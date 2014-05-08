Southeast cancels student-ran radio station

A college radio station is going off the air, and Southeast Missouri State students will move to a new home.

The group broadcasting Thursday might be the last group of Southeast students to broadcast on RAGE 103.7.

Director Karie Hollerbach said students will now partner with the NPR station KRCU to create news content.

She said three factors went into the decision: student interest in running the radio has declined, expenses exceed revenue and the emphasis on the degree has changed to multimedia journalism.

So, the department wants to make their students more employable.

“By going this direction partnering with our NPR affiliate, our multimedia journalism students are getting placements, ie stories, clips, podcasts, airing on an NPR affiliate,” Hollerbach said. “What a wonderful thing to have as a student journalist before you've even graduate and gone to get that first job.”

The Rage station will end July first, and students will start working at KRCU in August of this year.

