Redhawks, Golden Eagles change start time of game Friday due to weather

Southeast Missouri baseball changed the start time of Friday's game to 4 p.m. due to the threat of inclement weather.

Southeast Missouri and Tennessee Tech will face off in a three-game series.

With one win over the Golden Eagles, Southeast will clinch their first Ohio Valley Conference regular season crown since 2002.

Tennessee Tech currently sits in second-place in the league standings and must win-out the remainder of their season to have any chance to catch the Redhawks.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.