Clean Water bill to include storm water and green projects

Governor Pat Quinn today issued the following statement regarding Illinois House passage of a bill to expand the Illinois Clean Water Initiative to include storm water and green infrastructure projects.

Quinn called for this measure in his 2014 State of the State address.

“Last spring’s record rainfall and flooding hit many communities hard. We can help communities be better prepared to handle storm water by including these types of projects in my Clean Water Initiative, said Quinn. “storm water is also a significant contributor to surface water pollution. This legislation will allow local governments to secure low-interest loans for projects that prevent flooding and remove pollutants from storm water.”

Senate Bill 2780 has previously passed the Illinois Senate and now heads to the Governor’s desk.

