Friends remember Herb and Nina Marshall, college student-ran radio station canceled

A Sikeston native is helping raise money for the Kenny Rogers Center by opening for the "gambler" himself at a benefit concert this summer.

Family friends and collagues remeberd Herb Marshall and his wife NIna today. The 84-year-old couple was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

A college radio station is going off the air and some Southeast Missouri State University students will move to a new home. The group broadcasting Thursday might be the last group of Southeast students to broadcast on RAGE 103.7. You can click here for more on this story.

The Daily Egyptian is Southern Illinois University's source for news, but funds have run dry and the paper is over $200,000 in debt. Allison Twaits talked to the paper's editor in chief who says they need support from the school in order to keep going.



A Sikeston native is helping raise money for the Kenny Rogers Center by opening for the “Gambler” himself at a benefit concert this summer. Anna Catherine DeHart grew up in Sikeston and went to Sikeston High School. Christy Millweard talked to DeHart who lives in Nashville now and is working on creating a country music EP.

Drivers in Cape Girardeau were asked to slow down and pay attention at the intersection of William and Mt. Auburn. Police say a dump truck hit the arm of a stoplight at William and Mt. Auburn and broke off one of the lights. The stoplight is now back in working condition.



Seventh graders at Marion Junior High School played dress-up as their favorite historical figure on Thursday, May 8. It was all part of a two-month long assignment where students had to research, write a paper and make a display about that person.

In national news, House Republicans prepared to ram through their demand for a new investigation of the deadly assault in Benghazi, Libya, vowing to pursue questions old and new in a search for truth. Democrats rejected the inquiry as a political ploy to raise campaign cash and motivate voters.

In apparent defiance of a call by Russian President Vladimir Putin to put off the vote, insurgents in eastern Ukraine insisted on Thursday that they will go ahead with this weekend’s referendum as planned.

