Accused serial bank robber pleads guilty in Ill.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) - A jobless Washington state restaurant worker faces September sentencing after admitting he robbed banks in Illinois and at least two other states.

Carl Frederick Kieffer of Spokane, Washington, pleaded guilty Thursday in East St. Louis to federal charges involving holdups in Illinois, Michigan and Wyoming.

The robberies took place over several weeks until his arrest last October. He was taken into custody shortly after authorities say he strolled into a bank in the southwestern Illinois city of O'Fallon and made off with $3,300 from a teller.

The 49-year-old Kieffer has said in court papers that he had debts including $600,000 in hospital bills during his bank-robbing spree.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 4.

