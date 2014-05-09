Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive happening Saturday - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive happening Saturday

The 22nd annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is taking place Saturday, May 10.

Getting involved is as easy as putting non-perishable food items at your mailbox before your letter carrier arrives Saturday morning.

Many local areas will be participating in the food drive including Cape Girardeau, Scott City, Chaffee, Jackson, Hayti, Caruthersville, and Steele.

All food will be used within the city it was collected.

Contact your local post office to see if Stamp Out Hunger is happening in your city.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly