May is National Stroke Awareness Month

People in Cape Girardeau, Missouri showed up for free stroke screenings on Thursday, May 8.

The event, hosted by Saint Francis Medical Center, is part of National Stroke Awareness Month. Participants got risk assessments, blood pressure and cholesterol tests; as well as a meeting with a medical professional.

"Most people don't realize that strokes occur every 40 seconds to someone in the United States and someone dies of a stroke about every four minutes, so stroke impacts everyone," said April Ostendorf-Morris, a clinical nurse specialist. "A lot of times people think this is someone, something that happens to people that are elderly and it really doesn't, It strikes every age group."

Experts say nearly one-third of stroke victims are under the age of 65.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.