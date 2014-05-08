Redhawks, Golden Eagles change start time of game Friday due to - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Redhawks, Golden Eagles change start time of game Friday due to weather

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Southeast Missouri baseball changed the start time of Friday's game to 4 p.m. due to the threat of inclement weather.

Southeast Missouri and Tennessee Tech will face off in a three-game series.

With one win over the Golden Eagles, Southeast will clinch their first Ohio Valley Conference regular season crown since 2002.

Tennessee Tech currently sits in second-place in the league standings and must win-out the remainder of their season to have any chance to catch the Redhawks.

