stamp Out Hunger is happening in your city.